Movies

Classic holiday films families can enjoy

perrytonherald.com
 4 days ago

The holiday season is steeped in tradition. Few traditions may elicit more collective...

www.perrytonherald.com

WJHG-TV

Holiday events to enjoy in Seaside

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seaside is in the holiday spirit and is featuring a number of fun events for visitors to enjoy. The REP Theatre is a huge part of the Christmas cheer right in SeasideCentral Square. They will be performing Every Christmas Story Ever Told from December 17th...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Free Lance-Star

From Hollywood classics to a holiday slasher, here are 10 great films to stream this Christmas

Everyone approaches the holidays in their own way, whether it’s by starting to listen to Christmas music months ahead of time, or completely loathing this time of the year. Thankfully, there are plenty of Christmas movies to handle the holidays in your own way, whether you want to watch a holiday slasher, an old Hollywood classic or a modern love story. To help enjoy Christmas however you’d prefer, here are 10 great movies to stream during the holiday season.
MOVIES
Muscatine Journal

GRUBAUGH: A few not-so-classic but still enjoyable Christmas specials for this holiday season

I’m sure we’ve all heard about how certain Christmas movies and specials are considered classics or tradition, to the point where if you haven’t seen them then you’re the odd one out. I’m sure you all know the ones that I’m referring to: Charlie Brown, Grinch, A Christmas Story, Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Die Hard – the list just goes on.
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Edmund Gwenn
WVNews

Gingerbread is a holiday tradition to enjoy

Gingerbread has long been associated with the winter holidays, but the origin of baking gingerbread was a specific profession. In the 17th century, only professional bakers from gingerbread guilds were allowed to make gingerbread except at Christmas and Easter, when anyone could bake this dessert. The spices used in gingerbread...
FOOD & DRINKS
localmemphis.com

How Mid-South families can make space for grief this holiday season

HORN LAKE, Miss — As of December 17, according to the CDC, 805,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Mothers, fathers, siblings, and more are now gone this holiday season. For grieving families in the Mid-South, resources like the Baptist Centers for Good Grief...
HORN LAKE, MS
#Holiday Season#Miracle On 34th Street#Movie Night#Classic
Chicago Defender

Holiday Cocktails to Enjoy this Season

As this trying year comes to an end and the holidays are near we are all in the mood to celebrate. We are finally able to welcome our friends and family back into our homes. What better way to celebrate the occasion and the upcoming holidays than with a fun and festive cocktail. Making cocktails at home can seem daunting but oftentimes you can create a delicious drink with items you already have on hand.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Cullman Tribune

365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Holiday Island Birthday Party

“Let’s get away from sleigh bells. Let’s get away from snow. Let’s make a break this holiday, dear, I know the place to go. How’d ya like to spend the holidays on Holiday Island? How’d ya like to spend the holidays away across the sea? How’d ya like to hang a stocking from a great, big coconut tree?” Aloha! For this special week which begins on Christmas Day and ends New Year’s Eve, we’re in America’s favorite tropical paradise, Hawaii, for “The Holiday Island Birthday Party.” Our destination is The Royal Hawaiian Hotel for beachfront luxury on Waikiki in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu....
CELEBRATIONS
thelily.com

Struggling to enjoy the holidays? Here are small things you can do.

My favorite habits are the ones that sneak up on you — you don’t even realize they’ve become routines. They’re driven by desire: that little voice that nudges you toward the thing you need, the thing that will help. I hadn’t realized that exercise had become...
YOGA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS
WGME

Families can enjoy a winter wonderland in Winthrop

WINTHROP (WGME) -- A long-awaited dream finally came true for a family in Winthrop who really loves Christmas lights. “I said let’s do it. So, we just kind of started talking and throwing out numbers and here we are. We did it,” said Kale Malmsten, the co-owner of Augusta West Kampround.
WINTHROP, ME
GamesRadar+

Valheim holiday update means wolf tamers can finally enjoy a silent night

The Valheim holiday update is here, with gifts of a new armor stand and seasonal decorations for all the good little Vikings out there. The developers at Iron Gate Studio rolled out a new update to their early access Viking survival game which includes the aforementioned items as well as some fan-requested features that should help make your base feel cozier even after you put away the Yule tree for the year.
VIDEO GAMES
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'There's no Christmas food my family can all enjoy at the same time'

After a challenging few months I am delighted to be looking forward to a big family Christmas this year. We’ve ordered the necessary food and drink, beating the shortages and dodging the queues. The presents are on a high shelf in the bedroom clothes press. All is as it should be. Only I’ve still got anosmia after contracting Covid-19 six weeks ago, my daughter refuses to eat meat because of the environment, my daughter-in-law is lactose intolerant… there’s literally nothing that all of us will be able to sit down and enjoy at the same time.
RELATIONSHIPS

