Damage investigated

 4 days ago

A couple of cases of criminal mischief were investigated by police during the week. The...

#1201 S Fordham
WPFO

Fire in Windham damages home

WINDHAM (WGME) --Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office will be in Windham on Wednesday to look for the cause of a fire that happened on Route 302. The fire started in a garage around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The family who lives in the house got out safely and there...
WINDHAM, ME
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
downriversundaytimes.com

Break-in attempt damages door

SOUTHGATE — A resident in the 13000 block of Cambridge Street reported Nov. 2 that the door jam of her apartment door was cracked near the knob from a possible break-in attempt. She said the apartment door was still closed and locked when she arrived home and discovered the...
SOUTHGATE, MI
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead Inside Car Parked At Walmart: Coroner

A man was found dead in a car parked at Walmart in central Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities say. The man was found in his vehicle, which he is thought to have been living in at the East York Walmart located at 2801 East Market Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the coroner.
STAMFORD, CT
WREG

Woman indicted for shooting, killing husband at party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September. Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The incident occurred on the 4800 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
whdh.com

NH man arrested for DUI twice in just over 24 hours

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested twice for driving under the influence in just over 24 hours in Hooksett this week, police said. Sgt. Christopher Buker stopped a Toyota Tacoma on Benton Road around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday for crossing over the solid yellow lines, according to Hooksett police.
HOOKSETT, NH
cwbchicago.com

On ritzy Oak Street, a suspicious car leads cops to a 4-time convicted gun felon — and 2 more guns, prosecutors say

Like their counterparts on Michigan Avenue and Rush Street, high-end boutiques along ritzy Oak Street have been targeted time and time again by shoplifting crews this year. So, when Chicago cops saw an unoccupied car parked in front of a hydrant on Oak Street with its flashers on Sunday afternoon, they looked a little closer. And that’s when things got really interesting.
CHICAGO, IL

