NBA

The Bank Shot: Jeremy Cohen on the Knicks' big picture

By John Schmeelk
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

John Schmeelk is joined by Jeremy Cohen to take a wider look at the Knicks and where they are headed from a big picture perspective on the floor and off.

Follow John Schmeelk on Twitter: @Schmeelk

raptorsrepublic.com

The Raptors stood in front of the firing squ– err, Cavaliers and didn’t blink.

Albert Camus made one of the finest literary achievements of his day in observing that the doomed man is free. In L’Étranger, Meursault was wracked by indifference in all things, up to and including the death of his mother. But he eventually found purpose and even a sense of passion after being sentenced to death. Upon finally seeing the prison chaplain, he chases him out of his cell shouting that only he, Merseault, has any certainty. He learned a fact in finally having his fate revealed to him: there is only one certainty to which humanity can aspire.
NBA
