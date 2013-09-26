ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pan Am Flight 103 Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago

Read CNN's Fast Facts on the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie,...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
CNN

Omicron slams into American businesses: 'We've taken a big nose dive'

New York (CNN Business) — Business was starting to turn around for Lido, an Italian restaurant in Harlem, after a grinding 20 months. The 11-year-old restaurant with a James-Beard-award-winning head chef survived the traumatic spring of 2020, when New York City became the center of the coronavirus crisis in the United States. Lido shut down and then pivoted to outdoor dining. It navigated changing Covid-19 safety rules, mask requirements and vaccine mandates, supply chain delays, rising inflation, a labor shortage, and other challenges as it clawed its way to recovery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox13news.com

FBI: Pan Am Flight 103 bombing still under investigation 33 years later

WASHINGTON - FBI officials said they do not believe they have captured all the people responsible for the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 259 passengers and crew members including 190 Americans. Eleven people were killed on the ground. "Thirty-three years after the bombing of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Macaskill
Person
Frank Lautenberg
Person
Flight
Person
Kofi Annan
abc17news.com

Ayad Allawi Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Ayad Allawi, the former interim Prime Minister of Iraq. Marriage: Thana Allawi (1987-present) Education: Studied medicine/neurology in Baghdad and London. Religion: Shia Muslim. Timeline. 1960s – Joins the Baath Party while in medical school in Baghdad. 1970s – In charge of...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Richard Reid Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Richard Reid, also known as the “shoe bomber” because of his attempt to detonate explosives hidden in his sneakers while on an American Airlines flight. He is serving a life sentence at the US Penitentiary Administrative Maximum facility in Florence, Colorado. Zacarias Moussaoui, convicted September 11 conspirator, is also incarcerated there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pdjnews.com

Pan Am Flight 103 explodes over Scotland

On December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York explodes in midair over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing all 243 passengers and 16 crew members aboard, as well as 11 Lockerbie residents on the ground. A bomb hidden inside an audio cassette player detonated in the cargo area when the plane was at an altitude of 31,000 feet. The disaster, which became the subject of Britain’s largest…
ACCIDENTS
abc17news.com

Ibrahim al-Jaafari Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Ibrahim al-Jaafari, former prime minister of Iraq. 1968 – Joins the Islamic Dawa Party. Al Dawa (formally the Hizb al-Dawa al-Islamiyya or the Islamic Call Party), is a Shia Islamist party with close connections with Iran’s clerical regime. 1980 –...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#United Nations#Cia#Pan Am#British#Libyans#Scottish#Dutch#Semtex#Toshiba#Air Malta#Fbi#Libyan Arab Airlines
simpleflying.com

Tragedy On Pan Am Flight 103: Lockerbie 33 Years On

Today marks 33 years since the bombing of Pan Am flight 103. The disaster involving a New York-bound 747 is the deadliest terrorist attack ever to have taken place in the UK. The jet’s wreckage rained down on Lockerbie, Scotland, which has caused the event to become known as the Lockerbie Bombing. Let’s take a look at the incident and its developments.
ACCIDENTS
KESQ

Emmanuel Macron Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of France’s President Emmanuel Macron. Birth name: Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron. Father: Jean-Michel Macron, professor of neurology. Marriage: Brigitte Trogneux (2007-present) Education: Université Paris Nanterre; Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (“Sciences Po”); École Nationale d’Administration, 2004...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Boeing
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
AFP

US warns Mali on accepting Russia's Wagner mercenaries

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Mali's military rulers not to accept Russia's Wagner mercenaries, saying a deal would divert needed funds and further destabilize the African country. "Wagner forces -- which are known for their destabilizing activities and human rights abuses -- will not bring peace to Mali, but rather will destabilize the country further," Blinken said in a statement.
MILITARY
The Independent

More than half of Afghans left behind after working with UK forces still trapped and ‘fearing for their lives’

More than half of Afghans who were left behind after being promised sanctuary in the UK for working with British forces are still stuck in the country four months on, with many living in fear for their lives, it has emerged.UK ministers have been accused of trying to “move on” from commitments they made to relocate interpreters and other local staff who assisted British efforts in Afghanistan before the government and military fell to the Taliban in August.Thousands of Afghans are said to be living in fear of death in the country despite being eligible for resettlement in the UK...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Emperor Emeritus Akihito Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Emperor Emeritus Akihito of Japan. Marriage: Michiko Shoda (April 10, 1959-present) Children: Nori no miya Sayako Naishinnô, Princess Sayako (aka Princess Nori); Akishino no miya Fumihito Shinnô, Prince Akishino; Hiro no miya Naruhito Shinnô, Emperor Naruhito. Education: Attended Gakushuin...
CHINA
abc17news.com

Khaled Meshaal Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Khaled Meshaal, former political leader of Hamas. Marriage: Name unknown publicly, (1981-present) Education: Kuwait University, Bachelor of Science in Physics, 1978. Religion: Sunni Muslim. Timeline. 1967 – After the Six-Day War, Meshaal’s family moves from the West Bank to Jordan and then...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Mahmoud Abbas Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Children: Three sons Mazen (died in 2002), Yasser and Tareq. Education: Damascus University, B.A.; Oriental College (in Moscow), Ph.D. Other Facts. His family left the British Mandate area Safed, Palestine, to live in Syria as refugees in 1948.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Burdensome friends: C.Africa's Wagner allies

A year ago, the president of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera, appealed to the Kremlin to save his government. As rebels advanced on the CAR capital Bangui ahead of presidential elections, Russia flew in hundreds of paramilitaries, helping Touadera to turn the tide. But today, analysts say, the men from Russia's Wagner private security group who underpin Touadera's presidency are becoming a liability. The entwinement has alienated the CAR's traditional supporter France, triggered allegations of atrocities and failed to defuse hostility to Touadera's rule, they say.
AFRICA
Wrcbtv.com

Ashraf Ghani Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Ashraf Ghani, former president of Afghanistan. Education: American University in Beirut, Lebanon, 1973; Columbia University, masters and Ph.D, anthropology. Religion: Muslim. Other Facts. Ghani is a former US citizen who gave up his passport to run for the Afghan presidency in 2009. He...
MIDDLE EAST
CNN

CNN

787K+
Followers
122K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy