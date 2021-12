A recent tax sale of property in the county has affected property lines for the owners of homes, one of which now wonders if they own their home. Board of Supervisors attorney Joe Montgomery said that a few months ago he was contacted by Nelson and Kathy Smith who said they got a call from a man in Florida who said he bought their home in a tax sale. He then offered to sell the tax title to them for $10,000. Montgomery said he checked into the situation and found a number of years back complications with a strip of land in the tax office led to five pieces of property near and including the Smith’s home being shifted in that office’s records.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO