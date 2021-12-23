Jersey City mayor tests positive for COVID-19

JERSEY CITY (WCBS 880) -- Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announced Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Fulop made the announcement on social media, saying he’d tested positive Wednesday and would be in isolation for 10 days.

“I have no symptoms but getting tested was important before seeing family for holidays,” he tweeted. “I’m thankful for the protection from the vaccine/booster as it would be a different situation without them.”

The mayor added: “Please continue to be mindful of safety precautions + urge your loved ones to get vaccinated + booster shots.”

Fulop’s announcement comes a day after Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said he’d tested positive for COVID-19.

“By the grace of God I'm okay and have no symptoms,” Baraka tweeted Wednesday, adding that his wife and son had tested negative.

Sen. Cory Booker tested positive earlier this week.

New Jersey is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases with the rise of the omicron variant in the New York area. The Garden State reported a staggering 15,482 confirmed cases Thursday—the most during the pandemic.