As the Christmas - New Year's Holiday celebrations increase leading up to Christmas Eve and the Holiday Week, the Omaha Police Department, along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Nebraska Department of Transportation - Office of Highway Safety and numerous other law enforcement agencies across the area, will have extra officers out in force starting Thursday (12/16) through New Year's Day looking for suspected drunk drivers and other traffic violations.

OMAHA, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO