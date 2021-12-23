ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Fuller’s New Approach To “Christine”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA while back came the news that “Hannibal” showrunner and “Pushing Daisies” creator Bryan Fuller was at work on a new film adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic haunted car novel “Christine”. Recently, Fuller appeared on The Kingcast podcast (via Slashfilm) where they...

www.darkhorizons.com

IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ First Reactions: Bold Hollywood Sequel or Meta Headache?

“The Matrix Resurrections” has finally screened for press, industry, and other lucky viewers, and first reactions to the sequel from director Lana Wachowski are pouring in. This is not only the last major movie premiere to round out this year’s winter season, it’s also the first “Matrix” film since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions,” and the fourth film in the franchise. Check out a roundup of social media reactions — which are divided, but sway toward the positive — below. “The Matrix 4” features Keanu Reeves (consummate game stuntman of all time) and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively,...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Avatar 2” Producer Talks ‘Spider’ Child

The other day came word from James Cameron that the first of his “Avatar” sequels is effectively done with just some post-production visual effects and final polish to go. We know the film, the first of four planned sequels, will center on the major theme of family. The newest issue of Empire has now gone into detail about one element of that – one of the children of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Time, Light, Stars, Search, Sonic

Amazon Prime Video’s high fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” reportedly clocked 1.16 billion viewing minutes during its debut week according to Nielsen. That would make it the streamer’s most-watched original series since “Hunters” last year. The series also attracted a slightly older audience profile, with 65% of its watchers in the 35-64 age range. [Source: Variety]
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Evil Dead” Game To Feature 1981 Film Cast

Much of the original cast of Sam Raimi’s original 1981 “Evil Dead” film are reuniting forty years later for “Evil Dead: The Game” at Team Games and Saber Interactive. Bruce Campbell (Ash), Ellen Sandweiss (Cheryl) and Hel Delrich (Scotty) are all coming back as playable...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

New Trailer: “Death on the Nile”

Arriving fourteen months after the first trailer hit, a new preview is out for 20th Century Studios’ mystery-thriller film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile”. The project marks the second time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh both directs and stars as Christie’s iconic sleuth...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Robert Eggers Teases His Fourth Film

Breaking out onto the scene with period horror “The Witch” that helped launch Anya Taylor-Joy’s career, filmmaker Robert Eggers followed that up with the darkly comedic Lovecraft-meets-Melville period thriller “The Lighthouse”. His third feature, the Viking action film “The Northman,” released its trailer earlier this...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Announces ‘Don’t Look Up’ Behind the Scenes Podcast Series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’

Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the film’s production process and an argument regarding the story’s parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet,...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

What These Iconic ‘80s Movie Actors Are Doing Today

The 1980s gave birth to some of the most iconic movies of all time and turned dozens of actors into international superstars and box office heavyweights. Names like Michael J. Fox, Holly Hunter, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Whoopi Goldberg are just a handful of great ‘80s actors who made an impact on movies, and pop culture in general, in one way or another.
TV SHOWS
darkhorizons.com

Second Trailer: Tom Holland In “Uncharted”

Sony Pictures has released the new full trailer for “Uncharted,” their film adaptation of the famed PlayStation video game series. This marks an improvement on the first trailer, mostly thanks to a switch of musical score and tone to feel more in line with the game’s treasure-hunting adventure tone. Even so, the film faces a sceptical fanbase over its casting choices.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“John Wick: Chapter 4” Pushed To 2023

Lionsgate has announced that the fourth entry in the “John Wick” film franchise has been pushed back ten months. Originally slated for May 27th 2022, a date it would’ve been tight for it to meet, the film now has a comfortable amount of breathing room for completion as it will open in cinemas on March 24th 2023.
MOVIES
StarTrek.com

Behind the Scenes of Star Trek: Insurrection

This article was originally published on February 2, 2017. In early 1197, story development and preproduction began on what would eventually become Star Trek: Insurrection. A few months after Star Trek: First Contact became a box office hit, producer Rick Berman approached Michael Piller, whose contributions to Star Trek cannot be exaggerated, to write the film. Piller had been the producer/show-runner for The Next Generation and his leadership helped humanize and deepen the show and its characters during the third season and after. Additionally, Piller’s innovative policy of allowing script submissions from anyone with talent, even if not represented by an agent, opened the doors for many great TNG episodes and also helped begin the careers of many of today’s best TV writers. Piller was the co-creator of Deep Space Nine and Voyager. Insurrection would be his first movie script.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Cameron Offers “The Abyss” 4K/Blu Update

Just over a week ago came the publication of “Tech Noir,” a new 392-page coffee table book (weighing in at nearly seven pounds) collecting nearly fifty years of concept artwork created by filmmaker James Cameron. From “Terminator” to “Aliens” to “Titanic” and “Avatar,” the book offers plenty of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Frakes Is a ‘Star Trek’ Legend and the Franchise’s Secret Weapon Behind the Camera

“The line must be drawn he-uh!” Twenty-five years after Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard most emphatically said those words, that moment from the film “Star Trek: First Contact” has become a full-on meme. Multiple clips of it on YouTube have hundreds of thousands of views each. It’s become one of the defining moments for the character. It also means a lot to its director. “That still holds up as one of my favorite things I’ve ever, ever been involved in as a director,” Jonathan Frakes said. Frakes, known to fans as Picard’s “Number One,” Commander Riker, has had a very successful career as an...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Jurassic, Game, Potter, Scream

A new image has arrived from Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” this one showing Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady trying to outrun the ‘Atrociraptor’. Trevorrow calls this kind of dinosaur a more brutish, vicious velociraptor. The film hits theaters on June 10th. [Source: Empire]. The...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Shannon Joins “Flash” As Keaton Joins “Batgirl”

Warner Bros. Pictures has issued press releases for their 2022 line-up, releases that contain two eyebrow-raising bits of DC movie casting news. First up, it has been confirmed that Michael Shannon and Antje Traue have joined the cast of Andy Muschietti’s “The Flash” movie. The pair played...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Tom Holland On Scorsese vs. Superhero Films

Sony Pictures and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has now surpassed the $1 billion mark globally as of today to become both 2021’s biggest hit, and the first film to reach the billion-dollar club since the pandemic began. Reviews for the film have also been pretty...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Star Trek: Discovery” Takes Brief Hiatus

Paramount+ has announced that the fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery” is set to take a break. The season’s seventh episode will air on December 30th, then it will take a few weeks off and return with its second half on February 10th with six episodes to run through to March 17th.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

New Trailer: “The Batman”

The two DC Fandome events had trailers for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” that focused very much on the film’s tone and atmosphere. That changes today as Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new full trailer for the movie, one that reveals more about the storyline for the film along with putting a revealing focus on both Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman and Paul Dano’s The Riddler.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Batman’ Showcases the Caped Crusader and Catwoman’s Alliance With New Trailer

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for its upcoming DC adaptation “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the vigilante hero and Zoë Kravitz as his uneasy ally Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman. The new trailer focuses on the relationship between the two characters, featuring sequences of Batman and Catwoman fighting one another as well as more impassioned, coy exchanges. “You got a lot of cats,” Batman tells Kyle, visiting the antihero’s apartment. “I have a thing about strays,” she responds, holding what seems to be a glass of milk. Paul Dano’s villainous Riddler also takes on a prominent role in the trailer. Warner...
MOVIES

