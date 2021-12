In networking and security, there has been a tendency to equate the term "working from anywhere" with "working from home," partly because the need for remote access went mainstream when the pandemic suddenly caused many employees to work from home offices. But the two terms are not the same. Working from anywhere truly means anywhere with security that's consistent whether someone is working from a data center, home office, airport, hotel room, or other remote location. Secure access to applications and other resources must be available all the time no matter where someone may be physically located. The security policies and solutions need to follow users and data from anywhere to anywhere else. Although some organizations were on track to implement work-from-anywhere strategies in the next few years to meet employee demand, the pandemic accelerated the timeline.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO