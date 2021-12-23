ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Sliding on the edge

By Oded Hod
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeterogeneous microscale contacts between molybdenum disulfide and graphene or hexagonal boron nitride layers demonstrate ultralow friction independent of their relative orientation with residual drag that originates from edge effects. Friction is a major...

www.nature.com

vmware.com

deployin edge -nsxt3.1.3

While deploying edge on my test lab , i noticed in the ip management of edge , there is a word(TEP) beside as per attached. , i didn't understand what is meant by that tep here beside management ip ?.  . TEP ip address is already exist inside edge nvds configuration...
SOFTWARE
PLOS Blogs Network

A glacier on the edge

PLOS Climate Executive Editor Jamie Males on one of the biggest stories reported at this year’s AGU Fall Meeting. With the world’s attention focused on the emerging threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant, in recent days relatively few headlines have been devoted to another item of news that is of potentially momentous importance for the future of the global environment and humanity. At the Fall Meeting of the American Geophysical Union, which I attended online last week on behalf of PLOS Climate, an interdisciplinary team of scientists working on the UK/US-funded International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC) reported that the Thwaites Glacier, an enormous glacier in the region of Antarctica known as Marie Byrd Land, is now dangerously close to irreversible collapse.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bending the rules, naturally

That is, until Smith and collaborators showed in 2000 that it was possible to make such a 'material' artificially from arrays of C-shaped split-ring wires on printed circuit boards2. The split rings act as receivers and antennas of microwaves that transmit the radiation in a manner that produces negative refraction. Such a structure, in which each element in the array acts as a kind of absorbing and radiating 'atom', is called a metamaterial. Smith and collaborators subsequently used such structures to make 'invisibility cloaks'3, while Pendry has shown that such negative-refraction metamaterials might be used to make superlenses that can resolve objects beyond the normal diffraction limit4.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Fabricating functionalized fibres

DNA nanotechnology has a wide range of applications from drug delivery to cell culture. However, many technologies to produce functionalized DNA are laborious, expensive and difficult to scale up. A recent study demonstrates that cyanuric acid (CA) can co-assemble with polyadenine sequences to form a triple helical DNA-based structure. CAs contain three faces (each similar to thymine's binding face); however, only two faces are involved in H-bonding to DNA. One face can, therefore, be employed to add functionality to the supramolecular structure without requiring modification to the DNA sequence itself. Now, Hanadi F. Sleiman and colleagues from McGill University and Georgia Institute of Technology exploited this to produce triple helices bearing chemical handles that are able to assemble into micro-fibres.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
lifewire.com

How to Hide and Unhide a Slide in PowerPoint

When creating a presentation, use Normal or Slide Sorter view. Right-click a slide and select Hide Slide/Unhide the slide. To show a hidden slide during a presentation on Windows, right-click and pick See All Slides or click the See All Slides icon. Then choose the hidden slide to present it.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Clever substitutions reveal magnetism in zigzag graphene nanoribbons

The inclusion of nitrogen atoms stabilizes the zigzag edges of carbon-based nanoribbons, enabling the ribbons to be decoupled from a substrate and providing a probe for their unconventional magnetism. Aran Garcia-Lekue 0 &. Aran Garcia-Lekue is at the Donostia International Physics Center, 20018 San Sebastian, Spain, and at Ikerbasque, Basque...
PHYSICS
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
DBLTAP

How to Slide Cancel in Warzone Pacific

When watching any seasoned pro player or content creator take on Warzone Pacific, it is nearly impossible to see them take on a fight or make a rotation without slide canceling, and for good reason. The move has long been a part of the competitive identity of not just Warzone,...
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

Information dissemination

The dynamics of quantum information and entanglement is closely linked to the physics of thermalization. A quantum simulator comprised of superconducting qubits has measured the spread of quantum information in a many-body system. In the absence of disorder, quantum many-body systems evolve coherently towards a state that is locally indistinguishable...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Unveiling substructures at the edge of the Galaxy

(Nanowerk News) An international team of astronomers has revealed a new map of the Milky Way’s outer disc showing remains of tidal arms excited from interactions with satellite galaxies in the distant past. The findings were published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society ("Kinematics beats dust:...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Enhanced fitness of SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern Alpha but not Beta

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Emerging variants of concern (VOC) drive the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic1,2....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Ultra-fast germanium photodiode with 3-dB bandwidth of 265 GHz

Correction to: Nature Photonics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41566-021-00893-w, published online 18 November 2021. In the version of article initially published, there were errors in the caption to Fig. 1. In the text now reading "d, Finally, an (undoped) germanium fin is realized"¦" caption letter d has been included. In the text now reading "e, Cross-sectional image, obtained by STEM, of a germanium photodiode (termed Ge100_10) that features in situ-doped (different colours for p- and n-doping) silicon contact regions (f) and an EDX image of the same device," caption letter f replaces the original letter "e."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Morphogen gradient scaling by recycling of intracellular Dpp

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Morphogen gradients are fundamental to establish morphological patterns...
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

Running AI at the Edge

Decentralizing image collection and processing offers users numerous benefits, and with a bevy of new, ready-to-use products, the promise of Industry 4.0 may soon be fulfilled. KEVIN MCCABE, IDS IMAGING DEVELOPMENT SYSTEMS INC. The raw computing power within most embedded systems is an order of magnitude greater than only a...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effects of Aqueous Solubility and Geochemistry on CO Injection for Shale Gas Reservoirs

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59131-y, published online 07 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section, where the statement of equal contribution was implemented erroneously: "These authors contributed equally: Ji Ho Lee, Jinhyung Cho and Kun Sang Lee.". Ji Ho Lee is the first author, Jinhyung Cho is the second author and Kun Sang Lee is the corresponding author of this Article.
SCIENCE
dbltap.com

How to Super Slide in Halo Infinite

Competitive Halo has long had unspoken tricks of the trade that enable players to pull off some insane movement, and Halo Infinite is no exception. One such example is this is the super slide, which is a move that can be done in some of the more recently released titles in the series depending on the map. Here's a breakdown of how to super slide in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES

