Undermanned and overwhelmed, the Nevada football team's 2021 season ended Monday morning with a 52-24 Quick Lane Bowl loss to Western Michigan at Ford Field in Detroit. The Wolf Pack entered the game without stars Carson Strong, Romeo Doubs and Cole Turner, each of whom opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft, as well as more than a dozen transfers. It was led by a makeshift coaching staff following the departure of head coach Jay Norvell to Colorado State earlier this month as well as the loss of the team's three coordinators.

