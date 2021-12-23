ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Topological excitons

By Vitor M. Pereira
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA condensate of excitons was theoretically conjectured in the 1960s but has been challenging to pinpoint experimentally. Evidence has now emerged that it could be the ground state of tungsten...

Related
Phys.org

Generating topology from loss in hybrid light-matter particles

Losing particles can lead to positive, robust effects. An international collaboration has demonstrated a novel topology arising from losses in hybrid light-matter particles, introducing a new avenue to induce the highly-prized effects inherent to conventional topological materials, which can potentially revolutionize electronics. Led by Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Mapping propagation of collective modes in BiSe and BiTeSe topological insulators by nearfield terahertz nanoscopy

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26831-6, published online 18 November 2021. The original version of this Article had a few typesetting errors in the main text. In the section "Results and discussion", subsection "Propagating collective excitations", the 4th paragraph, the texts "a less pronounced dependence of intensity on thickness" were mistakenly written as "a less pronounced thickness-dependent intensity". In the same subsection, the 9th paragraph, the equation "\({\omega }_{{{{{{\rm{p}}}}}}}^{2}=\frac{{{{{{{\rm{e}}}}}}}^{2}}{2{\varepsilon }_{0}{\varepsilon }_{{{{{{\rm{r}}}}}}}}\frac{{n}_{{{{{{\rm{M}}}}}}}}{{m}_{{{{{{\rm{eff}}}}}}}}{q}_{1}\)" was mistakenly written as "\({\omega }_{{{{{{\rm{p}}}}}}}^{2}=\frac{{{{{{{\rm{e}}}}}}}^{2}}{4{\varepsilon }_{0}{\varepsilon }_{{{{{{\rm{r}}}}}}}}\frac{{n}_{{{{{{\rm{M}}}}}}}}{{m}_{{{{{{\rm{eff}}}}}}}}{q}_{1}\)" and the equation "\(n_{M}=3 \times10^{10} {\rm cm}^{-2}\)" was mistakenly written as "\(n_{M}=6 \times10^{10} {\rm cm}^{-2}\)". These errors have been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

Quantum Spin Liquid Could Enable Topological Qubits

A new state of matter, called quantum spin liquid, produces long-range quantum entanglement which might help make quantum computers. They could enable topological qubits. Bill Gates and Microsoft have been funding efforts to create a topological quantum computer. Topological qubits could theoretically be far more stable and enable long lasting quantum calculations. The work is in early stages and is still basic research.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Negative capacitance in topological transistors could reduce computing's unsustainable energy load

(Nanowerk News) Australian researchers have discovered that negative capacitance could lower the energy used in electronics and computing, which represents 8% of global electricity demand. The researchers at four universities within the ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies (FLEET) applied negative capacitance to make topological transistors switch...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Fabricating functionalized fibres

DNA nanotechnology has a wide range of applications from drug delivery to cell culture. However, many technologies to produce functionalized DNA are laborious, expensive and difficult to scale up. A recent study demonstrates that cyanuric acid (CA) can co-assemble with polyadenine sequences to form a triple helical DNA-based structure. CAs contain three faces (each similar to thymine's binding face); however, only two faces are involved in H-bonding to DNA. One face can, therefore, be employed to add functionality to the supramolecular structure without requiring modification to the DNA sequence itself. Now, Hanadi F. Sleiman and colleagues from McGill University and Georgia Institute of Technology exploited this to produce triple helices bearing chemical handles that are able to assemble into micro-fibres.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Topological magnetic field textures

Curvilinear DNA-shaped magnetic double helices enable tunable magnetic field nanotextures. Conventional thin-film technology on glass or silicon wafers can create flat one-dimensional (1D) and 2D magnetic functional elements. This technology has led to numerous fundamental discoveries as well as to commercial applications, which are widely spread in customer products such as magnetic hard disk drives, magnetic random access memory, or electronic compasses in smartphones. Stimulated by the semiconductor industry and their complex 3D architecture of transistors, there is a trend in technology to transition from classical 2D to more complex 3D layouts with anticipated benefits in packing density, energy efficiency and speed. In the case of magnetism, tailoring the geometrical curvature of thin films or nanowires emerged as a new mean to tune anisotropic and chiral responses of 3D shaped functional elements without the need to modify the material's intrinsic magnetic properties. For instance, nanohelices produced from non-chiral isotropic ferromagnets, like permalloy, respond to external stimulation in the same way as straight nanowires from an anisotropic ferromagnet with Dzyaloshinskii"“Moriya interaction would1. Hence, the geometric approach is complementary to the conventional material screening, which aims at defined responses of a material, as required for a specific application. Until recently, the primary focus in 3D and curvilinear magnetism research lay on the impact of the geometrical curvature on magnetization textures in curved nanowires and thin films.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Polymer metamorphosis

The ability to modify the backbone structure of a polymer - without breaking the polymer chain itself - is a fascinating challenge. Such a transformation would have the potential to dramatically change polymer properties in a way not readily achieved by reactions on polymer side chains.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Information dissemination

The dynamics of quantum information and entanglement is closely linked to the physics of thermalization. A quantum simulator comprised of superconducting qubits has measured the spread of quantum information in a many-body system. In the absence of disorder, quantum many-body systems evolve coherently towards a state that is locally indistinguishable...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emergence of the topological Hall effect in a tetragonal compensated ferrimagnet MnPdGa

Topological spin textures such as magnetic skyrmions have attracted considerable interest due to their potential application in spintronic devices. However, there still remain several challenges to overcome before their practical application, for instance, achieving high scalability and thermal stability. Recent experiments have proposed a new class of skyrmion materials in the Heusler family, Mn1.4Pt0.9Pd0.1Sn and Mn2Rh0.95Ir0.05Sn, which possess noncollinear magnetic structures. Motivated by these experimental results, we suggest another Heusler compound hosted by Mn3Ga to overcome the above limitations. We fabricate Mn3-xPdxGa thin films, focusing on the magnetic compensation point. In Mn2.3Pd0.7Ga, we find a spin-reorientation transition around TSR"‰="‰320"‰K. Below the TSR, we observe the topological Hall effect and a positive magnetic entropy change, which are the hallmarks of a chiral noncollinear spin texture. By integrating all the data, we determine the magnetic phase diagram, displaying a wide chiral noncollinear spin phase even at room temperature. We believe that this compensated ferrimagnet shows promise for opening a new avenue toward chiral spin-based, high-density, and low-power devices.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Common microscopic origin of the phase transitions in TaNiS and the excitonic insulator candidate TaNiSe

The structural phase transition in Ta2NiSe5 has been envisioned as driven by the formation of an excitonic insulating phase. However, the role of structural and electronic instabilities on crystal symmetry breaking has yet to be disentangled. Meanwhile, the phase transition in its complementary material Ta2NiS5 does not show any experimental hints of an excitonic insulating phase. We present a microscopic investigation of the electronic and phononic effects involved in the structural phase transition in Ta2NiSe5 and Ta2NiS5 using extensive first-principles calculations. In both materials the crystal symmetries are broken by phonon instabilities, which in turn lead to changes in the electronic bandstructure also observed in the experiment. A total energy landscape analysis shows no tendency towards a purely electronic instability and we find that a sizeable lattice distortion is needed to open a bandgap. We conclude that an excitonic instability is not needed to explain the phase transition in both Ta2NiSe5 and Ta2NiS5.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Excitonic transport driven by repulsive dipolar interaction in a van der Waals heterostructure

Dipolar bosonic gases are currently the focus of intensive research due to their interesting many-body physics in the quantum regime. Their experimental embodiments range from Rydberg atoms to GaAs double quantum wells and van der Waals heterostructures built from transition metal dichalcogenides. Although quantum gases are very dilute, mutual interactions between the particles could lead to exotic many-body phenomena such as Bose"“Einstein condensation and high-temperature superfluidity. Here we report the effect of repulsive dipolar interactions on the dynamics of interlayer excitons in the dilute regime. By using spatially and temporally resolved photoluminescence imaging, we observe the dynamics of exciton transport, enabling a direct estimation of exciton mobility. The presence of interactions significantly modifies the diffusive transport of excitons, effectively acting as a source of drift force and enhancing the diffusion coefficient by one order of magnitude. Combining repulsive dipolar interactions with the electrical control of interlayer excitons opens up appealing new perspectives for excitonic devices.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Evidence for equilibrium exciton condensation in monolayer WTe

We present evidence that the two-dimensional bulk of monolayer WTe2 contains electrons and holes bound by Coulomb attraction-excitons-that spontaneously form in thermal equilibrium. On cooling from room temperature to 100"‰K, the conductivity develops a V-shaped dependence on electrostatic doping, while the chemical potential develops a step at the neutral point. These features are much sharper than is possible in an independent-electron picture, but they can be accounted for if electrons and holes interact strongly and are paired in equilibrium. Our calculations from first principles show that the exciton binding energy is larger than 100"‰meV and the radius as small as 4"‰nm, explaining their formation at high temperature and doping levels. Below 100"‰K, more strongly insulating behaviour is seen, suggesting that a charge-ordered state forms. The observed absence of charge density waves in this state is surprising within an excitonic insulator picture, but we show that it can be explained by the symmetries of the exciton wavefunction. Therefore, in addition to being a topological insulator, monolayer WTe2 exhibits strong correlations over a wide temperature range.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Clever substitutions reveal magnetism in zigzag graphene nanoribbons

The inclusion of nitrogen atoms stabilizes the zigzag edges of carbon-based nanoribbons, enabling the ribbons to be decoupled from a substrate and providing a probe for their unconventional magnetism. Aran Garcia-Lekue 0 &. Aran Garcia-Lekue is at the Donostia International Physics Center, 20018 San Sebastian, Spain, and at Ikerbasque, Basque...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Evidence for a monolayer excitonic insulator

The interplay between topology and correlations can generate a variety of quantum phases, many of which remain to be explored. Recent advances have identified monolayer WTe2 as a promising material for doing so in a highly tunable fashion. The ground state of this two-dimensional crystal can be electrostatically tuned from a quantum spin Hall insulator to a superconductor. However, much remains unknown about the gap-opening mechanism of the insulating state. Here we report evidence that the quantum spin Hall insulator is also an excitonic insulator, arising from the spontaneous formation of electron"“hole bound states, namely excitons. We reveal the presence of an intrinsic insulating state at the charge neutrality point in clean samples and confirm the correlated nature of this charge-neutral insulator by tunnelling spectroscopy. We provide evidence against alternative scenarios of a band insulator or a localized insulator and support the existence of an excitonic insulator phase in the clean limit. These observations lay the foundation for understanding a new class of correlated insulators with nontrivial topology and identify monolayer WTe2 as a promising candidate for exploring quantum phases of ground-state excitons.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Morphogen gradient scaling by recycling of intracellular Dpp

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Morphogen gradients are fundamental to establish morphological patterns...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bending the rules, naturally

That is, until Smith and collaborators showed in 2000 that it was possible to make such a 'material' artificially from arrays of C-shaped split-ring wires on printed circuit boards2. The split rings act as receivers and antennas of microwaves that transmit the radiation in a manner that produces negative refraction. Such a structure, in which each element in the array acts as a kind of absorbing and radiating 'atom', is called a metamaterial. Smith and collaborators subsequently used such structures to make 'invisibility cloaks'3, while Pendry has shown that such negative-refraction metamaterials might be used to make superlenses that can resolve objects beyond the normal diffraction limit4.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Vibrational disorder and densification-induced homogenization of local elasticity in silicate glasses

We report the effect of structural compaction on the statistics of elastic disorder in a silicate glass, using heterogeneous elasticity theory with the coherent potential approximation (HET-CPA) and a log-normal distribution of the spatial fluctuations of the shear modulus. The object of our study, a soda lime magnesia silicate glass, is compacted by hot-compression up to 2 GPa (corresponding to a permanent densification of"‰~"‰5%). Using THz vibrational spectroscopic data and bulk mechanical properties as inputs, HET-CPA evaluates the degree of disorder in terms of the length-scale of elastic fluctuations and the non-affine part of the shear modulus. Permanent densification decreases the extent of non-affine elasticity, resulting in a more homogeneous distribution of strain energy, while also decreasing the correlation length of elastic heterogeneity. Complementary 29Si magic angle spinning NMR spectroscopic data provide a short-range rationale for the effect of compression on glass structure in terms of a narrowing of the Si"“O"“Si bond-angle and the Si"“Si distance.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Three topological features of regulatory networks control life-essential and specialized subsystems

Gene regulatory networks (GRNs) play key roles in development, phenotype plasticity, and evolution. Although graph theory has been used to explore GRNs, associations amongst topological features, transcription factors (TFs), and systems essentiality are poorly understood. Here we sought the relationship amongst the main GRN topological features that influence the control of essential and specific subsystems. We found that the Knn, page rank, and degree are the most relevant GRN features: the ones are conserved along the evolution and are also relevant in pluripotent cells. Interestingly, life-essential subsystems are governed mainly by TFs with intermediary Knn and high page rank or degree, whereas specialized subsystems are mainly regulated by TFs with low Knn. Hence, we suggest that the high probability of TFs be toured by a random signal, and the high probability of the signal propagation to target genes ensures the life-essential subsystems' robustness. Gene/genome duplication is the main evolutionary process to rise Knn as the most relevant feature. Herein, we shed light on unexplored topological GRN features to assess how they are related to subsystems and how the duplications shaped the regulatory systems along the evolution. The classification model generated can be found here: https://github.com/ivanrwolf/NoC/.
SCIENCE
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE

