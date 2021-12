(BELMAR, NJ) -- GivingTuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States. For the past several years on #GivingTuesday (as it's known online), New Jersey Stage has held a contest on our social media channels. We ask non-profit organizations to do something simple - this year it was simply to like or share the news that the website had passed 500,000 unique visitors for the year. Those who participated were put in a group with the winner chosen randomly. This year’s prize was free advertising throughout 2022 and the winner is the Thomas Edison Film Festival (formerly known as the Thomas Edison Black Maria Film festival).

BELMAR, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO