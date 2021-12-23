ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

What Do You Learn in a Health Science Program?

By Goodwin University
goodwin.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who is interested in the healthcare field already knows the need for medical professionals is high. This is a field that is always in demand. While nursing and medical school are well-respected choices, there are many other options that are just as important. One of these areas of study is...

www.goodwin.edu

Comments / 0

Related
goodwin.edu

Second Degree Nursing Programs: What You Should Know

Working in the nursing field allows you the unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others. Whether you choose to work in a hospital or laboratory, pediatrics office or nursing home, a nursing career is always rewarding, exciting, and important to the greater healthcare system. Perhaps you are here because you are considering switching careers to become a nurse. You may feel inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic to help those in need. Or, you may be seeking a change of pace from your current role. No matter your reasoning, a second degree nursing program is worth considering.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Preventive health: What you don’t know can hurt you

Dr. Roxanne McDermott, an obstetrician-gynecologist with Clinica Sierra Vista, has a piece of advice for any man or woman with questions about preventive care: Whether a person is healthy or worried they might have a medical condition, everyone should see their primary care physician at least once a year for a checkup.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Sciences
d1softballnews.com

Omicron variant, the five mild symptoms reported

Mild symptoms, sometimes similar to those of a cold. The Omicron variant spreads, the infections increase. Many subjects, however, appear to show a mild covid form, especially when compared to that caused by the Delta variant. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also reported an increase in cases of influenza: the risk of confusing symptoms, therefore, increases and a tampon becomes decisive in establishing the cause and distinguishing SARS-CoV- 2 from viruses that can cause other seasonal viruses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
CBS New York

N.Y. Nurses Association Blasts New CDC Isolation Guidance As ‘Inconsistent With Proven Science’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday. Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold. #COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021 The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated. With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97ZOK

Illinois Blood Center Looking for Unvaccinated People

If you aren't vaccinated, for whatever reason, the Rock River Valley Blood Center wants you to stop by. When I first saw this email in my inbox, I thought, well that sounds backwards. The blood enter wants unvaccinated blood?. I'm not quite sure scientifically what the COVID vaccine means for...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTKR News 3

New study finds COVID long-haulers could benefit from vaccines

So-called “COVID long-haulers” are patients who continue to experience ongoing symptoms from the virus, even after they no longer test positive for the virus. New research is indicating there may be something that can help ease those long-haul symptoms and it is widely available right now.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

The omicron variant may have developed in immunocompromised people, expert says

The omicron variant is becoming the most dominant coronavirus strain in the entire world — and now scientists are trying to figure out why it developed. Scientists in South Africa have started to investigate the “highly plausible hypothesis” that COVID-19 variants — like the omicron variant — got their start in people who were infected by COVID-19 but had immune systems weakened by other medical issues, such as untreated HIV, according to BBC News.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Morganton News Herald

Program complements science curriculum

LINVILLE -- With a stronger emphasis on science curriculum, fifth grade can be a challenging and rewarding time for students in North Carolina. Fortunately, fifth-grade students at Banner Elk Elementary School in Banner Elk have the benefit of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation’s Eco Watch program. The educational outreach...
BANNER ELK, NC
towardsdatascience.com

Why You Should Learn Effective Communication in Data Science

Riding the line of the communication gap between technical and non-technical. The most significant gap I have seen in soft skills in Data Science and engineering is communication. Not enough people know how to translate between technical and non-technical audiences. Think about your work. When you are giving a sprint review, showcasing a demo, or just having a conversation with someone, are you able to tailor your speech to the audience watching? Many folks struggle at this skill, and it often causes rifts between teams who do not fully understand one another. Today, I want to share a story on why communication is critical and my lessons when working with my past clients.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy