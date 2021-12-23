ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Does Elizabeth Warren Pay Taxes? See What Her Tax Returns Say

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senator Elizabeth Warren has long been an advocate for the wealthiest Americans paying more in taxes to fund necessary programs in the country. Her frequent public mentions about the rich needing to pay their fair share of taxes have drawn curiosity about Warren’s own tax and income situation....

marketrealist.com

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk and Elizabeth Warren have traded criticisms over taxing the ultra-wealthy. Here are some of the most heated exchanges between the billionaire and the senator.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, doesn't hold back on Twitter in his exchanges with politicians. Recently, Musk has been targeting Democratic senators criticizing how much he pays in taxes. One repeated target is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with the two tweeting about each other often. Musk, the CEO...
CONGRESS & COURTS
schiffgold.com

No Elizabeth Warren: Greed Is Not Causing Inflation

With the “transitory” inflation narrative dead and buried, the powers that be have shifted to a new tactic to deflect their responsibility for rising prices – blame somebody else. Elizabeth Warren recently claimed that rising prices were due to “price gouging” by “greedy” corporations. But the evidence...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
torquenews.com

U.S. Senator Warren Calls Elon Musk A Freeloader For Not Paying Taxes

A United States Senator has called Elon Musk the F word on Twitter. Here’s his reply. In an odd twist topping off a successful year for Elon Musk, a liberal United States Senator from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has taken to both television and Twitter to call him a “freeloader.” This follows liberal publication Time Magazine anointing Elon Musk as “Person of the Year.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Elon Musk
milwaukeesun.com

Musk says hell pay most tax in US history

Wednesday evening was marked by another bold statement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter. The billionaire entrepreneur claims that he will pay more taxes this year than any other American in history. The tweet came as part of his spat with Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), who has been a...
ECONOMY
Axios

Musk and Warren trade barbs over taxes

Elon Musk called Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Senator Karen" on Tuesday after the Massachusetts Democrat took aim at Time Magazine naming the billionaire Tesla CEO as its 2021 Person of the Year. Driving the news: Warren tweeted after Musk was announced by Time Monday, "Let's change the rigged tax code so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Tax#Tax Bill#Corporate Tax#Tax Return#Americans#Democratic#Congress#Senate#Harvard#White House
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren And ‘Person Of The Year’ Elon Musk Get Into Heated Twitter Exchange Over Taxes

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, called out Elon Musk Monday after he was named Time magazine’s “Person Of The Year” for 2021. Now the richest man on Earth is firing back. She tweeted “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.” Musk replied with a series of tweets, including “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year” and “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.” And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021 Musk also referred to Warren as “Senator Karen.” The heated exchange comes as Warren is pushing a plan for a wealth tax on people with fortunes larger than $50 million. A ProPublica report released over the summer showed that Mask paid no federal income tax in 2018.  
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Tesla
CNN

Why Elon Musk will end up with an $11 billion tax bill this year

New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk says his tax bill this year will be $11 billion, and he's probably right: The filings he has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission about his recent stock trades back up that massive number. Musk revealed the $11 billion total in...
INCOME TAX
@JohnLocke

Does Elizabeth Warren Want to Destroy the Supreme Court?

Charles Cooke of National Review Online highlights provocative statements from a leading left-wing U.S. senator. In the Boston Globe, Elizabeth Warren writes that she now supports destroying the Supreme Court:. “To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats.”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy