CNBC's Final Trades: Match Group, PayPal, Edwards Lifesciences And This Hospitality Major

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq made new highs during a strong earnings season in November 2021, even with raising concerns about inflation and ongoing supply chain problems. With Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), five companies with over a trillion market cap dominate the S&P 500. Since January 2021, they have beaten analysts' expectations like estimated EPS and estimated revenue significantly. Twenty quarterly earnings reports have been published this year. Only three times, the EPS came out lower than expected.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO