Rapid, efficient and activation-neutral gene editing of polyclonal primary human resting CD4 T cells allows complex functional analyses

By Manuel Albanese
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCD4+ T cells are central mediators of adaptive and innate immune responses and constitute a major reservoir for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in vivo. Detailed investigations of resting human CD4+ T cells have been precluded by the absence of efficient approaches for genetic manipulation limiting our understanding of HIV replication and...

SCIENCE

