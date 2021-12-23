ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FlyWire: online community for whole-brain connectomics

By Sven Dorkenwald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to advances in automated image acquisition and analysis, whole-brain connectomes with 100,000 or more neurons are on the horizon. Proofreading of whole-brain automated reconstructions will require many person-years of effort, due to the huge volumes of data involved. Here we present FlyWire, an online community for proofreading neural circuits in...

