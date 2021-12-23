Three Former Mississippi State Players Named to Pro Bowl Rosters

Last but not least, Jones will be the lone Bulldog starting on the AFC Team. He was a second-round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and has participated in every Pro Bowl since 2019. Jones has helped his Kansas City Chiefs tremendously on defense by adding 20 total tackles, 29 quarterback pressures and seven sacks. He posted 3.5 of those sacks in only one game: against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 21. Jones has shown improvement as he has become more experienced, and his best days are still in front of him.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl will take place on Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.