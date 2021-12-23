ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Identification and mechanism of G protein-biased ligands for chemokine receptor CCR1

By Zhehua Shao
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiased signaling of G protein-coupled receptors describes an ability of different ligands that preferentially activate an alternative downstream signaling pathway. In this work, we identified and characterized different N-terminal truncations of endogenous chemokine CCL15 as balanced or biased agonists targeting CCR1, and presented three cryogenic-electron microscopy structures of the CCR1"“Gi complex...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neurokinin receptor mechanisms in forebrain medial septum modulate nociception in the formalin model of inflammatory pain

The present study has explored the hypothesis that neurokinin1 receptors (NK1Rs) in medial septum (MS) modulate nociception evoked on hind paw injection of formalin. Indeed, the NK1Rs in MS are localized on cholinergic neurons which have been implicated in nociception. In anaesthetized rat, microinjection of L-733,060, an antagonist at NK1Rs, into MS antagonized the suppression of CA1 population spike (PS) evoked on peripheral injection of formalin or on intraseptal microinjection of substance P (SP), an agonist at NK1Rs. The CA1 PS reflects the synaptic excitability of pyramidal cells in the region. Furthermore, microinjection of L-733,060 into MS, but not LS, attenuated formalin-induced theta activation in both anaesthetized and awake rat, where theta reflects an oscillatory information processing by hippocampal neurons. The effects of L-733,060 on microinjection into MS were nociceptive selective as the antagonist did not block septo-hippocampal response to direct MS stimulation by the cholinergic receptor agonist, carbachol, in anaesthetized animal or on exploration in awake animal. Interestingly, microinjection of L-733,060 into both MS and LS attenuated formalin-induced nociceptive flinches. Collectively, the foregoing novel findings highlight that transmission at NK1R provide an affective valence to septo-hippocampal information processing and that peptidergic transmission in the septum modulates nociceptive behaviours.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Precise druggability of the PTH type 1 receptor

Class B G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are notoriously difficult to target by small molecules because their large orthosteric peptide-binding pocket embedded deep within the transmembrane domain limits the identification and development of nonpeptide small molecule ligands. Using the parathyroid hormone type 1 receptor (PTHR) as a prototypic class B GPCR target, and a combination of molecular dynamics simulations and elastic network model-based methods, we demonstrate that PTHR druggability can be effectively addressed. Here we found a key mechanical site that modulates the collective dynamics of the receptor and used this ensemble of PTHR conformers to identify selective small molecules with strong negative allosteric and biased properties for PTHR signaling in cell and PTH actions in vivo. This study provides a computational pipeline to detect precise druggable sites and identify allosteric modulators of PTHR signaling that could be extended to GPCRs to expedite discoveries of small molecules as novel therapeutic candidates.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synthon-based ligand discovery in virtual libraries of over 11 billion compounds

Structure-based virtual ligand screening is emerging as a key paradigm for early drug discovery owing to the availability of high-resolution target structures1,2,3,4 and ultra-large libraries of virtual compounds5,6. However, to keep pace with the rapid growth of virtual libraries, such as readily available for synthesis (REAL) combinatorial libraries7, new approaches to compound screening are needed8,9. Here we introduce a modularÂ synthon-based approach-V-SYNTHES-to perform hierarchical structure-based screening of a REAL SpaceÂ library of more than 11"‰billion compounds. V-SYNTHES first identifies the best scaffold"“synthon combinations as seeds suitable for further growth, and then iteratively elaborates these seeds to select complete molecules with the best docking scores. This hierarchical combinatorial approach enables the rapid detection of the best-scoring compounds in the gigascale chemical space while performing docking of only a small fraction (<0.1%) of the library compounds. Chemical synthesis and experimental testing of novelÂ cannabinoid antagonists predicted by V-SYNTHES demonstrated a 33% hit rate, including 14 submicromolar ligands, substantially improving over a standard virtual screening of the Enamine REAL diversity subset, which required approximately 100 times more computational resources. Synthesis of selected analogues of the best hits further improved potencies and affinities (best inhibitory constant (Ki)"‰="‰0.9"‰nM) and CB2/CB1 selectivity (50"“200-fold). V-SYNTHES was also tested on a kinase target, ROCK1, further supporting its use for lead discovery. The approach is easily scalable for the rapid growth of combinatorial libraries and potentially adaptable to any docking algorithm.
SCIENCE
Handel
Nature.com

Thyroid hormone receptor alpha sumoylation modulates white adipose tissue stores

Thyroid hormone (TH) and thyroid hormone receptor (THR) regulate stem cell proliferation and differentiation during development, as well as during tissue renewal and repair in the adult. THR undergoes posttranslational modification by small ubiquitin-like modifier (SUMO). We generated the THRA (K283Q/K288R)âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model for in vivo studies and used human primary preadipocytes expressing the THRA sumoylation mutant (K283R/K288R) and isolated preadipocytes from mutant mice for in vitro studies. THRA mutant mice had reduced white adipose stores and reduced adipocyte cell diameter on a chow diet, compared to wild-type, and these differences were further enhanced after a high fat diet. Reduced preadipocyte proliferation in mutant mice, compared to wt, was shown after in vivo labeling of preadipocytes with EdU and in preadipocytes isolated from mice fat stores and studied in vitro. Mice with the desumoylated THRA had disruptions in cell cycle G1/S transition and this was associated with a reduction in the availability of cyclin D2 and cyclin-dependent kinase 2. The genes coding for cyclin D1, cyclin D2, cyclin-dependent kinase 2 and Culin3 are stimulated by cAMP Response Element Binding Protein (CREB) and contain CREB Response Elements (CREs) in their regulatory regions. We demonstrate, by Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay, that in mice with the THRA K283Q/K288R mutant there was reduced CREB binding to the CRE. Mice with a THRA sumoylation mutant had reduced fat stores on chow and high fat diets and reduced adipocyte diameter.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 neutralization by shark variable new antigen receptors elucidated through X-ray crystallography

Single-domain Variable New Antigen Receptors (VNARs) from the immune system of sharks are the smallest naturally occurring binding domains found in nature. Possessing flexible paratopes that can recognize protein motifs inaccessible to classical antibodies, VNARs have yet to be exploited for the development of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics. Here, we detail the identification of a series of VNARs from a VNAR phage display library screened against the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). The ability of the VNARs to neutralize pseudotype and authentic live SARS-CoV-2 virus rivalled or exceeded that of full-length immunoglobulins and other single-domain antibodies. Crystallographic analysis of two VNARs found that they recognized separate epitopes on the RBD and had distinctly different mechanisms of virus neutralization unique to VNARs. Structural and biochemical data suggest that VNARs would be effective therapeutic agents against emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutants, including the Delta variant, and coronaviruses across multiple phylogenetic lineages. This study highlights the utility of VNARs as effective therapeutics against coronaviruses and may serve as a critical milestone for nearing a paradigm shift of the greater biologic landscape.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Locus-specific induction of gene expression from heterochromatin loci during cellular senescence

Senescence is a fate-determined state, accompanied by reorganization of heterochromatin. Although lineage-appropriate genes can be temporarily repressed through facultative heterochromatin, stable silencing of lineage-inappropriate genes often involves the constitutive heterochromatic mark, histone H3 lysine 9 trimethylation (H3K9me3). The fate of these heterochromatic genes during senescence is unclear. In the present study, we show that a small number of lineage-inappropriate genes, exemplified by the LCE2 skin genes, are derepressed during senescence from H3K9me3 regions in fibroblasts. DNA FISH experiments reveal that these gene loci, which are condensed at the nuclear periphery in proliferative cells, are decompacted during senescence. Decompaction of the locus is not sufficient for LCE2 expression, which requires p53 and C/EBPÎ² signaling. NLRP3, which is predominantly expressed in macrophages from an open topologically associated domain (TAD), is also derepressed in senescent fibroblasts due to the local disruption of the H3K9me3-rich TAD that contains it. NLRP3 has been implicated in the amplification of inflammatory cytokine signaling in senescence and aging, highlighting the functional relevance of gene induction from 'permissive' H3K9me3 regions in senescent cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adenosine restrains ILC2-driven allergic airway inflammation via A2A receptor

Although group 2 Innate Lymphoid Cells (ILC2s) play important roles in driving the pathogenesis of allergic airway inflammation, the molecular mechanisms regulating ILC2 responses remain to be fully elucidated. Adenosine signaling is emerging as an important factor to limit excessive inflammation and tissue damage, its role in ILC2-driven airway inflammation remains to be understood. Here we identify adenosine as a negative regulator of ILC2s and allergic airway inflammation. Elevation of adenosine was observed in lungs after protease papain challenge. Adenosine receptor A2A was abundantly expressed in lung ILC2s. The adenosine analog NECA significantly suppress ILC2s responses and relieved airway inflammation induced by IL-33 or papain. Conversely, blockage of adenosine synthesis by CD73 inhibitor APCP or deficiency of A2A aggravated murine airway inflammation. Adoptive transfer of ILC2s into immunodeficiency NCG mice demonstrated that the regulation of ILC2 by adenosine was cell intrinsic. Mechanistic studies showed that the effects of adenosine on ILC2s were associated with changes in transcriptional profiling, and the elevation of intracellular cAMP and resulted NF-ÎºB downregulation. These observations indicate that adenosine-A2A signaling is a negative regulator of ILC2s, which confers protection against airway inflammation and represents a novel therapeutic target for controlling asthma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mechanisms and modulation of sepsis-induced immune dysfunction in children

Immunologic responses during sepsis vary significantly among patients and evolve over the course of illness. Sepsis has a direct impact on the immune system due to adverse alteration of the production, maturation, function, and apoptosis of immune cells. Dysregulation in both the innate and adaptive immune responses during sepsis leads to a range of phenotypes consisting of both hyperinflammation and immunosuppression that can result in immunoparalysis. In this review, we discuss components of immune dysregulation in sepsis, biomarkers and functional immune assays to aid in immunophenotyping patients, and evolving immunomodulatory therapies. Important research gaps for the future include: (1) Defining how age, host factors including prior exposures, and genetics impact the trajectory of sepsis in children, (2) Developing tools for rapid assessment of immune function in sepsis, and (3) Assessing how evolving pediatric sepsis endotypes respond differently to immunomodulation. Although multiple promising immunomodulatory agents exist or are in development, access to rapid immunophenotyping will be needed to identify which children are most likely to benefit from which therapy. Advancements in the ability to perform multidimensional endotyping will be key to developing a personalized approach to children with sepsis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A mild aqueous synthesis of ligand-free copper nanoparticles for low temperature sintering nanopastes with nickel salt assistance

An organic ligand-free aqueous-phase synthesis of copper (Cu) nanoparticles (NPs) under an air atmosphere was successfully achieved by reducing copper(II) oxide particles with a leaf-like shape in the presence of Ni salts at room temperature. The resulting Cu NPs with a mean particle diameter of ca. 150Â nm exhibited low-temperature sintering properties due to their polycrystalline internal structure and ligand-free surface. These Cu NPs were applied to obtain Cu NP-based nanopastes with low-temperature sintering properties, and the resistivities of the obtained Cu electrodes after annealing at 150Â Â°C and 200Â Â°C for 30Â min were 64 Î¼Î©âˆ™cm and 27 Î¼Î©âˆ™cm, respectively. The bonding strength between oxygen-free Cu plates prepared using the Cu NP-based nanopastes reached 32Â MPa after pressure-less sintering at 260Â Â°C for 30Â min under a nitrogen atmosphere. The developed manufacturing processes using the developed Cu nanopastes could provide sustainable and low-CO2-emission approaches to obtain Cu electrodes on flexible films and high-strength bonding between metal plates as die-attach materials for power devices under energy- and resource-saving conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

General construction and topological classification of crystalline flat bands

Exotic phases of matter can emerge from the interplay between strong electron interactions and non-trivial topology. Materials that have non-dispersing bands in their electronic band structure, such as twisted bilayer graphene, are prime candidates for strongly interacting physics. However, existing theoretical models for obtaining these 'flat bands' in crystals are often too restrictive for experimental realizations. Here we present a generic theoretical technique for constructing perfectly flat bands from bipartite crystalline lattices. Our prescription encapsulates and generalizes the various flat-band models in the literature and is applicable to systems with any orbital content, with or without spin"“orbit coupling. Using topological quantum chemistry, we build a complete topological classification in terms of symmetry eigenvalues of all the gapped and gapless flat bands. We also derive criteria for the existence of symmetry-protected band touching points between the flat and dispersive bands, and identify the gapped flat bands as prime candidates for fragile topological phases. Finally, we show that the set of all perfectly flat bands is finitely generated and construct the corresponding bases for all 1,651 Shubnikov space groups.
MATHEMATICS
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Nature.com

Correction: Lithium enhances the antitumour effect of temozolomide against TP53 wild-type glioblastoma cells via NFAT1/FasL signaling

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Figures 2G and 6C were incorrectly presented. In Fig. 2G, the cytoplasmic protein blot of Hsp90 as loading control was incorrectly used. The authors misused the total protein blot of Hsp90 in Fig. 2E. This mistake occurred during the assembly of Fig. 2G. In Fig. 6C, on the left, the representative images of TUNEL assay were incorrectly used. The mistake occurred during preparing the left panel of Fig. 6C, the authors used pictures from a wrong data fold. This correction does not change the results or conclusion of this study. The authors apologize for the mistake.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neuromedin U: a neuropeptide modulator of GABA transmission contributes to cocaine seeking

The study of neuropeptide function in behavioral neuroscience has come a long way since the first neuropeptide, substance P, was isolated in 1931. Following this discovery, many neuropeptides have been discovered and they make up one ofÂ the largest classes of chemicals that alter neuronal function [1]. There are some common features among neuropeptide function. Neuropeptide receptors tend to be metabotropic G protein coupled receptors [1]. As a result, neuropeptides typically modulate neuronal activity on a longer time scale than other neurotransmitter classes that act as ligands at ionotropic receptors. Compared to other neurotransmitter types, the release of neuropeptides almost exclusively requires high frequency or burst firing activity [1]. This prerequisite of high signaling input supports the putative functionality of neuropeptides. Neuropeptides play a key role in homeostatic regulation "“ from food intake to stress response to alertness [1]. In summary, when the organism is challenged in ways of energy balance, stress, and pain, neuropeptide signaling is likely involved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of genetic polymorphisms in IL-23R and IL-17A with the susceptibility to IgA nephropathy in a Chinese Han population

IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) is one of the most common causes of chronic kidney damage worldwide. Identifying new genetic factors associated with IgAN risk is of invaluable importance. To explore the association between polymorphisms of IL-23R and IL-17A and the susceptibility of IgAN, 164 IgAN patients and 192 healthy controls were genotyped for five SNPs in a Chinese Han population. A comparative analysis between genotype distributions, clinical indexes and pathological grades in the IgAN patients was also performed. The GG genotype and a G allele of rs7517847 were associated with a decreased IgAN risk (OR: 0.545; 95% CI: 0.299"“0.993; p"‰="‰0.046; OR: 0.730; 95% CI: 0.541"“0.984; p"‰="‰0.039) compared to the TT genotype and T allele respectively. Furthermore, the AA genotype of rs2275913 appeared to reduce the IgAN risk (OR: 0.405; 95% CI: 0.209"“0.786; p"‰="‰0.007) compared to the GG genotype. Consistently, individuals harboring an AA genotype had a lower IgAN risk (OR: 0.380; 95% CI: 0.211"“0.686; p"‰="‰0.001) under the recessive model. Our study demonstrated for the first time the significant associations of rs7517847 in IL-23R and rs2275913 in IL-17A with the risk of IgAN in Chinese Han.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Conformational dynamics of the Beta and Kappa SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins and their complexes with ACE2 receptor revealed by cryo-EM

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 Kappa and Beta variants with enhanced transmissibility and resistance to neutralizing antibodies has created new challenges for the control of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Understanding the structural nature of Kappa and Beta spike (S) proteins and their association with ACE2 is of significant importance. Here we present two cryo-EM structures for each of the Kappa and Beta spikes in the open and open-prone transition states. Compared with wild-type (WT) or G614 spikes, the two variant spikes appear more untwisted/open especially for Beta, and display a considerable population shift towards the open state as well as more pronounced conformational dynamics. Moreover, we capture four conformational states of the S-trimer/ACE2 complex for each of the two variants, revealing an enlarged conformational landscape for the Kappa and Beta S-ACE2 complexes and pronounced population shift towards the three RBDs up conformation. These results implicate that the mutations in Kappa and Beta may modify the kinetics of receptor binding and viral fusion to improve virus fitness. Combined with biochemical analysis, our structural study shows that the two variants are enabled to efficiently interact with ACE2 receptor despite their sensitive ACE2 binding surface is modified to escape recognition by some potent neutralizing MAbs. Our findings shed new light on the pathogenicity and immune evasion mechanism of the Beta and Kappa variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kimidinomycin, a new antibiotic against Mycobacterium avium complex, produced by Streptomyces sp. KKTA-0263

During our screening for antibiotics against Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) with a mass spectrometry network-based indexing approach, a new compound named kimidinomycin was isolated from the culture broth of Streptomyces sp. KKTA-0263 by solvent extraction, HP20 column chromatography, and preparative HPLC. From the structural elucidation, the compound possesses a 38-membered macrolide structure with an N-methylguanidyl group at the terminal side chain. The compound exhibited antimycobacterial activity against M. avium, M. intracellulare, M. smegmatis, and M. bovis BCG with respective MIC values of 12.5, 0.78, 12.5, and 25.0"‰Âµg"‰mlâˆ’1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Research and resource needs for understanding host immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines during aging

On 16 and 17 March 2021, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Aging convened a virtual workshop to discuss developments in SARS-CoV-2 research pertaining to immune responses in older adults, COVID-19 vaccines in both aged animals and older individuals, and to gain some perspective on the critical knowledge gaps that need addressing to establish scientific priorities for future research studies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ESKAPE velocity: total synthesis platforms promise to increase the pace and diversity of antibiotic development

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Iboxamycin (IBX) is a new oxepanoprolinamide antibiotic based on clindamycin. Crystal structures of IBX in complex with bacterial ribosomes uncover the structural mechanism of its activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens and reveal key interactions with tRNAs and 23S rRNA, including resistance-conferring rRNA methylations.
SCIENCE

Community Policy