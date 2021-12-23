ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

‘Why aren’t you married yet?’: 1 in 3 people dreading awkward holiday conversations with family

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Djv4L_0dUcvFoI00

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org )- The holidays are typically when families and friends come together — and ask each other embarrassing questions, a new survey reveals. In fact, one in three adults are dreading the awkward conversations that inevitably start during family gatherings.

When it comes to what distant relatives love to ask about, the poll of 2,000 British people finds nosing into everyone’s relationships is likely at the top of your family’s mind. Some of the top eye-rolling questions respondents get include, “When are you going to have a baby?”, “Have you found yourself a nice partner yet?” and “Why aren’t you married?”

Should we visit grandma? Omicron disrupts holiday travel plans

Making things worse, 57 percent of respondents add that their relatives ask them these same questions every single year!

The survey, commissioned by Samsung KX and conducted by OnePoll , looked at all the topics that drive people crazy during holiday parties. Overall, a quarter of the poll don’t enjoy small talk in general and 41 percent feel “awkward” and “embarrassed” when relatives ask about their love life.

I’ll skip this conversation

Four in 10 people say sex is the topic of conversation they most want to avoid during the holidays. Discussing their own love life (31%), politics (29%), and money (28%) are also on the list of taboo topics. Another 15 percent don’t want to discuss their career with family and friends.

With the pandemic invading its second holiday season , COVID-19 is a topic one in five people also want their relatives to leave at the door.

It might be best to simply walk away from relatives talking about these subjects, with nearly half the poll (49%) saying these particular conversations often end up turning into arguments.

So, what’s the best way to dodge Christmas confrontations? One in four people say going for a walk helps them cope with annoying conversations during the holidays. Another 21 percent simply head for the drinks table and grab an alcoholic beverage.

Uh-oh, here come the in-laws

As many might expect, respondents feel their in-laws are the most annoying to be around during the holidays. In fact, more people named their in-laws as the biggest party poopers than their mothers or their siblings.

Dr. Fauci says large holiday gatherings not safe — even with booster

While some may think they can find a “safe” conversation by chatting up their friends, the survey reveals that even these exchanges can be a turn-off during the holidays. One in five people (19%) say they dread talking about politics with old friends at parties, while another 18 percent cringe at sex conversations and 16 percent hate talking money with their pals.

Other awkward moments during Christmas parties include having to pretend to like a bad Christmas present (28%), watching a family argument break out (18%), and someone telling a really bad joke (16%). Despite all these embarrassing moments many people deal with each holiday season , 48 percent of adults say they’re still looking forward to the holidays this year more than in 2020.

TOP 15 QUESTIONS PEOPLE DREAD DURING THE HOLIDAYS:

  1. Have you put on weight?
  2. What’s happening in your love life?
  3. Have you found a partner/boyfriend/girlfriend yet?
  4. When are you going to have a baby?
  5. Why are you still single?
  6. Why aren’t you married yet?
  7. When are you going to get married?
  8. Do you still see/hear from your ex?
  9. When are you going to get a proper job?
  10. When are you going to buy a house?
  11. Would you like children one day?
  12. When are we going to meet your new boyfriend/girlfriend?
  13. Why did you do that to your hair?
  14. What happened to that nice person you were dating?
  15. When are you going to move out?

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man in Logan County arrested for burglary

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man in Logan County has been arrested after breaking into a house, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department reports. On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at around 7:30 a.m., deputies say, in conjunction with troopers from the West Virginia State Police, they responded to an active breaking and entering call on […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dread#Christmas#Weather#British#Omicron#Samsung Kx#Onepoll
Telegraph

Dear Prue: 'Would sleeping in separate beds be the kiss of death for our marriage?'

My wife tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago, and after all the anxieties of the pandemic we were both really relieved that she hardly developed any symptoms. We were able to distance at home: I slept in my eldest son’s room for 10 days (our kids have left home). But there’s the rub. I hated not being able to touch or hold my wife in the daytime, and I missed her acutely as I tucked myself up in my lonely little bed; but then I slept like a log, every night, for the first time in years. She slept less well, as she wasn’t moving about much during her isolation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
iheart.com

Dating at 40: the 10 Things You Shouldn’t Put Up With Anymore

You have way too much going on in your life to be jerked around by someone who is just playing games. When you know on date number one that you aren’t clicking, it’s OK not see them again. You’re likely too busy to waste another date when you know you weren’t feeling them. Don’t worry about being mean, it’s fine to kindly tell someone you aren’t interested. You’re saving them a lot of wasted time by letting them know you aren’t.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
KHOU

Your holiday etiquette questions answered

HOUSTON, Texas — Holiday celebrations are underway, and that means families are spending time together. However, in the midst of a pandemic, tensions can run high at times. Now, more than ever, it’s important to behave and have some grace around loved ones. “This holiday season is all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yoga Journal

4 Holiday Class Themes You Haven’t Thought of Yet

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Students come to yoga looking to navigate life’s ups and downs—and never is that more true than during the holiday season. As...
LIFESTYLE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy