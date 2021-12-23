ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GCN2 kinase activation by ATP-competitive kinase inhibitors

By Colin P. Tang
Cover picture for the articleSmall-molecule kinase inhibitors represent a major group of cancer therapeutics, but tumor responses are often incomplete. To identify pathways that modulate kinase inhibitor response, we conducted a genome-wide knockout (KO) screen in glioblastoma cells treated with the pan-ErbB inhibitor neratinib. Loss of general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2) kinase rendered cells resistant...

