Dynamic soft materials as tough as glass

By Matthew J. Webber
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlow, tunable dissociation of non-covalent host"“guest complexes confers supramolecular polymer networks with excellent compressive strength and self-recovery. Transformative technologies have been realized from soft polymer-based materials spanning industrial, biomedical and electronic applications. The...

www.nature.com

Phys.org

New rubber material's impact resistance surpasses that of glass-fiber reinforced plastic

Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs—sometimes called thermoplastic rubbers) are a chemically-bonded combination of multiple polymers ("copolymer")—typically a plastic and a rubber—that have both thermoplastic and elastomeric properties. The thermoplastic property is useful in injection molding, while the elastomeric property gives the object the ability to stretch and return to nearly its original shape. These materials are ubiquitous, for example, in the interiors and exteriors of vehicles. The best-known TPEs include "styrenic block polymers", which contain molecular blocks of polystyrene, which is hard, and polydiene, which is rubbery. Two important examples are polystyrene-b-polyisoprene-b-polystyrene (SIS) and polystyrene-b-polybutadiene-b- polystyrene (SBS). Styrenic block polymers were developed by the Shell Chemical Company in the 1960s and have since been further developed by many researchers in both academia and industry. While the annual global market for styrenic block polymer-based TPEs is worth several billion dollars, elastomers with enhanced mechanical properties, especially toughness, also remain in great demand.
Nature.com

A ‘chisel’ of light carves solid shapes out of a liquid

An ultraviolet-light beam directs the formation of solid mineral nanoparticles in a carefully tailored solution, sculpting ‘flowers’ and other intricate shapes1. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Additional access options:. doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-021-03842-3.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Laser-induced structural modification in calcium aluminosilicate glasses using molecular dynamic simulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88686-7, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article, the values in Table 3 were a duplication of the values in Table 4. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 3 Distribution statistics for Al"“O, O"“Al"“O, and Al"“Al under...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Study shows that zwitterions can raise the dielectric constant of soft materials

To create efficient energy storage solutions and actuators, engineers need materials with a high dielectric constant. The dielectric constant is essentially the ratio of a substance's permittivity (i.e., its ability to store electrical energy in an electric field) to the permittivity of free space. A valuable approach to increase the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Bending the rules, naturally

That is, until Smith and collaborators showed in 2000 that it was possible to make such a 'material' artificially from arrays of C-shaped split-ring wires on printed circuit boards2. The split rings act as receivers and antennas of microwaves that transmit the radiation in a manner that produces negative refraction. Such a structure, in which each element in the array acts as a kind of absorbing and radiating 'atom', is called a metamaterial. Smith and collaborators subsequently used such structures to make 'invisibility cloaks'3, while Pendry has shown that such negative-refraction metamaterials might be used to make superlenses that can resolve objects beyond the normal diffraction limit4.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Fabricating functionalized fibres

DNA nanotechnology has a wide range of applications from drug delivery to cell culture. However, many technologies to produce functionalized DNA are laborious, expensive and difficult to scale up. A recent study demonstrates that cyanuric acid (CA) can co-assemble with polyadenine sequences to form a triple helical DNA-based structure. CAs contain three faces (each similar to thymine's binding face); however, only two faces are involved in H-bonding to DNA. One face can, therefore, be employed to add functionality to the supramolecular structure without requiring modification to the DNA sequence itself. Now, Hanadi F. Sleiman and colleagues from McGill University and Georgia Institute of Technology exploited this to produce triple helices bearing chemical handles that are able to assemble into micro-fibres.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Polymer metamorphosis

The ability to modify the backbone structure of a polymer - without breaking the polymer chain itself - is a fascinating challenge. Such a transformation would have the potential to dramatically change polymer properties in a way not readily achieved by reactions on polymer side chains.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Clever substitutions reveal magnetism in zigzag graphene nanoribbons

The inclusion of nitrogen atoms stabilizes the zigzag edges of carbon-based nanoribbons, enabling the ribbons to be decoupled from a substrate and providing a probe for their unconventional magnetism. Aran Garcia-Lekue 0 &. Aran Garcia-Lekue is at the Donostia International Physics Center, 20018 San Sebastian, Spain, and at Ikerbasque, Basque...
PHYSICS
