ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hugh Dillon Pays Tribute to Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQg4V_0dUcdorp00

“Yellowstone” fans said goodbye to one longtime character on the hit Paramount Network show earlier this week.

Sheriff Haskell, played by Hugh Dillon, was killed off in a surprising twist at the end of Season 4 Episode 8. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler went to meet Haskell at the local diner when they found out robbers held hostages inside. The sheriff was among them, and he got shot while John and Rip took out the perps. In his last moments, the sheriff called his daughter one last time.

Dillon posted a tribute to his time on “Yellowstone” earlier this week, after the episode aired. He posted a snapshot of himself on Instagram holding a copy of coffee that said “Haskell” on it.

“Thank you, Taylor Sheridan, Michael Friedman, Kevin Costner, 101 Studios, Paramount, cast, and crew for the incredible experience,” Dillon wrote in the caption.

Several “Yellowstone” fans were surprised by the character’s exit on the show. We’ve seen Sheriff Haskell both help and hurt John Dutton in the past, though John forgives Haskell because they grew up together. This season, it really seemed like they were starting to work together, only for things to quickly turn south.

Why Did They Kill Off Sheriff Haskell on ‘Yellowstone?’

Haskell’s quick exit on “Yellowstone” likely happened for two main reasons. First off, Dillon landed a huge role on creator Taylor Sheridan’s other show, “Mayor of Kingstown.” He plays a similar role on there that he did on “Yellowstone.” But it looks like filming for both shows turned complicated and forced the western show’s writers to kill him off.

But Sheriff Haskell’s death also serves a plot purpose. John and Rip killed those robbers in the diner with their own guns. They didn’t wait for the police to intervene. During the gunfight, someone could’ve been injured off-screen for all we know. And a renowned sheriff died during their altercation. All of this factors into John’s recent decision to run for governor.

The situation could be spun either way, in John’s favor or out of it. On the one hand, he took care of those criminals with minimal loss of life. But on the other hand, if he’d let the police do their job, maybe no one would’ve died at all. It depends on who grabs hold of the narrative first and spins it in the direction they want.

And if that person happens to be Jamie, then John’s in trouble. During “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 8, fans saw Jamie debate with his biological father and Christina how he can run against John. Garrett Randall suggested Jamie hold a meeting with John to determine what lines should be drawn when it comes to digging up dirt. But maybe Jamie won’t have to dig very deep if he uses this situation to his advantage.

We’ll have to wait until next Sunday to find out whether the narrative falls in John’s favor or not.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Explains Why Hugging Cole Hauser Was ‘Awkward’

Most “Yellowstone” fans wouldn’t call Rip Wheeler the “touchy-feely” type. But during Episode 7, a heartwarming moment occurred between him and Teeter. Previously, the ranch hand got the boot because John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse. But Teeter fought for her case, approaching John and Rip to tell him why she deserved to stay. John soon learned she was branded, and he couldn’t very well kick her off the ranch after she dedicated her life to it.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser and His Wife Just Shared the Dreamiest Photos of One Another

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniel love some Instagram PDA, and the lovebirds are at it again with some posts about their recent vacation. Daniel shared a photo of the couple about to kiss, captioning it, "My baby until the end. I'm so thankful for you [prayer hands emoji, red heart emoji]. She also added the hashtags "loyal," "protective," "alwayscreating," "neversettling," "giving," and "loving." Hauser commented, "Love ya babydoll!" Hauser also shared a photo of the couple and shouted out his sister Vanessa Mooney's clothing line for "for making my wife look so good."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Rip Wheeler
Person
Hugh Dillon
Person
Taylor Sheridan
CinemaBlend

Sylvester Stallone Is Starring On A TV Show For The First Time, And The Yellowstone Creator Is Involved

For decades, Sylvester Stallone has been known to the public as a titan of cinema. The 75-year-old Hollywood legend has been Rocky Balboa, Judge Dredd and even King Shark of The Suicide Squad. Despite this, Stallone keeps finding ways to change things up, and he’s now set to do so again. The actor is officially set to take on his first starring role in a TV series. And if that weren’t exciting enough, the series comes from the mind of Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He’s Terrified of Cole Hauser

While speaking about last night’s episode of Yellowstone, Jimmy actor Jefferson White amusingly admitted to being terrified of co-star Cole Hauser. In this week’s “Stories From the Bunkhouse,” White is joined by Ryan actor Ian Bohen and Denim Richards who portrays Colby on the hit Paramount series. The three men touched on all things Season 4, Episode 7, which aired on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says He Loved Shooting in Montana So Much He Moved There

Part of what draws viewers into “Yellowstone” is the sweeping landscape and gorgeous shots of the Montana countryside. When you watch, you can’t help but catch your breath at some of the views the Duttons and other characters get on a 24/7 basis. Star Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show, even revealed that filming in Montana caused him and his family to move out there.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Guns#Star Hugh Dillon Pays#Paramount Network#101 Studios#Kingstown#Sheriff Haskell
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says A Romance Between Summer And John Is “Possible”

After her memorable introduction in last week’s episode of Yellowstone—not many people walk away after being a part of a group that throws a rock a Dutton—protestor Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins continues to shake things up in “I Want To Be Him,” the sixth episode of the fourth season. After spending a platonic night on the Yellowstone ranch with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Summer is minding her own business in the kitchen the next morning when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) happens upon her. In classic Beth Dutton form, she threatens Summer, who only backs down after Beth brandishes a knife. Thank goodness John was there to break them up!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy': Taylor Sheridan's Exit Was Not on Good Terms

Before Taylor Sheridan carved out a career as the top writer of Western television shows with Yellowstone and the new prequel series 1883, Sheridan starred as Deputy Chief David Hale on FX's Sons of Anarchy and as Danny Boyd on Veronica Mars. Sheridan was only on the first three seasons of Sons of Anarchy, and he didn't leave on good terms. The situation left a poor taste in his mouth, which led him to focus on writing and directing instead of acting.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
TV SERIES
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Landed the Role of Summer Higgins After Getting Arrested

Piper Perabo's character on Yellowstone, protestor Summer Higgins, is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in, even if it means facing arrest. As it turns out, that's something the character and the actor have in common. In an interview with Taste of Country, Perabo reveals that she landed the role after Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan learned that she had been arrested for her own real-life activism.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Think Beth Dutton Finally Got What She Had Coming

Fans of the hit western television series Yellowstone certainly love to speculate. And, the moments after a brand new episode are especially exciting as fans of the popular series come together to discuss the major moments after they unfold. Especially when some major things are going down in the relationships between two of our favorite Dutton characters.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

340K+
Followers
35K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy