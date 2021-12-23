Dynamic soft materials as tough as glass

Rely on the hardgraft Pillow Eyewear Case to cradle and cushion your glasses when you’re not wearing them. Designed with soft, Italian leather, it protects your eyewear, eliminating any scratches and damages. Moreover, the hardgraft Pillow Eyewear Case boasts a compact, slim design, making it ideal to take with you on the go. And, lined with Alcantara, it has padding in all the right places. So you receive ample protection without the bulk, making it pocket-friendly. Furthermore, the external snap-button on this case prevents your eyewear from falling loose during your commutes. Meanwhile, the exterior features many of hardgraft’s notorious accents and stitching details. Overall, this EDC is available in three colors—Classic, Off-Grey, Coal—so there’s a style to suit everyone.
