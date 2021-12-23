ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Electrically tunable nonlinear polaritonic metasurface

By Jaeyeon Yu
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonlinear polaritonic metasurfaces created by the coupling of intersubband nonlinearities in semiconductor heterostructures with optical modes in nanoresonators have recently demonstrated efficient frequency mixings at very low pumping intensities of the order of a few tens of kilowatts per square centimetre. In these subwavelength structures, the efficiency, spectral bandwidth and local...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Spectrally periodic pulses for enhancement of optical nonlinear effects

Nonlinear optical effects are typically weak and enhancement techniques are often required for practical applications. Here we introduce a method to enhance such effects by engineering the linear dispersion, which can be used in addition to existing methods. This allows us to generate a family of highly complex pulses consisting of several, equally spaced spectral components that are nonlinearly bound and propagate as a single unit. Our theory shows that this leads to an enhancement of the effective nonlinear parameter that increases with the number of frequency components. We experimentally demonstrate an enhancement factor of up to 3.5 in a mode-locked fibre laser that incorporates an intracavity spectral pulse shaper, with scope for achieving even higher enhancements. Our approach enables the generation of low-energy ultrashort pulses that nonetheless exhibit strong nonlinear effects.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A room-temperature gate-tunable bipolar valley Hall effect in molybdenum disulfide/tungsten diselenide heterostructures

Two-dimensional semiconductors have a valley degree of freedom that could be used as a platform for future optoelectronic devices. The valley Hall effect, caused by electrons in different valleys having opposite Berry curvatures, is important for making such devices, but has only been reported with plasmonic structures or at cryogenic temperatures, limiting practical application. Here we report the observation of the valley Hall effect at room temperature in a molybdenum disulfide/tungsten diselenide van der Waals heterostructure. We show that the magnitude and polarity of the valley Hall effect in the heterostructure are gate tunable, which can be attributed to the contribution of the opposite valley Hall effect from electrons and holes in different layers. We use this gate tunability to create a bipolar valleytronic transistor.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Field-resolved high-order sub-cycle nonlinearities in a terahertz semiconductor laser

The exploitation of ultrafast electron dynamics in quantum cascade lasers (QCLs) holds enormous potential for intense, compact mode-locked terahertz (THz) sources, squeezed THz light, frequency mixers, and comb-based metrology systems. Yet the important sub-cycle dynamics have been notoriously difficult to access in operational THz QCLs. Here, we employ high-field THz pulses to perform the first ultrafast two-dimensional spectroscopy of a free-running THz QCL. Strong incoherent and coherent nonlinearities up to eight-wave mixing are detected below and above the laser threshold. These data not only reveal extremely short gain recovery times of 2"‰ps at the laser threshold, they also reflect the nonlinear polarization dynamics of the QCL laser transition for the first time, where we quantify the corresponding dephasing times between 0.9 and 1.5"‰ps with increasing bias currents. A density-matrix approach reproducing the emergence of all nonlinearities and their ultrafast evolution, simultaneously, allows us to map the coherently induced trajectory of the Bloch vector. The observed high-order multi-wave mixing nonlinearities benefit from resonant enhancement in the absence of absorption losses and bear potential for a number of future applications, ranging from efficient intracavity frequency conversion, mode proliferation to passive mode locking.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Giant nonlinear Hall effect in twisted bilayer WTe

In a system with broken inversion symmetry, a second-order nonlinear Hall effect can survive even in the presence of time-reversal symmetry. In this work, we show that a giant nonlinear Hall effect can exist in twisted bilayer WTe2 system. The Berry curvature dipole of twisted bilayer WTe2 (Î¸"‰="‰29.4Â°) can reach up to ~1400"‰Ã…, which is much larger than that in previously reported nonlinear Hall systems. In twisted bilayer WTe2 system, there exist abundant band anticrossings and band inversions around the Fermi level, which brings a complicated distribution of Berry curvature, and leads to the nonlinear Hall signals that exhibit dramatically oscillating behavior in this system. Its large amplitude and high tunability indicate that the twisted bilayer WTe2 can be an excellent platform for studying the nonlinear Hall effect.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darpa#Nonlinearity#Meta#Access Options#N F Capasso#F Flat#V M Brongersma#L Tunable#R
Nature.com

Nonlinear interferometry beyond classical limit enabled by cyclic dynamics

Time-reversed evolution has substantial implications in physics, including applications in refocusing of classical waves or spins and fundamental studies such as quantum information scrambling. In quantum metrology, nonlinear interferometry based on time-reversal protocols supports entanglement-enhanced measurements without requiring low-noise detection. Despite the broad interest in this topic, it remains challenging to reverse the quantum dynamics of an interacting many-body system, which is typically realized by an (effective) sign flip of the system's Hamiltonian. Here we present an approach that is broadly applicable to cyclic systems for implementing nonlinear interferometry without invoking time reversal. As time-reversed dynamics drives a system back to its starting point, we propose to accomplish the same by forcing the system to travel along a 'closed loop' instead of explicitly tracing back its antecedent path. Utilizing the quasiperiodic spin mixing dynamics in a three-mode 87Rb atomic spinor condensate, we implement such a closed-loop nonlinear interferometer and achieve a metrological gain of \(5.0{1}_{-0.76}^{+0.76}\) decibels over the classical limit for a total of 26,500 atoms. Our approach unlocks the potential of nonlinear interferometry by allowing the dynamics to penetrate into the deep nonlinear regime, which gives rise to highly entangled non-Gaussian states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Topological spintronics and magnetoelectronics

Topological electronic materials, such as topological insulators, are distinct from trivial materials in the topology of their electronic band structures that lead to robust, unconventional topological states, which could bring revolutionary developments in electronics. This Perspective summarizes developments of topological insulators in various electronic applications including spintronics and magnetoelectronics. We group and analyse several important phenomena in spintronics using topological insulators, including spin"“orbit torque, the magnetic proximity effect, interplay between antiferromagnetism and topology, and the formation of topological spin textures. We also outline recent developments in magnetoelectronics such as the axion insulator and the topological magnetoelectric effect observed using different topological insulators.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Riemannian geometry of resonant optical responses

The geometry of quantum states is well established as a basis for understanding the response of electronic systems to static electromagnetic fields, as exemplified by the theory of the quantum and anomalous Hall effects. However, it has been challenging to relate quantum geometry to resonant optical responses. The main obstacle is that optical transitions involve a pair of states, whereas existing geometrical properties are defined for a single state. As a result, a concrete geometric understanding of optical responses has so far been limited to two-level systems, where the Hilbert space is completely determined by a single state and its orthogonal complement. Here, we construct a general theory of Riemannian geometry for resonant optical processes by identifying transition dipole moment matrix elements as tangent vectors. This theory applies to arbitrarily high-order responses, suggesting that optical responses can generally be thought of as manifestations of the Riemannian geometry of quantum states. We use our theory to show that third-order photovoltaic Hall effects are related to the Riemann curvature tensor and demonstrate an experimentally accessible regime where they dominate the response.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparing different nonlinearities in readout systems for optical neuromorphic computing networks

Nonlinear activation is a crucial building block of most machine-learning systems. However, unlike in the digital electrical domain, applying a saturating nonlinear function in a neural network in the analog optical domain is not as easy, especially in integrated systems. In this paper, we first investigate in detail the photodetector nonlinearity in two main readout schemes: electrical readout and optical readout. On a 3-bit-delayed XOR task, we show that optical readout trained with backpropagation gives the best performance. Furthermore, we propose an additional saturating nonlinearity coming from a deliberately non-ideal voltage amplifier after the detector. Compared to an all-optical nonlinearity, these two kinds of nonlinearities are extremely easy to obtain at no additional cost, since photodiodes and voltage amplifiers are present in any system. Moreover, not having to design ideal linear amplifiers could relax their design requirements. We show through simulation that for long-distance nonlinear fiber distortion compensation, using only the photodiode nonlinearity in an optical readout delivers BER improvements over three orders of magnitude. Combined with the amplifier saturation nonlinearity, we obtain another three orders of magnitude improvement of the BER.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Vibrational disorder and densification-induced homogenization of local elasticity in silicate glasses

We report the effect of structural compaction on the statistics of elastic disorder in a silicate glass, using heterogeneous elasticity theory with the coherent potential approximation (HET-CPA) and a log-normal distribution of the spatial fluctuations of the shear modulus. The object of our study, a soda lime magnesia silicate glass, is compacted by hot-compression up to 2 GPa (corresponding to a permanent densification of"‰~"‰5%). Using THz vibrational spectroscopic data and bulk mechanical properties as inputs, HET-CPA evaluates the degree of disorder in terms of the length-scale of elastic fluctuations and the non-affine part of the shear modulus. Permanent densification decreases the extent of non-affine elasticity, resulting in a more homogeneous distribution of strain energy, while also decreasing the correlation length of elastic heterogeneity. Complementary 29Si magic angle spinning NMR spectroscopic data provide a short-range rationale for the effect of compression on glass structure in terms of a narrowing of the Si"“O"“Si bond-angle and the Si"“Si distance.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Association of genetic polymorphisms in IL-23R and IL-17A with the susceptibility to IgA nephropathy in a Chinese Han population

IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) is one of the most common causes of chronic kidney damage worldwide. Identifying new genetic factors associated with IgAN risk is of invaluable importance. To explore the association between polymorphisms of IL-23R and IL-17A and the susceptibility of IgAN, 164 IgAN patients and 192 healthy controls were genotyped for five SNPs in a Chinese Han population. A comparative analysis between genotype distributions, clinical indexes and pathological grades in the IgAN patients was also performed. The GG genotype and a G allele of rs7517847 were associated with a decreased IgAN risk (OR: 0.545; 95% CI: 0.299"“0.993; p"‰="‰0.046; OR: 0.730; 95% CI: 0.541"“0.984; p"‰="‰0.039) compared to the TT genotype and T allele respectively. Furthermore, the AA genotype of rs2275913 appeared to reduce the IgAN risk (OR: 0.405; 95% CI: 0.209"“0.786; p"‰="‰0.007) compared to the GG genotype. Consistently, individuals harboring an AA genotype had a lower IgAN risk (OR: 0.380; 95% CI: 0.211"“0.686; p"‰="‰0.001) under the recessive model. Our study demonstrated for the first time the significant associations of rs7517847 in IL-23R and rs2275913 in IL-17A with the risk of IgAN in Chinese Han.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evidence for a monolayer excitonic insulator

The interplay between topology and correlations can generate a variety of quantum phases, many of which remain to be explored. Recent advances have identified monolayer WTe2 as a promising material for doing so in a highly tunable fashion. The ground state of this two-dimensional crystal can be electrostatically tuned from a quantum spin Hall insulator to a superconductor. However, much remains unknown about the gap-opening mechanism of the insulating state. Here we report evidence that the quantum spin Hall insulator is also an excitonic insulator, arising from the spontaneous formation of electron"“hole bound states, namely excitons. We reveal the presence of an intrinsic insulating state at the charge neutrality point in clean samples and confirm the correlated nature of this charge-neutral insulator by tunnelling spectroscopy. We provide evidence against alternative scenarios of a band insulator or a localized insulator and support the existence of an excitonic insulator phase in the clean limit. These observations lay the foundation for understanding a new class of correlated insulators with nontrivial topology and identify monolayer WTe2 as a promising candidate for exploring quantum phases of ground-state excitons.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Structural mechanism for the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM double hexamers by the Dbf4-dependent kinase

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Loading of the eukaryotic replicative helicase onto replication origins involves two MCM hexamers forming a double hexamer (DH) around duplex DNA. During S"‰phase, helicase activation requires MCM phosphorylation by Dbf4-dependent kinase (DDK), comprising Cdc7 and Dbf4. DDK selectively phosphorylates loaded DHs, but how such fidelity is achieved is unknown. Here, we determine the cryogenic electron microscopy structure of Saccharomyces cerevisiae DDK in the act of phosphorylating a DH. DDK docks onto one MCM ring and phosphorylates the opposed ring. Truncation of the Dbf4 docking domain abrogates DH phosphorylation, yet Cdc7 kinase activity is unaffected. Late origin firing is blocked in response to DNA damage via Dbf4 phosphorylation by the Rad53 checkpoint kinase. DDK phosphorylation by Rad53 impairs DH phosphorylation by blockage of DDK binding to DHs, and also interferes with the Cdc7 active site. Our results explain the structural basis and regulation of the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM DHs, which supports bidirectional replication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Full-bandwidth electrophysiology of seizures and epileptiform activity enabled by flexible graphene microtransistor depth neural probes

Mapping the entire frequency bandwidth of brain electrophysiological signals is of paramount importance for understanding physiological and pathological states. The ability to record simultaneously DC-shifts, infraslow oscillations (<0.1"‰Hz), typical local field potentials (0.1"“80"‰Hz) and higher frequencies (80"“600"‰Hz) using the same recording site would particularly benefit preclinical epilepsy research and could provide clinical biomarkers for improved seizure onset zone delineation. However, commonly used metal microelectrode technology suffers from instabilities that hamper the high fidelity of DC-coupled recordings, which are needed to access signals of very low frequency. In this study we used flexible graphene depth neural probes (gDNPs), consisting of a linear array of graphene microtransistors, to concurrently record DC-shifts and high-frequency neuronal activity in awake rodents. We show here that gDNPs can reliably record and map with high spatial resolution seizures, pre-ictal DC-shifts and seizure-associated spreading depolarizations together with higher frequencies through the cortical laminae to the hippocampus in a mouse model of chemically induced seizures. Moreover, we demonstrate the functionality of chronically implanted devices over 10"‰weeks by recording with high fidelity spontaneous spike-wave discharges and associated infraslow oscillations in a rat model of absence epilepsy. Altogether, our work highlights the suitability of this technology for in vivo electrophysiology research, and in particular epilepsy research, by allowing stable and chronic DC-coupled recordings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between magnesium concentrations and prediabetes: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Studies on the association between serum magnesium level and prediabetes yielded inconsistent results. Therefore, the present meta-analysis was designed to examine the association between serum magnesium levels and prediabetes. Online databases including PubMed, Embase, Scopus and Google Scholar were searched up to October, 2020. A total of 10 studies that reported mean and standard deviation (SD) of magnesium levels in prediabetes and healthy control group were identified. Random effects models were used to pool weighted mean differences (WMDs) of serum magnesium levels. Pooled-analysis showed that subjects with prediabetes had significantly lower serum magnesium levels compared with healthy controls (WMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.07Â mmol/L; 95% CI âˆ’"‰0.09,"‰âˆ’"‰0.05Â mmol/L, P"‰<"‰0.001). A significant heterogeneity observed across included studies (I2"‰="‰95.6%, P"‰<"‰0.001). However, different subgroup analysis did not detect the potential source of observed heterogeneity. Withdrawal of each individual study had no effect on the overall results. The present meta-analysis showed that circulating magnesium levels in people with prediabetes were significantly lower than healthy controls, confirming that magnesium deficiency may play a role in development and progression of prediabetes. Further studies with larger sample size and robust design are warranted to confirm present results.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dynamics of the abrupt change in Pacific Plate motion around 50 million years ago

A drastic change in plate tectonics and mantle convection occurred around 50"‰Ma as exemplified by the prominent Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend. Both an abrupt Pacific Plate motion change and a change in mantle plume dynamics have been proposed to account for the Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend, but debates surround the relative contribution of the two mechanisms. Here we build kinematic plate reconstructions and high-resolution global dynamic models to quantify the amount of Pacific Plate motion change. We find Izanagi Plate subduction, followed by demise of the Izanagi"“Pacific Ridge and Izu"“Bonin"“Mariana subduction initiation alone, is incapable of causing a sudden change in plate motion, challenging the conventional hypothesis on the mechanisms of Pacific Plate motion change. Instead, Palaeocene slab pull from Kronotsky intraoceanic subduction in the northern Pacific exerts a northward pull on the Pacific Plate, while its Eocene demise leads to a sudden 30"“35Â° change in plate motion, accounting for about half of the Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend. We suggest the Pacific Plate motion change and hotspot drift due to plume dynamics could have contributed nearly equally to the formation of the Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend. Such a scenario is consistent with available constraints from global plate circuits, palaeomagnetic data and geodynamic models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effects of violet and blue light irradiation on ESKAPE pathogens and human cells in presence of cell culture media

Bacteria belonging to the group of ESKAPE pathogens are responsible for the majority of nosocomial infections. Due to the increase of antibiotic resistance, alternative treatment strategies are of high clinical relevance. In this context visible light as disinfection technique represents an interesting option as microbial pathogens can be inactivated without adjuvants. However cytotoxic effects of visible light on host cells have also been reported. We compared the cytotoxicity of violet and blue light irradiation on monocytic THP-1 and alveolar epithelium A549 cells with the inactivation effect on ESKAPE pathogens. THP-1 cells displayed a higher susceptibility to irradiation than A549 cells with first cytotoxic effects occurring at 300Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 (405Â nm) and 400Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 (450Â nm) in comparison to 300Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 and 1000Â JÂ cmâˆ’2, respectively. We could define conditions in which a significant reduction of colony forming units for all ESKAPE pathogens, except Enterococcus faecium, was achieved at 405Â nm while avoiding cytotoxicity. Irradiation at 450Â nm demonstrated a more variable effect which was species and medium dependent. In summary a significant reduction of viable bacteria could be achieved at subtoxic irradiation doses, supporting a potential use of visible light as an antimicrobial agent in clinical settings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic landscape of Epstein"“Barr virus-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue

Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV)-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT lymphomas) were initially described in solid organ transplant recipients, and, more recently, in other immunodeficiency settings. The overall prevalence of EBV-positive MALT lymphomas has not been established, and little is known with respect to their genomic characteristics. Eight EBV-positive MALT lymphomas were identified, including 1 case found after screening a series of 88 consecutive MALT lymphomas with EBER in situ hybridization (1%). The genomic landscape was assessed in 7 of the 8 cases with a targeted high throughput sequencing panel and array comparative genomic hybridization. Results were compared to published data for MALT lymphomas. Of the 8 cases, 6 occurred post-transplant, 1 in the setting of primary immunodeficiency, and 1 case was age-related. Single pathogenic/likely pathogenic mutations were identified in 4 of 7 cases, including mutations in IRF8, BRAF, TNFAIP3, and SMARCA4. Other than TNFAIP3, these genes are mutated in <3% of EBV-negative MALT lymphomas. Copy number abnormalities were identified in 6 of 7 cases with a median of 6 gains and 2 losses per case, including 4 cases with gains in regions encompassing several IRF family or interacting genes (IRF2BP2, IRF2, and IRF4). There was no evidence of trisomies of chromosomes 3 or 18. In summary, EBV-positive MALT lymphomas are rare and, like other MALT lymphomas, are usually genetically non-complex. Conversely, while EBV-negative MALT lymphomas typically show mutational abnormalities in the NF-ÎºB pathway, other than the 1 TNFAIP3-mutated case, no other NF-ÎºB pathway mutations were identified in the EBV-positive cases. EBV-positive MALT lymphomas often have either mutations or copy number abnormalities in IRF family or interacting genes, suggesting that this pathway may play a role in these lymphomas.
CANCER
Nature.com

Morphogen gradient scaling by recycling of intracellular Dpp

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Morphogen gradients are fundamental to establish morphological patterns...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy