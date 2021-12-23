178 Old Wire Rd

List price was lowered by $41K. Tour it in person or via video chat before it's gone!. Rare Find! This home was originally a 4 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath 2 story. It was later expanded by adding a 1 story addition to the home encompassing a 2nd owners suite, great room with fireplace, kitchen, and laundry room. The addition is ideal for an in-law, or nanny-suite! Plenty of possibilities to open the home, combining both kitchens into one, depending on what your needs are. Other features included a 3 car garage, 49' deck overlooking a fabulous setting, beautiful hardwood floors, expansive finished lower level. You will love being close to Hastings Middle School, St Andrews, Reed Road Water Park, City Shelter House, playgrounds, ball diamonds and jogging paths. Backs up to Reed Road Park.
