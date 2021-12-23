Healing of donor defect states in monolayer molybdenum disulfide using oxygen-incorporated chemical vapour deposition

By incorporating oxygen into the chemical vapour deposition growth of molybdenum disulfide, sulfur vacancies can be passivated and contact resistances lowered. Two-dimensional (2D) materials can behave as insulators, conductors and semiconductors, and are of potential use in a growing range of applications, from electronics to catalysis to energy storage. In the development of such applications, the identification and understanding of defects is an important issue1. Point defects, such as chalcogen vacancies in semiconducting transition metal dichalcogenides, have, for instance, been identified as one of the causes of low performance in electronic devices based on 2D materials2. But, at the same time, defects can also be used to manipulate the physical properties of the materials and create tailored applications. The defect-mediated functionalization of 2D materials has, for example, been used to obtain dilute magnetic semiconductors with ferromagnetic order at room temperature for applications in magnetoelectric devices3. Alternatively, defect migration between electrodes4 and defect-induced trapping and detrapping of charge carriers5 have been used to develop novel forms of computing - including neuromorphic, bioinspired and biomimetic6 - with 2D materials.
