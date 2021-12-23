‘Pop-up’ Electronic Sensors Could Detect When Individual Heart Cells Misbehave

Sensor Based on Quantum Physics Could Detect SARS-CoV-2 Virus. Mathematical simulations show the new approach may offer faster, cheaper, and more accurate detection, including identifying new variants. A novel approach to testing for the presence of the virus that causes Covid-19 may lead to tests that are faster, less expensive,...
A new quantum sensor developed by scientists at the University of Sussex in the UK could help clinicians identify diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s by tracking patients’ brain waves and monitoring how their speed changes over time. The sensor, which is based on a real-time, high-spatial-resolution neuroimaging technique known as magnetoencephalography (MEG), uses an array of quantum devices called optically-pumped magnetometers (OPMs) to map the tiny magnetic fields generated when neurons in the brain send out electrical signals. If used to monitor patients over a period of several months, the researchers say the new sensor could identify declines in brain signal transmission speed that may be associated with pathology.
A novel approach to testing for the presence of the virus that causes Covid-19 may lead to tests that are faster, less expensive, and potentially less prone to erroneous results than existing detection methods. Though the work, based on quantum effects, is still theoretical, these detectors could potentially be adapted to detect virtually any virus, the researchers say.
The ability to sense the magnitude and polarity of an electric field is of great scientific interest. Applications include early prediction of lightning and detection of supersonic aircraft. Presently, field mills are widely used electric field sensors. While they can detect electric fields of either polarity and field of magnitude as low as 1 V/m, the large size (>1m) hinders their wide use for real-life applications. Also, the motor inside the field mill, which enables the detection of the electric field, is prone to failure. Some efforts have been made to miniaturize the electric field sensor by introducing MEMS-based sensors. While they are small and do not involve any moving parts, the complex fabrication process makes these sensors less cost-effective.
SAN DIEGO — A new health super sensor has been developed to regulate everything from blood pressure to how much you have had to drink. The soft and stretchy patch is the first wearable device to monitor both cardiovascular signals and biochemical levels in the human body at the same time. Worn on the neck, it tracks the wearer’s blood pressure and heart rate, while measuring their glucose, lactate, alcohol, and caffeine levels.
Ultra-Wideband sensor uses impulse radar to improve reliability for human presence detection for better energy savings and seamless experience. NOVELDA AS, developer of the world’s most accurate and reliable human presence sensor, announced availability of its latest Ultra-Wideband (UWB) sensors for smart home and building automation to give any device the ability to accurately sense human presence. Groundbreaking UWB impulse radar can detect human presence and motion providing more accurate touch-free interaction with everyday products including laptops, smart refrigerators and lighting. Today’s news follows NOVELDA’s announcement that it has raised NOK 400 million (Equivalent US $45M) in a pre-IPO private placement to accelerate growth and further development of UWB sensors bringing the total financing secured to US $130M.
(StudyFinds) – Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy. A team from the University of Adelaide […]
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Since March 2020, more than 250 million people have tested positive COVID-19. Scientists around the world have scrambled to identify the best methods of preventing and treating the virus, from face coverings to vaccinations. Now, a recent study at MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has found that ultrasound vibrations may damage the structure of the coronavirus — creating a revolutionary response to the public health threat.
A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
A vast swath of dark rocky glass littering a Chilean desert has remained a mystery for a decade, but Brown University researchers just confirmed it was made by an exploding comet. Around 12,000 years ago, something scorched a 47-mile (75km) stretch of the Atacama Desert with heat so intense that...
Besides upgrading its Galaxy S smartphone series, Samsung is bringing the latest versions of its earbuds next year. According to a new patent, the Korean tech giant might include an unexpected technology on the next-generation Galaxy Buds, and it's a biometric sensor. Putting a biometric sensor on the earbuds allows...
POTSDAM — Clarkson University Professor and Egon Matijevic Endowed Chair of Chemistry & Biomolecular Science Silvana Andreescu and Professor of Civil Engineering and Graduate School Dean Michelle Crimi have received a $250,000 National Science Foundation award for their research to develop low-cost sensors to detect PFAS in the field.
There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
