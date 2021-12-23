Cowboys running back JaQuan Hardy placed on Reserve/COVID list

*This story has been updated to reflect a correction made by the Dallas Cowboys*

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Cowboys have placed running back JaQuan Hardy on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, not receiver Simi Fehoko, as Mike McCarthy had stated in his visit with the media on Thursday.

McCarthy said Fehoko had tested positive and that they were awaiting the test results for another player who was showing symptoms, but he got the players mixed up.

The Cowboys now say that Fehoko's test results have come back negative and Hardy has tested positive.

Hardy joins defensive tackle Trysten Hill and assistant coaches Aden Durde and Matt Daniels in the COVID-19 protocol.

Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who missed last week's win at the Giants, was activated off of the virus list on Wednesday.

Hardy has appeared in just one game this season and rushed one time for three yards.