Pan Am Flight 103 Fast Facts

A year ago, the president of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera, appealed to the Kremlin to save his government.
As rebels advanced on the CAR capital Bangui ahead of presidential elections, Russia flew in hundreds of paramilitaries, helping Touadera to turn the tide.
But today, analysts say, the men from Russia's Wagner private security group who underpin Touadera's presidency are becoming a liability.
The entwinement has alienated the CAR's traditional supporter France, triggered allegations of atrocities and failed to defuse hostility to Touadera's rule, they say.
