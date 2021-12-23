Man wanted in Austin homicide arrested in Pennsylvania on suspicion of shoplifting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man suspected of shoplifting at a store where he worked in Pittsburgh was wanted for homicide in Texas, police said.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Wednesday night to assist with the termination of Joseph Tedder, 22, of Hutchinson, Kansas. But Tedder fled the scene.

Police said they soon learned Tedder was wanted in connection with a homicide in early November in Austin, Texas.

APD confirmed Tedder is the suspect in Austin’s 78th homicide of the year . Authorities said Tedder went inside to sell drugs in an apartment complex with two other men on St. Johns Avenue. Authorities said the men heard gunshots and found another man dead inside.

Authorities tracked Tedder to a Pittsburgh home and he was taken into custody.

Tedder was transported to the Allegheny County Jail, where he is being held on the homicide warrant and is awaiting arraignment on charges from the alleged shoplifting.

