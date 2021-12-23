ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’

By Mark Graham
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePour yourself a cup of Christmas cheer — at my house, that’s egg nog and bourbon on the rocks, with a tiny spoon’s...

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was created in Chicago by Montgomery Ward copywriter Robert L. May to sell toys in 1939. Here’s how the popular Christmas character — and its author — went down in history.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was conceived for a purely Scrooge-like reason — to make money. Thankfully, its creator saw the Montgomery Ward marketing campaign as an opportunity to be as bold in his writing as the fantastical flying stag with a blindingly bright beak he invented was when called upon to pull Santa Claus’ sleigh through fog. More than 80 years after its inception, here’s how ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burl Ives
Power 102.9 NoCo

A Colorado Moose Kills Santa Claus In A Front Yard

A 1000 pound grinch with large hooves and an extra nasty disposition made its way to a front yard and killed Santa. Ok ok...it was an inflatable Santa but still. I came across this video on YouTube of a female moose being extremely naughty and going crazy on Santa, of the inflatable variety right on someone's front lawn.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rankin Bass
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Main Character Gruesomely Dies During Final Scene of Episode 2

Warning: Major spoilers are ahead for 1883‘s Episode 2, “Behind Us, A Cliff,” as one main character has already met a horrible end. Before anyone loses their Western marbles, let’s set the record straight. The cover image for this article does not feature either of the characters who died in 1883‘s Episode 2. This image was chosen in order to protect those who haven’t seen “Behind Us, A Cliff” from spoilers. So rest easy, Outsiders: both Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan and Isabel May’s Elsa Dutton are safe. For now.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

Christmas brain teaser: Can you spot the puppy in this tricky puzzle?

Take a break from indulging and entertaining by trying to find the puppy in this tricky Christmas brain teaser. It takes the average person just 42 seconds, but how long will it take you?. It might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but money.co.uk has created a brainteaser with...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
Atlas Obscura

Remembering When Mrs. Claus Cracked the North Pole’s Glass Ceiling

This story was originally published on The Conversation and appears here under a Creative Commons license. Clement Clarke Moore’s 1823 poem “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas” redefined Christmas in America. As historian Steven Nissenbaum explains in The Battle for Christmas, Moore’s secular St. Nick weakened the holiday’s religious associations, transforming it into a familial celebration that culminated in Santa Claus’s toy deliveries on Christmas Eve.
CHRISTMAS
Indy100

12 offensive Christmas sweaters that we’re too scared to wear to grandma’s house

The Christmas season is well underway, and so is the age-old tradition of wearing ugly Christmas sweaters. Ugly Christmas sweaters originally became popular in the 1950s, as a result of sitcoms from the era. But it wasn’t until the 1980s that they gained notoriety. From that point on, ugly sweaters started making waves at Christmas parties, mostly in the form of DIY projects.
APPAREL
cltampa.com

Oracle of Ybor: There is a Santa Claus, and a Holly King, Krampus and Turoń, too

Dear Oracle, I’m traveling to New York City with my boyfriend of three months for Christmas! Although I am very excited to share this magical time in a city I love with a man that I have fallen in love with, I am nervous about going. Would you be able to give me some tarot guidance and insight on the upcoming magical trip? Fingers crossed—Nervous for NYC.
LIFESTYLE
News Journal

Ten unusual facts about Christmas

Written by Luke Ward, The Fact Site, Dec. 15, 2021. Over half of American pet owners will buy gifts for their furry friends this Christmas, spending an overage of $46. There is a town in India called Santa Claus. Based on St. Nick, Santa was once a pale, thin figure....
RELIGION
The Independent

Love Actually: The tearjerking lesbian love scene deleted from classic Christmas romcom

It’s the festive season, which always brings with it seemingly endless repeats of Love Actually on the box.But while many of us have seen Richard Curtis’ romcom enough times to know all the words, including those on Andrew Lincoln’s soppy placards, few know of the highly emotional storyline about an older lesbian couple that ended up on the cutting room floor.The relationship was between the headmistress (Anne Reid) at the school attended by Karen’s (Emma Thompson) son and her terminally ill partner Geraldine (Frances de la Tour).The audience was supposed to see a moving scene in which the pair...
MOVIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy