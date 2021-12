We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: My 15-year-old is on his phone a lot. He does well at school and is socially adjusted but still — I find his phone usage excessive and obsessive. I want to put child controls on the phone, which will give me the ability to turn it off through my phone. I think he will sleep better and focus on other things, too. But he says he’s 15 and entitled to privacy and he doesn’t think he uses it excessively. (He does walk the dog and do some very small chores at home, in case that bears on your answer). Thank you!

