Theater & Dance

On Stage: Stomp returns to Philly at Kimmel

kennetttimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe musical stage show “Stomp” has been playing to packed houses for almost 30 years and its popularity is showing no signs of waning. The energetic and highly percussive show is coming back to Philadelphia from December 28-January 2 for an eight-show run at the Merriam Theater (250 South Broad Street,...

yoursun.com

Jason Alexander on Broadway trivia, returning to the stage

Jason Alexander has been training for this moment for most of his life. Before he became a household name on “Seinfeld,” he was a big name — and Tony nominee — on Broadway. Alexander, best known for his Emmy-nominated role as George Costanza on The Show...
CELEBRITIES
pasadenanow.com

Beloved Holiday “Nutcracker” Tradition Returns to Mission Playhouse Stage

Pasadena Dance Theatre (PDT) returns to live performances of “The Nutcracker,” the beloved Christmas favorite, at the historic San Gabriel Mission Playhouse starting on Saturday at 2 p.m. Performances will be on Saturday and Sunday, December 18 and 19, and December 22 and 23. In this full-length production,...
PASADENA, CA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
billypenn.com

McDonald’s are closing across Philly’s downtown, but the one in University City could make a return

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The University of Pennsylvania announced plans this week to purchase the McDonald’s at 40th and Walnut streets, closing yet another of the city’s golden arches. It’s the sixth location to close between West Philly and Center City since 2017.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
People

Thoughts of a ColoredMan Closes on Broadway as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Another Broadway play has had its final curtain call earlier than expected due to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases. Thoughts of a Colored Man — the acclaimed play written by Keenan Scott II and produced on Broadway by a slew of stars including Grammy winner Kandi Burruss and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph — has officially ended its Broadway run. Producers made the announcement in a post on Instagram, alongside a photo from the show of the play's seven stars facing the back of the stage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Songwriter

Ray Charles’ 10 Greatest Hits

Ray Charles is an interesting person, in that he’s a musician everyone knows and largely loves, yet he doesn’t often appear atop anyone’s top artist’s lists. Yet, when all the songs are accounted for and all the influences tracked, Charles may indeed be the most important American artist of the 20th century.
MUSIC
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
MUSIC
PIX11

Broadway’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ closes its doors as COVID cases rise, ending its run

NEW YORK — Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” announced it will not return to the Great White Way, and instead of reopening after a COVID-prompted closure, it will shut down completely. “We are so proud of this extraordinary show, and this extraordinary company, who every night in difficult circumstances, have told the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ story,” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

