ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

178 Old Wire Rd

thegramblinite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuge Lodge Move-in Ready Call Today - Have you ever dreamed of living in a Lodge? Did you know that there is a place like that in Ruston? The outside is wooded...

www.thegramblinite.com

Comments / 0

Related
thexunewswire.com

475 Old Boston Rd

Beautiful Apartment in Batavia Village - Property Id: 324446. 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment located on Cincinnati's Eastside. Apartment is a short walking distance to downtown Batavia with shopping, restaurants, and parks. Apartment is also conveniently located off of highway 32.Make an appointment to tour your new home today. Laundry additional...
BATAVIA, OH
News Argus

2800 Old Greensboro Rd

2800 Old Greensboro Rd - 926 Square feet of living space in 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Jordan at jwilson@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
redfin.com

1917 Lytham Rd,

List price was lowered by $41K. Tour it in person or via video chat before it's gone!. Rare Find! This home was originally a 4 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath 2 story. It was later expanded by adding a 1 story addition to the home encompassing a 2nd owners suite, great room with fireplace, kitchen, and laundry room. The addition is ideal for an in-law, or nanny-suite! Plenty of possibilities to open the home, combining both kitchens into one, depending on what your needs are. Other features included a 3 car garage, 49' deck overlooking a fabulous setting, beautiful hardwood floors, expansive finished lower level. You will love being close to Hastings Middle School, St Andrews, Reed Road Water Park, City Shelter House, playgrounds, ball diamonds and jogging paths. Backs up to Reed Road Park.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8448 Louisa Rd

Looking for a one level floor plan, the Master bedroom even has a sunny sitting room attached. Level .93 acre lot has extensive gardens and the back yard is fenced for privacy and pets. Sweet setting and only 15 minutes to Pantops and just over the Albemarle line into Louisa. Garage with built-in work shop space and storage. Great room has a dramatic tray ceiling and propane gas wall heater for extra heat. One room that can be used as an office, sewing room, craft space, whatever your want the space for. This home offers nice size bath rooms and easy to maintain vinyl siding. Fast Firefly internet is now available in the neighborhood. Covered rear deck and great shade trees for summer fun.,Formica Counter,Oak Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Old Wire Rd#Rental Pro S Properties
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Preddy Creek Rd

Build your dream home on this beautiful Albemarle County 4 acre building lot in desirable location just minutes from NGIC, research park, Hollymead town Center and Charlottesville. Lot has been partially cleared with rough driveway and drainage culvert in place, soil analysis completed and comcast fiber optic cable already run to lot. Beautiful hardwood trees, pond.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Panr

5402 FM 1488 Rd

Welcome home!!! Come & view this beautiful apartment home located in the preferred Magnolia area that offers an unmatched variety of features & amenities to choose from. Gorgeous upgraded countertops, appliances, washer & dryer, beautiful floors, huge walk in closets, gorgeous upgraded kitchens designed to make you feel like a five star chef!!! Plus a living area you won't ever want to leave, that’s great for entertaining or just being alone, either way you will feel at home!
MAGNOLIA, TX
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2500 Garth Run Rd

Remote and private! Located approximately 35 minutes from Culpeper or Charlottesville. This 13+ acre lot fronts on Garth Run Creek (Brisk flowing year round). Seller to install bridge to access property over Garth Run Creek. Excellent retreat property for weekends, extended stays or permanent rural living in the iconic Graves Mill Valley.
MLS
News Argus

4890 Old Hollow Rd.

Kernersville Location! - Renovated house on corner lot at Old Hollow/Mountain St. across from the train tracks. 1 or 2 bedrooms, one room is very large with attached bath or could be a large den. SS appliances and washer/dryer included. Carport enters into nice sized mudroom. Lawncare included in the rent. Central air, no pets and no smoking. Background/credit check (600 minimum score) apply at website www.ra-luproperties.com.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2769 Seville Rd

Beautiful and tranquil ten (10) surveyed acres, in a private setting; accessed off a 50' right of way. Custom built residence in 2010, with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan for kitchen, dining and living room areas. Master bedroom and full bath on main level. Energy efficient house design and construction. Shingle roof, cedar siding, insulated windows and doors. Owner will provide a new, 10 acre survey and well, approved by Madison County prior to settlement. The house has an excellent location for various agricultural uses including: gardening, orchard or limited livestock.
MLS
redfin.com

2651 Woodstock Rd,

Fully Remodeled Open Floor plan home in Upper Arlington School District. All new custom kitchen with Solid wood cabinetry with soft close, natural stone countertops and designer lighting. Two new bathrooms, updated electric and HVAC, all new concrete in 1 1/2 car garage floor, patio, walkway and front porch. Large privacy fenced yard with a large fenced garden and mature tree. Huge finished basement with additional unfinished storage area. Freshly painted Cedar Shake Shingle exterior. One street over from beautiful park and approximately 11 houses down from the River with it's River Walk, parks and Boat Ramps. Just a few minutes drive to Griggs Reservoir, the new Quarry Trails Metro Park and all the shopping and restaraunts of Upper Arlington and Mill Run. Agent is owner. Selling AS IS.
REAL ESTATE
redfin.com

3175 Tremont Rd #311,

When you buy & sell with Redfin, we cut our listing fee to 1%—half what others charge. The ultimate location overlooking the center of UA from the balcony of your one floor condominium. This gorgeous unit has been updated with new hardwood floors, countertops and backsplash. Enjoy the open floorplan, stainless appliances, parking in the heated garage and additional storage unit. You will love the large sun filled picture windows. The primary bathroom has a spacious shower, double sinks, and huge walk-in closet. Enjoy the fitness room, movie theatre, card room and Skyview Lounge with views all the way to downtown! HOA includes basic cable, high speed internet, water, sewer, trash, snow removal, building security and more! Electric vehicle chargers are available on the property.
REAL ESTATE
redfin.com

5192 Seldom Seen Rd,

When you buy & sell with Redfin, we cut our listing fee to 1%—half what others charge. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This house situated on 1 acre is completely surrounded by 70 plus acres of PRESERVATION PARK. Asphalt driveway offers plenty of parking space and the detached oversized two car garage makes a great workshop. Updated windows. House has Delco Water. Must see the potential.
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

2701 1st Rd. S

Colonial Home in Penrose Neighborhood - Gorgeous 3 bedroom colonial with hardwoods on main and upper level and finished walkout basement. Separate kitchen and dining with walkout to deck from dining room. Large storage room with washer and dryer. Driveway parking! Minutes to D.C., The Pentagon, shopping, dining, and more! Fireplaces are non functional.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
News Argus

6426 Shallowford Rd.

Lewisville Gem! - Wonderful classic brick home in the heart of Lewisville, Large kitchen/den combo with fireplace, dining room, living room w/fireplace. HW floors throughout. Both a covered porch and screened porch, 2 car detached garage with openers. Newer heat pump, brand new double pane windows. No Pets Allowed. Location.
LEWISVILLE, NC
SPY

How To Clean Stainless Steel Pans And Keep Them Sparkling

Just like cast iron, stainless steel pans are superior to cook with, but hard to clean. Although they’re extremely durable and yield better cooking results than cheap non-stick pans, stainless steel pans can develop stains and burn easily. Even though Navigating how to clean stainless steel pans can be a headache. If simply scrubbing it with soap or throwing it into the dishwasher isn’t enough, you might have to tackle that pot or pan with one of the many stainless steel cleaning hacks that you might not know about.    Why Deep Clean Your Stainless Steel Cookware? If food burns onto your pan, it’s...
HOME & GARDEN
Insider

The 4 best trash cans we tested in 2021

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Shopping for (or using) a trash can isn't anyone's favorite chore, but it's an important task for every household. We spoke with organizational experts, cleaning professionals, and a bartender with decades of experience. They all agreed that a...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy