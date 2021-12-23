ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Midday Nowcast: Warming Trend Underway

By Ryan Stinnett
alabamawx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA very cold start to the day with widespread 20s, but we are warming up nicely this afternoon as temperatures are returning to the low 60s. The sky if full of sunshine and will remain mostly clear tonight as well. It will not be as cold tonight with upper 30s and...

www.alabamawx.com

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Snow Squalls And Dust Storms

DENVER(CBS4)- Our latest storm system moving across the state was strong enough to produce intense wind gusts of 50-80 mph. These winds fed super strong snow squalls and dust storms across the state. Travel troubles began early and continued in many areas of Colorado. A view of winter driving conditions on I-70 near the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels on 12/26. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Safety Closures Lifted On I-70 In Colorado’s High Country Snow squall warnings were issued from southern Wyoming down into northern Colorado. Here is one such storm across the Steamboat Springs area. steamboat snow squall A snow squall is an intense blast...
COLORADO STATE
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Cloudy and Warm; Storm Threats Ahead

Strong southerly flow continues across the state keeping moisture levels high, allowing for more clouds than sun and very mild temperatures. Temperatures are running 15-20 degrees above average with many locations today and in the coming days well into the 70s, while some 80s are expected across South Alabama. Most locations remain dry today, but we can’t completely rule out a few sprinkle or areas of mist at times today. A few showers are possible tomorrow, but they should be widely spaced, and much of the day will be dry.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Warming Temperatures Sunday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will arrive in the Chicago area Sunday night as temperatures warm. Sunday night’s low temperatures will reach 38 degrees. Temperatures Monday will warm into the 50s. Expect a little drizzle in the morning and then clearing skies. Tuesday will bring a wintry mix changing to rain. Colder air will move in Wednesday through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Alabama State
CBS DFW

Strong Cold Front Expected In North Texas New Year’s Weekend

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – You asked. You begged. You pleaded. I’ve heard you. Our team of meteorologists have heard you and apparently, Mother Nature has, too. The strongest cold front of the season is on the way for next weekend that could plunge our daytime highs in the 30s by Sunday afternoon, Jan. 2. To say it would be a precipitous drop in temperatures would be an understatement, if the forecast holds as it is now. So don’t be too quick to put those new sweaters you got for Christmas away just yet. In fact, you may need a lot more than just a...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Drought-hit western US walloped by powerful winter storm

A powerful winter storm battered the western United States Monday, dumping much-needed snow on the drought-parched mountains of California, but causing travel misery over a wide area. Three feet (one meter) of snow had fallen in 24 hours on parts of the Sierra Nevada range, taking December's total to a record-breaking 16 feet, and bolstering the badly depleted snowpack that feeds the region's reservoirs. "We were definitely not expecting a wet winter," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the Central Sierra Nevada Snow Laboratory at UC Berkeley, California. "It just so happens that we ended up with a lot more snow this year than we expected, which is a pleasant surprise, of course," Schwartz told AFP.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Monday Weather Xtreme — Severe Storm Potential on Wednesday & This Weekend

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the far eastern counties in Central Alabama until 8 am this morning. Those counties in the advisory are Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Russell, and Tallapoosa. TODAY’S WEATHER: After the fog lifts for those...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

End Of 2021 With Unseasonably Warm South Florida Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An unseasonably warm and sunny pattern is settling in for South Florida for the last week of 2021. The forecast high for Monday afternoon is 82 degrees with lots of sunshine and very light southeast wind. Sunny Monday with highs in the low 80s. (CBS4) A similar forecast is in store for Tuesday and through the rest of the week. Then highs will hit the mid-80s this weekend while the overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain chance is low all week long thanks to a dome of high pressure that is dominating the weather pattern over South Florida and the Caribbean. (CBS4) This high will block cold fronts from sliding into the Sunshine State so this pattern is locked in for at least a week. Forecast highs for the next 6 days. (CBS4) That means that the new year will kick off with above normal temperatures along with sunshine and breezy winds this upcoming Saturday and Sunday. The normal high temperature during this time of the year in Miami is 77 degrees.
FLORIDA STATE
alabamawx.com

Dense For Across Eastern Parts of Central Alabama Tonight

Patchy dense fog, with visibilities below 1/4 in spots, is developing tonight. If you will be driving in the advisory area, please use extra caution overnight. The fog should begin dissipating by 8 a.m. on Monday. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS. About the Author (Author Profile) Bill Murray is the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: More Snow Slams The Mountains While Denver Waits Until New Year’s Eve

DENVER (CBS4) – It appears increasingly likely Denver could get accumulating snow at the end of the week just as the new year begins. Until then, snow will be found in the mountains every day this week. The heaviest snow of the week will fall late Monday into early Tuesday and that is why most mountain areas in Colorado are under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory through 8 a.m. Tuesday. The warning for the most severe impacts is west of Vail Pass. The mountains surrounding Vail, Aspen, Crested Butte, and Steamboat Springs will get 6 to 12 inches of...
COLORADO STATE
kggfradio.com

Warming Trend Leads into Saturday Drop

Another wild week of weather awaits southeast Kansas, with the potential for snow heading into the new year. Early on in the week, it will still be warmer than average, but a cold front will move throughout the region Tuesday evening that may drop high temperatures from anywhere from the mid 30s to the 50s. The rest of the week sees temperatures continue to warm, but a drop on Saturday brings a slight chance for wintry weather on New Year's Day.
WICHITA, KS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s Gray & Seasonably Chilly Outside

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a warm Christmas, some of us are getting a delayed and brief dose of white weather as we head back to work. Thanks to an area of low pressure, widespread moisture is tracking across Maryland, with a mixed bag of precipitation types. Far northern Maryland is seeing snow showers with a band of freezing rain very quickly transitioning to plain rain for Baltimore and places south. Warmth left over from our mild weekend has kept pavement temperatures above freezing, which should diminish any significant impacts on the roads. The bulk of the precipitation should clear Maryland through the early afternoon...
MARYLAND STATE

