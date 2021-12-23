ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

FORMER NHLERS WE MAY SEE AT THE 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS

markerzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that NHLers won't be at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, there will be many players with NHL experience that will be participating. Let's take a look at some of the former NHLers that we may see on the ice representing their nation in about seven...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break last Wednesday -- two days earlier than originally planned -- due to the number of players and teams impacted by coronavirus. Now Monday's scheduled 14 matches have been pushed back, although the league said in a written statement that teams would return to practice on Sunday. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Kovalchuk
Person
Pavel Datsyuk
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Frans Nielsen
Person
Patrick Marleau
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
iheart.com

NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Winter Olympics#Canada#Nhlers#Czech#Olomouc#Hc Lugano#Russian Olympic Committee#Hc Fribourg#American#Extraliga#Express Nhl News Lands
Cheddar News

NHL Not Going to Olympics Due to COVID-19 Surge

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be without some of hockey's biggest players. The NHL and the NHL Player's Association have agreed to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the Games in Beijing next year. The league has been forced to postpone some games because of a rise in COVID-19 cases among players. Washington Post sports reporter Samantha Pell joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the Winter Olympics and the sport of hockey.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
markerzone.com

BOBBY RYAN 'GUTTED' TO MISS CHRISTMAS MORNING AT HOME 'FOR NOTHING'

A very tough break for free agent Bobby Ryan. After travelling to Switzerland to play in the Spengler Cup with Bern Select, it was discovered early Christmas Day that the tournament had been cancelled after 17 players with HC Davos, the host team, had tested positive for COVID-19. Ryan is now attempting to find the earliest flight back home.
NHL
NESN

Here’s How To Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell In World Juniors

The NHL may be paused for the next few days, but Boston Bruins fans still can get their fix of hockey. Fabian Lysell, who the Bruins drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, will represent Sweden in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Lysell is the only Bruins representative.
NHL
markerzone.com

CANES PROSPECT PATRIK PUISTOLA SCORES LACROSSE GOAL WHILE DAD WATCHES FROM OPPOSING BENCH (W/VIDEO)

An interesting moment from a Boxing Day game between Jukurit Mikkeli and Tappara of the Finnish Elite League. Patrik Puistola of Jukurit pulled off a beautiful lacrosse goal on Tappara with his father in attendance. His dad, Pasi Puistola, is an assistant coach with Tappara. He is the acting head coach at the moment. He showed zero emotion when the camera panned to him after his son scored the beautiful goal, as you can imagine. Still, it must have been a pretty cool moment for both of them. Patrik Puistola was a third-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 201. His father played professional hockey for close to 20 years before becoming a coach.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy