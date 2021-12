Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. ZUG, Switzerland – Recently, ACCOINTING team have announced the launch of Trading Tax Optimizer, which will be the new tool to take the crypto world by storm. Trading tax optimization can be complex if not properly understood, which is why ACCOINTING.com has created the ultimate tool to help people in the US and Germany to optimize their trades for tax purposes. The users must simply connect their wallets and exchanges via API or wallet addresses, select their tax method, define the type of tax depot they'd like to use, and finally use the time slider to preview the taxable gains generated in the future. This tool allows users to simply track their portfolios and consider taxable events for the future in order to optimize their taxes. The platform is free for a limited amount of time and it's available in German and English.

