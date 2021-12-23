ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Genesis Exec Reveals Challenges, Opportunities Ahead

MotorTrend Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the newest brands in the market, Genesis has a lot of space to grow. With monthly record sales, outstanding product and authentic design, the brand has been on a roll over since its launch six years ago. But in its short history, Genesis has suffered from management shuffles,...

www.motortrend.com

restaurantbusinessonline.com

Supply chain execs share solutions for managing today’s challenges

With demand high and supply erratic, “it’s a distributors’ market now,” three restaurant supply chain execs agree. Distributors are cutting operators off and raising fees because they can. How are operators navigating around these challenges? That was the million-dollar question addressed during the session “Solving for...
INDUSTRY
inforisktoday.com

UK Cyber Security Strategy: Challenges and Opportunities

The newly published U.K. Cyber Security Strategy demonstrates "the depth of ambition that the U.K. has got for the cyber sector," says Dan Patefield, program head of cyber and national security at techUK. Patefield says there are two key areas in which this strategy has the opportunity to improve upon...
U.K.
Lumia UK

Microsoft Envision: The opportunity ahead for all organizations to do good

As we look to the future, organizations including Microsoft have an opportunity and responsibility to drive growth while taking timely action in crucial areas to benefit society and the world. At Microsoft, we believe in doing good while doing well. During last week’s episode of Microsoft Envision, presented with Accenture...
BUSINESS
Food Ingredients First

Actioning Sustainable Nutrition: Challenges and Opportunities

The idea of sustainable nutrition is driving a foundational change in the way food is produced globally. It is nutrition that is produced and delivered in a way that is mindful for people, the planet, and society. Sustainable nutrition is becoming embedded into the day-to-day thinking and decision-making of consumers...
NUTRITION
pymnts

ekar Brings Car-Sharing Service to Saudi Arabia

The UAE-based car-sharing service ekar is expanding into Saudi Arabia. As The National reported Monday (Dec. 27), the partnership will involve some of Saudi Arabia’s largest vehicle rental companies. ekar bills itself as an alternative to buying, leasing or renting a car for people who want access to a...
WORLD
pymnts

Aumet Acquires Healthcare Supply Chain Startup Platform One

B2B healthcare marketplace Aumet on Sunday (Dec. 26) announced that it’s acquired Egypt-based healthcare supply chain solution offering Platform One, giving the U.S.-based company that serves the Middle East and northern Africa more than 5,000 pharmacies in its portfolio. The acquisition gives Aumet a foothold across Saudi Arabia, United...
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Lexus RZ: What to Expect From the Upcoming Luxury EV

The 2023 Lexus RZ will be the first global all-electric SUV from the brand and will likely share the e-TNGA platform with the Toyota bZ4x and Subaru Solterra. Expected to arrive to the U.S. market at the end of 2022, the RZ will be the first vehicle in a new chapter for Lexus. The brand plans to only sell electric cars by 2030 in North America, Europe, and China, and in the rest of the world by 2035.
CARS
chainstoreage.com

CSA Exclusive: Six expert predictions for marketing in 2022

Top marketing executives from retail, hospitality and CPG brands including Michaels, McDonald’s, and Del Taco are sharing insight on the year ahead. Chain Store Age recently spoke with members of Loyalty Innovators, a digital community for marketing executives and loyalty innovators to connect and share best practices, to ask their opinions about what they expect the hot marketing trends to be in 2022. Following are forecasts from marketing leaders at Michaels Companies, McDonald’s, Del Taco, Shell, Marriott International, and Hanesbrands.
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Vertical SaaS Acquisition Company Embrace Software Raises $100 Million

Embrace Software — a company that acquires and invests in niche vertical-SaaS and on-premise software — announced recently that it raised a $100 million credit commitment from CoVenture. These are the details. Embrace Software — a company that acquires and invests in niche vertical-SaaS and on-premise software —...
SOFTWARE
Bakery and Snacks

The challenges and prospects ahead for the UK artisanal bakery sector

The Craft Bakers Association (CBA) has disclosed the trials and opportunities craft bakers expect to face in 2022. A survey among its members has revealed that rising costs, along with both staff and product shortages, are the sector’s primary concerns. The association’s entire membership said an increase in overheads...
INDUSTRY
ajmc.com

From Challenges Spring Opportunities for Progress in Daratumumab-Based Clinical Pathways

An abstract presented at the 63rd Annual American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition shows that although daratumumab use in multiple myeloma holds great promise, challenges remain in the use of clinical pathways for treatment direction with the monoclonal antibody—which the investigators say may also present opportunities for change.
HEALTH
ihsmarkit.com

Nuclear power development in Asia Pacific: Opportunities amid challenges

Nuclear power development in the Asia Pacific region. Asia now hosts about one-fourth of operational nuclear power units in the world. As of June 2021, six Asian markets and regions (Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Taiwan, India, and Pakistan) are running 113 reactors, totaling 97.4 GW, over half of which were built before 2011 (see Figure 1). The 2011 Fukushima disaster raised serious concerns about nuclear project safety. Most countries have slowed down the new project approval, and many of the projects that are still under construction have been reviewed and delayed owing to a stricter safety check. Now, ten years since the Fukushima tragedy, all the Asian governments have reconsidered the future of nuclear in their regions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

2023 Genesis G90 Fully Revealed With Stunning Interior

A few weeks ago, Genesis revealed the first official pictures of its stunning flagship sedan, the new G90. We said it had the looks and presence to take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and that opinion has not changed now that the company has fully revealed the sedan. While we have...
HOME & GARDEN
MotorTrend Magazine

What Happened With the Semiconductor Chip Shortage—and How and When the Auto Industry Will Emerge

Grab a soda and your new car wish list and start shopping: More semiconductor chips are coming in 2022 and slowly but surely the chip-shortage horror movie will fade to black. That does not mean 2022 will necessarily be a blockbuster year for inventory, but the global microchip shortage is expected to continue to improve which should mean less or no downtime for automakers desperate to build more vehicles to fill orders and depressingly empty dealer lots. Bottom lines have also taken a hit with billions in lost revenue, and automakers affected the most have also grappled with lost market share.
TECHNOLOGY

