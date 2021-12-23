ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Benchmarking atlas-level data integration in single-cell genomics

By Malte D. Luecken
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-cell atlases often include samples that span locations, laboratories and conditions, leading to complex, nested batch effects in data. Thus, joint analysis of atlas datasets requires reliable data integration. To guide integration method choice, we benchmarked 68 method and preprocessing combinations on 85 batches of gene expression, chromatin accessibility and simulation...

www.nature.com

The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Investigating immune and non-immune cell interactions in head and neck tumors by single-cell RNA sequencing

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is characterized by complex relations between stromal, epithelial, and immune cells within the tumor microenvironment (TME). To enable the development of more efficacious therapies, we aim to study the heterogeneity, signatures of unique cell populations, and cell-cell interactions of non-immune and immune cell populations in 6 human papillomavirus (HPV)+ and 12 HPV"“ HNSCC patient tumor and matched peripheral blood specimens using single-cell RNA sequencing. Using this dataset of 134,606 cells, we show cell type-specific signatures associated with inflammation and HPV status, describe the negative prognostic value of fibroblasts with elastic differentiation specifically in the HPV+ TME, predict therapeutically targetable checkpoint receptor-ligand interactions, and show that tumor-associated macrophages are dominant contributors of PD-L1 and other immune checkpoint ligands in the TME. We present a comprehensive single-cell view of cell-intrinsic mechanisms and cell-cell communication shaping the HNSCC microenvironment.
CANCER
Nature.com

TiMEG: an integrative statistical method for partially missing multi-omics data

Multi-omics data integration is widely used to understand the genetic architecture of disease. In multi-omics association analysis, data collected on multiple omics for the same set of individuals are immensely important for biomarker identification. But when the sample size of such data is limited, the presence of partially missing individual-level observations poses a major challenge in data integration. More often, genotype data are available for all individuals under study but gene expression and/or methylation information are missing for different subsets of those individuals. Here, we develop a statistical model TiMEG, for the identification of disease-associated biomarkers in a case"“control paradigm by integrating the above-mentioned data types, especially, in presence of missing omics data. Based on a likelihood approach, TiMEG exploits the inter-relationship among multiple omics data to capture weaker signals, that remain unidentified in single-omic analysis or common imputation-based methods. Its application on a real tuberous sclerosis dataset identified functionally relevant genes in the disease pathway.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CRISPR/Cas9 genome-wide screening identifies LUC7L2 that promotes radioresistance via autophagy in nasopharyngeal carcinoma cells

Radioresistance emerges as the major obstacle to nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) treatment, further understanding of underlying mechanisms is necessary to overcome the radioresistance and improve the therapeutic effect. In this study, we first identified a candidate radioresistant-related gene LUC7L2 via CRISPR/Cas9 high-throughput screening and quantitative proteomic approach. Overexpression of LUC7L2 in NPC cells promoted cell viability following exposure to ionizing radiation (IR), while knockdown of LUC7L2 significantly slowed down the DNA replication and impaired cell survival, sensitized NPC-radioresistant cells to IR. Using immunoprecipitation assay, we found SQSTM1, an autophagy receptor, was a potential binding partner of LUC7L2. Down-regulation of LUC7L2 in NPC-radioresistant cells led to reduction of SQSTM1 expression and enhancement of autophagy level. Furthermore, LUC7L2 knockdown in combination with autophagy inhibitor, chloroquine (CQ), resulted in more NPC-radioresistant cell death. Besides, LUC7L2 was obviously distributed in NPC tissues, and high LUC7L2 expression correlated with shorter survival in NPC patients. Our data suggest that LUC7L2 plays a huge part in regulating radioresistance of NPC cells, and serves as a promising therapeutic target in re-sensitizing NPC to radiotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

NLPR3 inflammasome inhibition alleviates hypoxic endothelial cell death in vitro and protects blood"“brain barrier integrity in murine stroke

In ischemic stroke (IS) impairment of the blood"“brain barrier (BBB) has an important role in the secondary deterioration of neurological function. BBB disruption is associated with ischemia-induced inflammation, brain edema formation, and hemorrhagic infarct transformation, but the underlying mechanisms are incompletely understood. Dysfunction of endothelial cells (EC) may play a central role in this process. Although neuronal NLR-family pyrin domain-containing protein 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome upregulation is an established trigger of inflammation in IS, the contribution of its expression in EC is unclear. We here used brain EC, exposed them to oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD) in vitro, and analyzed their survival depending on inflammasome inhibition with the NLRP3-specific drug MCC950. During OGD, EC death could significantly be reduced when targeting NLRP3, concomitant with diminished endothelial NLRP3 expression. Furthermore, MCC950 led to reduced levels of Caspase 1 (p20) and activated Gasdermin D as markers for pyroptosis. Moreover, inflammasome inhibition reduced the secretion of pro-inflammatory chemokines, cytokines, and matrix metalloproteinase-9 (MMP9) in EC. In a translational approach, IS was induced in C57Bl/6 mice by 60"‰mins transient middle cerebral artery occlusion and 23"‰hours of reperfusion. Stroke volume, functional outcome, the BBB integrity, and-in good agreement with the in vitro results-MMP9 secretion as well as EC survival improved significantly in MCC950-treated mice. In conclusion, our results establish the NLRP3 inflammasome as a critical pathogenic effector of stroke-induced BBB disruption by activating inflammatory signaling cascades and pyroptosis in brain EC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
towardsdatascience.com

Building a Cell Data Format For My Custom Notebook Server

A rather cool project that I have engaged with recently, that has made me very excited is the new Jockey notebook editor. This editor can be used to work with notebooks across a whole scope of tech-stacks, and is planned to have all kinds of functionality that will go much further beyond the standard cell environment. There are several components which need to be built out for the back-end, and today I am going to be contributing to that by making the back-end for our cell editor. This will also tie in to the Jockey session and configuration settings I programmed before, so if you would like to read the article where I program all of that, you may do so here:
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

Navigating the jungle: GA4GH and a global infrastructure for seamless genomic data sharing

Over the last decade and a half, the biomedical field has witnessed an explosion in the volume and variety of genomic and health-related data. On the one hand, this has been an incredible boon for advancing human health; as our knowledge about the genetics of health and disease grows, so do the opportunities for researchers to make remarkable gains in disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Single-cell transcriptomics captures features of human midbrain development and dopamine neuron diversity in brain organoids

Three-dimensional brain organoids have emerged as a valuable model system for studies of human brain development and pathology. Here we establish a midbrain organoid culture system to study the developmental trajectory from pluripotent stem cells to mature dopamine neurons. Using single cell RNA sequencing, we identify the presence of three molecularly distinct subtypes of human dopamine neurons with high similarity to those in developing and adult human midbrain. However, despite significant advancements in the field, the use of brain organoids can be limited by issues of reproducibility and incomplete maturation which was also observed in this study. We therefore designed bioengineered ventral midbrain organoids supported by recombinant spider-silk microfibers functionalized with full-length human laminin. We show that silk organoids reproduce key molecular aspects of dopamine neurogenesis and reduce inter-organoid variability in terms of cell type composition and dopamine neuron formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ti"“graphene single-atom material for improved energy level alignment in perovskite solar cells

Carbon-based perovskite solar cells (C-PSCs) are widely accepted as stable, cost-effective photovoltaics. However, C-PSCs have been suffering from relatively low power conversion efficiencies (PCEs) due to severe electrode-related energy loss. Herein, we report the application of a single-atom material (SAM) as the back electrode in C-PSCs. Our Ti1"“rGO consists of single titanium (Ti) adatoms anchored on reduced graphene oxide (rGO) in a well-defined Ti1O4-OH configuration capable of tuning the electronic properties of rGO. The downshift of the Fermi level notably minimizes the series resistance of the carbon-based electrode. By combining with an advanced modular cell architecture, a steady-state PCE of up to 20.6% for C-PSCs is finally achieved. Furthermore, the devices without encapsulation retain 98% and 95% of their initial values for 1,300"‰h under 1"‰sun of illumination at 25Â°C and 60"‰Â°C, respectively.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Single-cell characterization of monolayer cultured human dental pulp stem cells with enhanced differentiation capacity

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 13, ArticleÂ number:Â 44 (2021) Cite this article. Human dental pulp stem cells (hDPSCs) are easily obtained multipotent cells, however, their potential value in regenerative medicine is hindered by the phenotypic and functional changes after conventional monolayer expansion. Here, we employed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) to comprehensively study the transcriptional difference between the freshly isolated and monolayer cultured DPSCs. The cell cluster analysis based on our scRNA-seq data showed that monolayer culture resulted in a significant cellular composition switch compared to the freshly isolated DPSCs. However, one subpopulation, characterized as MCAM(+)JAG(+)PDGFRA(âˆ’), maintained the most transcriptional characteristics compared to their freshly isolated counterparts. Notably, immunofluorescent staining revealed that the MCAM(+)JAG(+)PDGFRA(âˆ’) hDPSCs uniquely located in the perivascular region of human dental pulp tissue. Flow-cytometry analysis confirmed that their proportion remained relatively stable (~2%) regardless of physiological senescence or dental caries. Consistent with the annotation of scRNA-seq data, MCAM(+)JAG(+)PDGFRA(âˆ’) hDPSCs showed higher proliferation capacity and enhanced in vitro multilineage differentiation potentials (osteogenic, chondrogenic and adipogenic) compared with their counterparts PDGFRA(+) subpopulation. Furthermore, the MCAM(+)JAG(+)PDGFRA(âˆ’) hDPSCs showed enhanced bone tissue formation and adipose tissue formation after 4-week subcutaneous implantation in nude mice. Taken together, our study for the first time revealed the cellular composition switch of monolayer cultured hDPSCs compared to the freshly isolated hDPSCs. After in vitro expansion, the MCAM(+)JAG(+)PDGFRA(âˆ’) subpopulation resembled the most transcriptional characteristics of fresh hDPSCs which may be beneficial for further tissue regeneration applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Morphogen gradient scaling by recycling of intracellular Dpp

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Morphogen gradients are fundamental to establish morphological patterns...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cellular basis of omentum activation and expansion revealed by single-cell RNA sequencing using a parabiosis model

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93330-5, published online 06 July 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error in the Table S1 format, where the table was incorrectly converted into PDF. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A Species-Level Timeline of Mammal Evolution Integrating Phylogenomic Data

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. High-throughput sequencing projects generate genome-scale sequence data for species-level...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Ultra-fast germanium photodiode with 3-dB bandwidth of 265 GHz

Correction to: Nature Photonics https://doi.org/10.1038/s41566-021-00893-w, published online 18 November 2021. In the version of article initially published, there were errors in the caption to Fig. 1. In the text now reading "d, Finally, an (undoped) germanium fin is realized"¦" caption letter d has been included. In the text now reading "e, Cross-sectional image, obtained by STEM, of a germanium photodiode (termed Ge100_10) that features in situ-doped (different colours for p- and n-doping) silicon contact regions (f) and an EDX image of the same device," caption letter f replaces the original letter "e."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

Arising from Nina Jeliazkova et al. Nature Nanotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-021-00911-6 (2021) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Riemannian geometry of resonant optical responses

The geometry of quantum states is well established as a basis for understanding the response of electronic systems to static electromagnetic fields, as exemplified by the theory of the quantum and anomalous Hall effects. However, it has been challenging to relate quantum geometry to resonant optical responses. The main obstacle is that optical transitions involve a pair of states, whereas existing geometrical properties are defined for a single state. As a result, a concrete geometric understanding of optical responses has so far been limited to two-level systems, where the Hilbert space is completely determined by a single state and its orthogonal complement. Here, we construct a general theory of Riemannian geometry for resonant optical processes by identifying transition dipole moment matrix elements as tangent vectors. This theory applies to arbitrarily high-order responses, suggesting that optical responses can generally be thought of as manifestations of the Riemannian geometry of quantum states. We use our theory to show that third-order photovoltaic Hall effects are related to the Riemann curvature tensor and demonstrate an experimentally accessible regime where they dominate the response.
MATHEMATICS

