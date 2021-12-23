ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jose Fabian
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1mEh_0dUcee4m00

AUBURN, California ( KTXL ) – The owners of a home in Auburn, California, were miraculously uninjured after a plane crashed into their house on Wednesday. The pilot, however, is being treated at a hospital, though the extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the city of Auburn around 3 p.m. Deputies responded and saw that a plane had crashed into a home.

Photos of the scene show the aircraft’s wreckage plane wreckage draped over the home’s roof , surrounded by downed branches.

A photo of the scene at Miracle Drive appears to to show wreckage on top of a home. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter)

Officials with Cal Fire rendered medical aid to the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, at the scene of the crash before the injured individual was transported to a hospital.

“Fortunately, the [homeowners] who were inside at the time were uninjured,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter .

Deputies on Wednesday afternoon said they were remaining at the scene, which was a few miles east of Auburn Municipal Airport, until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board arrived to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXAN

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack on Christmas Eve

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. […]
MORRO BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Auburn, CA
Auburn, CA
Accidents
Auburn, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KXAN

Fire burns central Austin home Christmas night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department was able to put out a fire before it got worse Saturday night at a home in central Austin. AFD tweeted it responded to the blaze at 1104 Lorrain St. near West 12th Street around 9:30 p.m. Photos taken by AFD showed a fiery glow in one of […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ktxl#Cal Fire
KXAN

2 ‘innocent bystanders’ shot on 7th Street early Monday

APD said around 3:20 a.m., two people were in a heated confrontation when one of them pulled out a gun and started firing. APD officers were at a different scene on Sixth Street when they heard the shots. When they arrived, they saw two people with gunshot wounds, and after an initial investigation determined the wounded people were "innocent bystanders" not associated with the argument.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXAN

Crooks print real DMV temp tags to cover up crimes. Where’s the oversight?

A KXAN investigation found criminals have the ability to access the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles' dealership database with relative ease. The result is a $200 million criminal enterprise where real temporary tags, with fake information, are printed and sold to all 50 states, allowing violent criminals the ability to hide from law enforcement in plain sight. Our investigation explores how effective TxDMV's oversight measures are and what it can do in the future.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy