Cancer

Temporal single-cell tracing reveals clonal revival and expansion of precursor exhausted T cells during anti-PD-1 therapy in lung cancer

By Baolin Liu
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnti-PD-1 treatment has shown unprecedented clinical success in the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), but the underlying mechanisms remain incompletely understood. Here, we performed temporal single-cell RNA and paired T-cell receptor sequencing on 47"‰tumor biopsies from 36"‰patients with NSCLC following PD-1-based therapies. We observed increased levels of precursor exhausted"‰T (Texp)...

