Chemistry

Dissipative Kerr solitons in semiconductor ring lasers

By Bo Meng
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDissipative Kerr solitons are self-organized optical waves arising from the interplay between the Kerr effect and dispersion. They can form in nonlinear microresonators by deliberately tuning the parameters of the external pump laser, which provides the parametric gain for the proliferation of an ultrastable frequency comb. These miniaturized and battery-driven microcombs...

Nature.com

Riemannian geometry of resonant optical responses

The geometry of quantum states is well established as a basis for understanding the response of electronic systems to static electromagnetic fields, as exemplified by the theory of the quantum and anomalous Hall effects. However, it has been challenging to relate quantum geometry to resonant optical responses. The main obstacle is that optical transitions involve a pair of states, whereas existing geometrical properties are defined for a single state. As a result, a concrete geometric understanding of optical responses has so far been limited to two-level systems, where the Hilbert space is completely determined by a single state and its orthogonal complement. Here, we construct a general theory of Riemannian geometry for resonant optical processes by identifying transition dipole moment matrix elements as tangent vectors. This theory applies to arbitrarily high-order responses, suggesting that optical responses can generally be thought of as manifestations of the Riemannian geometry of quantum states. We use our theory to show that third-order photovoltaic Hall effects are related to the Riemann curvature tensor and demonstrate an experimentally accessible regime where they dominate the response.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Quantum optics of soliton microcombs

Soliton microcombs-phase-locked microcavity frequency combs-have become the foundation of several classical technologies in integrated photonics, including spectroscopy, LiDAR and optical computing. Despite the predicted multimode entanglement across the comb, experimental study of the quantum optics of the soliton microcomb has been elusive. In this work we use second-order photon correlations to study the underlying quantum processes of soliton microcombs in an integrated silicon carbide microresonator. We show that a stable temporal lattice of solitons can isolate a multimode below-threshold Gaussian state from any admixture of coherent light, and predict that all-to-all entanglement can be realized for the state. Our work opens a pathway toward a soliton-based multimode quantum resource.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Topological spintronics and magnetoelectronics

Topological electronic materials, such as topological insulators, are distinct from trivial materials in the topology of their electronic band structures that lead to robust, unconventional topological states, which could bring revolutionary developments in electronics. This Perspective summarizes developments of topological insulators in various electronic applications including spintronics and magnetoelectronics. We group and analyse several important phenomena in spintronics using topological insulators, including spin"“orbit torque, the magnetic proximity effect, interplay between antiferromagnetism and topology, and the formation of topological spin textures. We also outline recent developments in magnetoelectronics such as the axion insulator and the topological magnetoelectric effect observed using different topological insulators.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Evidence for a monolayer excitonic insulator

The interplay between topology and correlations can generate a variety of quantum phases, many of which remain to be explored. Recent advances have identified monolayer WTe2 as a promising material for doing so in a highly tunable fashion. The ground state of this two-dimensional crystal can be electrostatically tuned from a quantum spin Hall insulator to a superconductor. However, much remains unknown about the gap-opening mechanism of the insulating state. Here we report evidence that the quantum spin Hall insulator is also an excitonic insulator, arising from the spontaneous formation of electron"“hole bound states, namely excitons. We reveal the presence of an intrinsic insulating state at the charge neutrality point in clean samples and confirm the correlated nature of this charge-neutral insulator by tunnelling spectroscopy. We provide evidence against alternative scenarios of a band insulator or a localized insulator and support the existence of an excitonic insulator phase in the clean limit. These observations lay the foundation for understanding a new class of correlated insulators with nontrivial topology and identify monolayer WTe2 as a promising candidate for exploring quantum phases of ground-state excitons.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Full-bandwidth electrophysiology of seizures and epileptiform activity enabled by flexible graphene microtransistor depth neural probes

Mapping the entire frequency bandwidth of brain electrophysiological signals is of paramount importance for understanding physiological and pathological states. The ability to record simultaneously DC-shifts, infraslow oscillations (<0.1"‰Hz), typical local field potentials (0.1"“80"‰Hz) and higher frequencies (80"“600"‰Hz) using the same recording site would particularly benefit preclinical epilepsy research and could provide clinical biomarkers for improved seizure onset zone delineation. However, commonly used metal microelectrode technology suffers from instabilities that hamper the high fidelity of DC-coupled recordings, which are needed to access signals of very low frequency. In this study we used flexible graphene depth neural probes (gDNPs), consisting of a linear array of graphene microtransistors, to concurrently record DC-shifts and high-frequency neuronal activity in awake rodents. We show here that gDNPs can reliably record and map with high spatial resolution seizures, pre-ictal DC-shifts and seizure-associated spreading depolarizations together with higher frequencies through the cortical laminae to the hippocampus in a mouse model of chemically induced seizures. Moreover, we demonstrate the functionality of chronically implanted devices over 10"‰weeks by recording with high fidelity spontaneous spike-wave discharges and associated infraslow oscillations in a rat model of absence epilepsy. Altogether, our work highlights the suitability of this technology for in vivo electrophysiology research, and in particular epilepsy research, by allowing stable and chronic DC-coupled recordings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamics of the abrupt change in Pacific Plate motion around 50 million years ago

A drastic change in plate tectonics and mantle convection occurred around 50"‰Ma as exemplified by the prominent Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend. Both an abrupt Pacific Plate motion change and a change in mantle plume dynamics have been proposed to account for the Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend, but debates surround the relative contribution of the two mechanisms. Here we build kinematic plate reconstructions and high-resolution global dynamic models to quantify the amount of Pacific Plate motion change. We find Izanagi Plate subduction, followed by demise of the Izanagi"“Pacific Ridge and Izu"“Bonin"“Mariana subduction initiation alone, is incapable of causing a sudden change in plate motion, challenging the conventional hypothesis on the mechanisms of Pacific Plate motion change. Instead, Palaeocene slab pull from Kronotsky intraoceanic subduction in the northern Pacific exerts a northward pull on the Pacific Plate, while its Eocene demise leads to a sudden 30"“35Â° change in plate motion, accounting for about half of the Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend. We suggest the Pacific Plate motion change and hotspot drift due to plume dynamics could have contributed nearly equally to the formation of the Hawaiian"“Emperor Bend. Such a scenario is consistent with available constraints from global plate circuits, palaeomagnetic data and geodynamic models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of a new species of Adder's tongue fern from India with comparative analysis of morphological and molecular attributes

Eusporangiate fern genus Ophioglossum L. is commonly known as Adder's tongue fern as its fertile frond gives the appearance of snake tongue. A new species in this fern genus, O. trilokinathii belonging to Ophioglossaceae family has been discovered from the plateau region of Rajasthan State of northwestern India. The new species can be distinguished from other taxa of this genus by its smaller habit, subglobose-tuberous rhizome, basipetal emergence of young roots, aggregation of old decaying roots on rhizome apex, fertile stalk as well as spike short and thick, trophophylls in rosette, ovate or orbicular and a unique sporoderm sculpture pattern under SEM having broad reticulations with thick and raised muri enclosing large hexagonal or irregular areas on the distal and proximal faces of the spores hitherto unreported in any of the presently known taxa of Ophioglossum. In addition, comparative study of stomatal structure, foliar anatomy and nucleotide sequence data of its three chloroplast DNA markers (trnL-F, rbcL and psbA-trnH) was carried out. In view of all the attributes including habitat, ecology, morphology, foliar anatomy, stomatal features, palynology and molecular phylogenetic data, the present study suggests that the Ophioglossum specimen collected from plateau region of Rajasthan represents a hitherto undescribed species thereby warranting its establishment as O. trilokinathii sp. nov. A detailed comparative account of the new taxon with its allied species has also been provided.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Polymer metamorphosis

The ability to modify the backbone structure of a polymer - without breaking the polymer chain itself - is a fascinating challenge. Such a transformation would have the potential to dramatically change polymer properties in a way not readily achieved by reactions on polymer side chains.
CHEMISTRY
techxplore.com

IT security: Computer attacks with laser light

Computer systems that are physically isolated from the outside world (air-gapped) can still be attacked. This is demonstrated by IT security experts of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in the LaserShark project. They show that data can be transmitted to light-emitting diodes of regular office devices using a directed laser. With this, attackers can secretly communicate with air-gapped computer systems over distances of several meters. In addition to conventional information and communication technology security, critical IT systems need to be protected optically as well.
SOFTWARE
KTEN.com

Unmatched compatible laser toner cartridges

Originally Posted On: https://premiumtoners.com/blogs/news/unmatched-compatible-laser-toner-cartridges. Unmatched compatible laser Toner Cartridges Top Quality, Save up to 70% Less Than OEM toner cartridges!. For organization professionals in between high OEM cost and also average printer output, there’s a solution: Organization PremiumToners line of suitable laser printer toner cartridges that satisfy or surpass OEM...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Association between magnesium concentrations and prediabetes: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Studies on the association between serum magnesium level and prediabetes yielded inconsistent results. Therefore, the present meta-analysis was designed to examine the association between serum magnesium levels and prediabetes. Online databases including PubMed, Embase, Scopus and Google Scholar were searched up to October, 2020. A total of 10 studies that reported mean and standard deviation (SD) of magnesium levels in prediabetes and healthy control group were identified. Random effects models were used to pool weighted mean differences (WMDs) of serum magnesium levels. Pooled-analysis showed that subjects with prediabetes had significantly lower serum magnesium levels compared with healthy controls (WMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.07Â mmol/L; 95% CI âˆ’"‰0.09,"‰âˆ’"‰0.05Â mmol/L, P"‰<"‰0.001). A significant heterogeneity observed across included studies (I2"‰="‰95.6%, P"‰<"‰0.001). However, different subgroup analysis did not detect the potential source of observed heterogeneity. Withdrawal of each individual study had no effect on the overall results. The present meta-analysis showed that circulating magnesium levels in people with prediabetes were significantly lower than healthy controls, confirming that magnesium deficiency may play a role in development and progression of prediabetes. Further studies with larger sample size and robust design are warranted to confirm present results.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

