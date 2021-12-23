USDA distributes $1.5 billion to strengthen school meal program

(BLOOMINGTON) School districts across Illinois will split more than $54 million in federal funds to buy meal programs impacted by coronavirus-driven disruptions in the supply chain. It’s all a part of $1.5 billion to be used nationwide to assist nearly 100,000 schools across the country through the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation. A majority of the money in Illinois will be distributed in cash payments for schools to purchase unprocessed and minimally processed domestic food, such as fresh fruit, milk, cheese, frozen vegetables, and ground meat. The USDA will also spend another $10.2 million in Illinois on 100 percent domestically-grown and produced food products for the state to deliver to schools to offset bottlenecks in the supply chain. Another $7.3 million will help schools buy domestic local foods through a regional effort.

5 DAYS AGO