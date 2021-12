Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Nothing derails a trip like jet lag—especially if you have limited time in your destination or need to be on your game upon landing. So is there any way we can skip over the travel woe? Yes and no. According to circadian rhythm specialists, jet lag is more nuanced than we give it credit for. This means that cut-and-dried advice on how to treat it doesn't always work—and could actually make it worse.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO