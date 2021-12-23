ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

See Ohio State in the Rose Bowl as ticket prices continue to drop

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

If you’ve ever wanted to see Ohio State play in the “Granddaddy of ’em all” this might be your year. Tickets to the Rose Bowl are at their lowest and seats are still available.

TicketIQ shared on Twitter that Rose Bowl tickets are down 61% this week with the cheapest ticket coming in at $78. This may be a product of not having a marquee opponent, although Utah will be a quality opponent and no pushover.

A bigger indicator might be that COVID-19 and all its variants are still keeping a large percentage of the population away from large gatherings as well as soring travel expenses. Flights from Columbus to Los Angeles are not cheap right now as prices would be close to $800 for a round trip journey on Southwest.

But hey, if you happen to live close to southern California or can afford the flight, now might be the time to make the pilgrimage and cheer the Buckeyes on in one of the most beautiful college football venues in the land. From what I hear, television just doesn’t do it justice. If you have the chance, you won’t regret it.

