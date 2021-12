Love that eggnog but looking to do a little more with it? We stopped by Galway Bay in Annapolis to talk about their popular ‘nog and how to use it in cocktails at home. Bringing the holiday cheer in a bottle, Galway Bay Irish Eggnog is made and distilled in Ireland, and it typically flies off the shelves during the holidays. Galway Bay bartender David Dilda, 29, of Pasadena, said that it was a very popular purchase during the downtown Midnight Madness events.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO