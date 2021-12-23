ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Man wanted in Austin homicide arrested in Pennsylvania on suspicion of shoplifting

By Billy Gates, Associated Press
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H84G6_0dUcehix00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man suspected of shoplifting at a store where he worked in Pittsburgh was wanted for homicide in Texas, police said.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Wednesday night to assist with the termination of Joseph Tedder, 22, of Hutchinson, Kansas. But Tedder fled the scene.

Police said they soon learned Tedder was wanted in connection with a homicide in early November in Austin, Texas.

APD confirmed Tedder is the suspect in Austin’s 78th homicide of the year . Authorities said Tedder went inside to sell drugs in an apartment complex with two other men on St. Johns Avenue. Authorities said the men heard gunshots and found another man dead inside.

Authorities tracked Tedder to a Pittsburgh home and he was taken into custody.

Tedder was transported to the Allegheny County Jail, where he is being held on the homicide warrant and is awaiting arraignment on charges from the alleged shoplifting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

austinite
4d ago

In California, unless the amount exceeded $950, there would have been no arrest effort. An example of how enforcing what appear to be minor infractions can result in a serious or violent crime suspect being detained.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXAN

2 ‘innocent bystanders’ shot on 7th Street early Monday

APD said around 3:20 a.m., two people were in a heated confrontation when one of them pulled out a gun and started firing. APD officers were at a different scene on Sixth Street when they heard the shots. When they arrived, they saw two people with gunshot wounds, and after an initial investigation determined the wounded people were "innocent bystanders" not associated with the argument.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Austin, PA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Crooks print real DMV temp tags to cover up crimes. Where’s the oversight?

A KXAN investigation found criminals have the ability to access the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles' dealership database with relative ease. The result is a $200 million criminal enterprise where real temporary tags, with fake information, are printed and sold to all 50 states, allowing violent criminals the ability to hide from law enforcement in plain sight. Our investigation explores how effective TxDMV's oversight measures are and what it can do in the future.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Drugs#Police#Apd
KXAN

Fire burns central Austin home Christmas night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department was able to put out a fire before it got worse Saturday night at a home in central Austin. AFD tweeted it responded to the blaze at 1104 Lorrain St. near West 12th Street around 9:30 p.m. Photos taken by AFD showed a fiery glow in one of […]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

State of Texas: Leaders consider ‘consequences’ of not tracking state hospital waitlist data

For two years, KXAN investigators have been exploring the growing backlog of people in Texas jails who need mental competency restoration. While an advisory committee has largely focused on finding state hospital beds for that group, our team took a closer look at the backgrounds of individuals on the waitlist to determine trends experts say could help drive down numbers. In our research, we found data on this topic is often hidden or unreliable – a discovery sparking promise for change among state leaders.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack on Christmas Eve

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. […]
MORRO BAY, CA
KXAN

KXAN

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy