Monday night's traffic woes reverberated throughout Park City due to accidents occurring on SR 224 and 248 at the Kearns Park Avenue intersection. It's the holidays, and people are flocking to Park City. The resorts are busy as ever, and when they empty at the end of the day, it snarls traffic and tries the patience of locals and visitors alike.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO