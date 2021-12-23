USDA distributes $1.5 billion to strengthen school meal program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday that the state of Kansas has been chosen as one of eight states to participate in a demonstration project that will expand free and reduced-price meals for students. The announcement came in the form of a press release from the office of Governor Laura Kelly on […]
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that Kansas has been selected as one of eight states to participate in a demonstration project utilizing Medicaid eligibility data to certify eligible students for free and reduced-price school meals. “This project will expand free, reduced-priced meals for some of our most...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s school lunch programs are receiving a generous gift from USDA. To help schools deal with supply chain challenges brought on by the pandemic, USDA is providing the state $11,296,031 in supply chain assistance funds for schools to purchase food for their meal programs, $3,605,891 to purchase USDA Foods to distribute to schools, and $2,259,206 for cooperative agreements to purchase local foods for schools.
CHICAGO (Reuters) -The U.S. Agriculture Department is providing up to $1.5 billion to help school meal programs weather the supply chain crunch, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Friday. Procuring large amounts of food has become difficult because of delays in shipments, a lack of certain products, high costs and...
U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) reportedly announced on Friday (December 17th) a $1.5 billion school meals program amid current supply chain issues. According to NBC News, the funds for the school meals program will be made available through USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation. The funds will be broken down into three parts. This is $1 billion for schools to purchase foods for their meal programs, another $300 million for states to purchase foods for distribution to schools, and an additional $200 million will be for cooperative agreements to purchase local foods for schools.
Up to 100,000 schools will get a share of $1.5 billion intended to ease the impact of supply chain disruptions and the pandemic on school lunch and other school meals, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. School food directors said in a recent survey that higher food prices are a significant problem along with shortages of… » Read More.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Biden Administration’s Department of Agriculture will provide more than a billion dollars in aid to schools across the country who are struggling through a supply-chain meltdown that is keeping school lunch staples from their cafeterias. According to a survey by the School...
WASHINGTON - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Friday that the Biden administration would provide $1.5 billion to states and school districts to help school meal programs deal with the challenges of skyrocketing inflation and supply chain disruptions brought on by the pandemic. The new funding comes from the Commodity Credit...
(BLOOMINGTON) School districts across Illinois will split more than $54 million in federal funds to buy meal programs impacted by coronavirus-driven disruptions in the supply chain. It’s all a part of $1.5 billion to be used nationwide to assist nearly 100,000 schools across the country through the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation. A majority of the money in Illinois will be distributed in cash payments for schools to purchase unprocessed and minimally processed domestic food, such as fresh fruit, milk, cheese, frozen vegetables, and ground meat. The USDA will also spend another $10.2 million in Illinois on 100 percent domestically-grown and produced food products for the state to deliver to schools to offset bottlenecks in the supply chain. Another $7.3 million will help schools buy domestic local foods through a regional effort.
Those who provide school meals to students nationwide are reporting troubles doing their job. From food that’s not available to prices that are much higher than anticipated, busting the budgets of school districts. “…and it’s necessary for the Department of Agriculture to learn about these experiences and be able...
WASHINGTON — A $1.5 billion program to provide states and school districts facing challenges with school meal programs because of supply chain disruptions was announced Dec. 17 by the Biden administration. With funds available through the Commodity Credit Corp., the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide $1 billion...
USDA on Thursday rolled out $5.19 billion in loans and grants for an array of infrastructure projects across 46 states and Puerto Rico involving "high-speed internet, clean water and reliable electricity in people's homes and businesses across rural America." The announcement seemed to be part of push from the White...
Nationwide, schools are experiencing a shortage of drivers, higher prices and canceled contracts with food service companies. These problems are a result of disruptions in the national supply chain, resulting in students receiving late or different as planned meals. In a virtual roundtable hosted by the non-profit, No Kid Hungry,...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is leveraging its authorities under the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) to bring in new types of partners and ultimately expand opportunities in voluntary conservation for the nation’s agricultural producers and private landowners. In direct response to feedback from state agencies, tribes, nonprofits,...
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Oregon State University Extension Service Small Farms program projects have been awarded U.S. Department of Agriculture grants totaling more than $800,000 to strengthen the viability of Oregon’s small and mid-scale farms and food businesses. The OSU Center for Small Farms & Community Food...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York State has 37 million free take-home COVID-19 tests and 5 million of those will be available by the end of the year. Most are going to schools, but during her COVID-19 update Wednesday Hochul said 2 million tests will be in the hands of school district leaders across the state before Jan. 3, when school starts.
Rural infrastructure projects across the country will receive a combined $5.2 billion in federal grants and loans to expand access to high-speed internet, electricity, and clean water, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday. The money will go to 359 projects in 46 states and Puerto Rico through seven USDA rural development programs. “When we… » Read More.
MANSFIELD – Lauren Moran knows children learn best when they’re well-fed. As food services manager for Mansfield City Schools, she guarantees students have access to two healthy meals five days a week. But after they go home on Friday, there are no such guarantees. “Sometimes we do have...
Comments / 0