‘Yellowstone’ Star Hugh Dillon Pays Tribute to Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan

“Yellowstone” fans said goodbye to one longtime character on the hit Paramount Network show earlier this week.

Sheriff Haskell, played by Hugh Dillon, was killed off in a surprising twist at the end of Season 4 Episode 8. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler went to meet Haskell at the local diner when they found out robbers held hostages inside. The sheriff was among them, and he got shot while John and Rip took out the perps. In his last moments, the sheriff called his daughter one last time.

Dillon posted a tribute to his time on “Yellowstone” earlier this week, after the episode aired. He posted a snapshot of himself on Instagram holding a copy of coffee that said “Haskell” on it.

“Thank you, Taylor Sheridan, Michael Friedman, Kevin Costner, 101 Studios, Paramount, cast, and crew for the incredible experience,” Dillon wrote in the caption.

Several “Yellowstone” fans were surprised by the character’s exit on the show. We’ve seen Sheriff Haskell both help and hurt John Dutton in the past, though John forgives Haskell because they grew up together. This season, it really seemed like they were starting to work together, only for things to quickly turn south.

Why Did They Kill Off Sheriff Haskell on ‘Yellowstone?’

Haskell’s quick exit on “Yellowstone” likely happened for two main reasons. First off, Dillon landed a huge role on creator Taylor Sheridan’s other show, “Mayor of Kingstown.” He plays a similar role on there that he did on “Yellowstone.” But it looks like filming for both shows turned complicated and forced the western show’s writers to kill him off.

But Sheriff Haskell’s death also serves a plot purpose. John and Rip killed those robbers in the diner with their own guns. They didn’t wait for the police to intervene. During the gunfight, someone could’ve been injured off-screen for all we know. And a renowned sheriff died during their altercation. All of this factors into John’s recent decision to run for governor.

The situation could be spun either way, in John’s favor or out of it. On the one hand, he took care of those criminals with minimal loss of life. But on the other hand, if he’d let the police do their job, maybe no one would’ve died at all. It depends on who grabs hold of the narrative first and spins it in the direction they want.

And if that person happens to be Jamie, then John’s in trouble. During “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 8, fans saw Jamie debate with his biological father and Christina how he can run against John. Garrett Randall suggested Jamie hold a meeting with John to determine what lines should be drawn when it comes to digging up dirt. But maybe Jamie won’t have to dig very deep if he uses this situation to his advantage.

We’ll have to wait until next Sunday to find out whether the narrative falls in John’s favor or not.