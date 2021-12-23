ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Chargers win and ND honors 1970 sectional title team

By Bryce Kendrick
WRBI Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a night in which North Decatur High School honored its 1970 boys basketball sectional championship team, the 2021-22 Charger boys added to the fun and festivities with a 54-50 win in overtime over Triton Central. The Chargers held a seven point lead at halftime but the Tigers made...

#Chargers#Boys Basketball#Highschool#Nd#North Decatur High School#Tigers#Triton Central
