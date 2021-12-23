ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

‘Pop-up’ Electronic Sensors Could Detect When Individual Heart Cells Misbehave

 5 days ago

UC San Diego engineers developed a powerful new tool that directly...

Physics World

Quantum sensor could help detect dementia

A new quantum sensor developed by scientists at the University of Sussex in the UK could help clinicians identify diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s by tracking patients’ brain waves and monitoring how their speed changes over time. The sensor, which is based on a real-time, high-spatial-resolution neuroimaging technique known as magnetoencephalography (MEG), uses an array of quantum devices called optically-pumped magnetometers (OPMs) to map the tiny magnetic fields generated when neurons in the brain send out electrical signals. If used to monitor patients over a period of several months, the researchers say the new sensor could identify declines in brain signal transmission speed that may be associated with pathology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Sensor based on quantum physics could detect SARS-CoV-2 virus

A novel approach to testing for the presence of the virus that causes Covid-19 may lead to tests that are faster, less expensive, and potentially less prone to erroneous results than existing detection methods. Though the work, based on quantum effects, is still theoretical, these detectors could potentially be adapted to detect virtually any virus, the researchers say.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers uncover the mechanism of electric field detection in microscale graphene sensors

The ability to sense the magnitude and polarity of an electric field is of great scientific interest. Applications include early prediction of lightning and detection of supersonic aircraft. Presently, field mills are widely used electric field sensors. While they can detect electric fields of either polarity and field of magnitude as low as 1 V/m, the large size (>1m) hinders their wide use for real-life applications. Also, the motor inside the field mill, which enables the detection of the electric field, is prone to failure. Some efforts have been made to miniaturize the electric field sensor by introducing MEMS-based sensors. While they are small and do not involve any moving parts, the complex fabrication process makes these sensors less cost-effective.
SCIENCE
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

‘Super sensor’ patch worn on skin is first to monitor heart health, biochemical levels at same time

SAN DIEGO — A new health super sensor has been developed to regulate everything from blood pressure to how much you have had to drink. The soft and stretchy patch is the first wearable device to monitor both cardiovascular signals and biochemical levels in the human body at the same time. Worn on the neck, it tracks the wearer’s blood pressure and heart rate, while measuring their glucose, lactate, alcohol, and caffeine levels.
HEALTH
aithority.com

NOVELDA Announces New UWB Sensor; Enables World’s Most-Reliable Touch-free Experience For Consumer Electronics, Smart Home And Building Automation

Ultra-Wideband sensor uses impulse radar to improve reliability for human presence detection for better energy savings and seamless experience. NOVELDA AS, developer of the world’s most accurate and reliable human presence sensor, announced availability of its latest Ultra-Wideband (UWB) sensors for smart home and building automation to give any device the ability to accurately sense human presence. Groundbreaking UWB impulse radar can detect human presence and motion providing more accurate touch-free interaction with everyday products including laptops, smart refrigerators and lighting. Today’s news follows NOVELDA’s announcement that it has raised NOK 400 million (Equivalent US $45M) in a pre-IPO private placement to accelerate growth and further development of UWB sensors bringing the total financing secured to US $130M.
ELECTRONICS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Alzheimer’s trigger discovered? Disease mutations impact how brain cells produce energy, study finds

(StudyFinds) – Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy. A team from the University of Adelaide […]
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Researchers develop groundbreaking ultrasound treatment that could destroy COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Since March 2020, more than 250 million people have tested positive COVID-19. Scientists around the world have scrambled to identify the best methods of preventing and treating the virus, from face coverings to vaccinations. Now, a recent study at MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has found that ultrasound vibrations may damage the structure of the coronavirus — creating a revolutionary response to the public health threat.
SCIENCE
dailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods that Improve Blood Circulation in Legs

Are you experiencing cramps, pain, and fatigue in your legs? Poor circulation in the legs, ankle, and feet, can cause edema, varicosis, and venous diseases. In today’s video, we’ll explore 10 foods that boost circulation in the legs. Make sure you watch till the end, cause we’ll mention one spice that has amazing benefits for your arteries, that you’ll want to eat daily.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
technave.com

The 2022 Samsung Galaxy Buds could feature a biometric sensor

Besides upgrading its Galaxy S smartphone series, Samsung is bringing the latest versions of its earbuds next year. According to a new patent, the Korean tech giant might include an unexpected technology on the next-generation Galaxy Buds, and it's a biometric sensor. Putting a biometric sensor on the earbuds allows...
ELECTRONICS
nny360.com

Clarkson University Professors Awarded NSF Grant to Develop Inexpensive Sensors for Large-scale Detection of contaminants

POTSDAM — Clarkson University Professor and Egon Matijevic Endowed Chair of Chemistry & Biomolecular Science Silvana Andreescu and Professor of Civil Engineering and Graduate School Dean Michelle Crimi have received a $250,000 National Science Foundation award for their research to develop low-cost sensors to detect PFAS in the field.
TECHNOLOGY
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

