Former Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn has loftier goals for UCF than what he ever accomplished with the Tigers. Of course, Malzahn did help engineer the 2010 National Championship as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach overseeing Cam Newton’s all-time season, but no one remembers that for his contributions as much as for that run being Gene Chizik’s one major moment amidst an otherwise mediocre 33-19 stretch on the Plains.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO