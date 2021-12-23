ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Precise druggability of the PTH type 1 receptor

By Ieva Sutkeviciute
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass B G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are notoriously difficult to target by small molecules because their large orthosteric peptide-binding pocket embedded deep within the transmembrane domain limits the identification and development of nonpeptide small molecule ligands. Using the parathyroid hormone type 1 receptor (PTHR) as a prototypic class B GPCR target,...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Interleukin-7 receptor Î± mutational activation can initiate precursor B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Interleukin-7 receptor Î± (encoded by IL7R) is essential for lymphoid development. Whether acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)-related IL7R gain-of-function mutations can trigger leukemogenesis remains unclear. Here, we demonstrate that lymphoid-restricted mutant IL7R, expressed at physiological levels in conditional knock-in mice, establishes a pre-leukemic stage in which B-cell precursors display self-renewal ability, initiating leukemia resembling PAX5 P80R or Ph-like human B-ALL. Full transformation associates with transcriptional upregulation of oncogenes such as Myc or Bcl2, downregulation of tumor suppressors such as Ikzf1 or Arid2, and major IL-7R signaling upregulation (involving JAK/STAT5 and PI3K/mTOR), required for leukemia cell viability. Accordingly, maximal signaling drives full penetrance and early leukemia onset in homozygous IL7R mutant animals. Notably, we identify 2 transcriptional subgroups in mouse and human Ph-like ALL, and show that dactolisib and sphingosine-kinase inhibitors are potential treatment avenues for IL-7R-related cases. Our model, a resource to explore the pathophysiology and therapeutic vulnerabilities of B-ALL, demonstrates that IL7R can initiate this malignancy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Thyroid hormone receptor alpha sumoylation modulates white adipose tissue stores

Thyroid hormone (TH) and thyroid hormone receptor (THR) regulate stem cell proliferation and differentiation during development, as well as during tissue renewal and repair in the adult. THR undergoes posttranslational modification by small ubiquitin-like modifier (SUMO). We generated the THRA (K283Q/K288R)âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model for in vivo studies and used human primary preadipocytes expressing the THRA sumoylation mutant (K283R/K288R) and isolated preadipocytes from mutant mice for in vitro studies. THRA mutant mice had reduced white adipose stores and reduced adipocyte cell diameter on a chow diet, compared to wild-type, and these differences were further enhanced after a high fat diet. Reduced preadipocyte proliferation in mutant mice, compared to wt, was shown after in vivo labeling of preadipocytes with EdU and in preadipocytes isolated from mice fat stores and studied in vitro. Mice with the desumoylated THRA had disruptions in cell cycle G1/S transition and this was associated with a reduction in the availability of cyclin D2 and cyclin-dependent kinase 2. The genes coding for cyclin D1, cyclin D2, cyclin-dependent kinase 2 and Culin3 are stimulated by cAMP Response Element Binding Protein (CREB) and contain CREB Response Elements (CREs) in their regulatory regions. We demonstrate, by Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay, that in mice with the THRA K283Q/K288R mutant there was reduced CREB binding to the CRE. Mice with a THRA sumoylation mutant had reduced fat stores on chow and high fat diets and reduced adipocyte diameter.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 neutralization by shark variable new antigen receptors elucidated through X-ray crystallography

Single-domain Variable New Antigen Receptors (VNARs) from the immune system of sharks are the smallest naturally occurring binding domains found in nature. Possessing flexible paratopes that can recognize protein motifs inaccessible to classical antibodies, VNARs have yet to be exploited for the development of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics. Here, we detail the identification of a series of VNARs from a VNAR phage display library screened against the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). The ability of the VNARs to neutralize pseudotype and authentic live SARS-CoV-2 virus rivalled or exceeded that of full-length immunoglobulins and other single-domain antibodies. Crystallographic analysis of two VNARs found that they recognized separate epitopes on the RBD and had distinctly different mechanisms of virus neutralization unique to VNARs. Structural and biochemical data suggest that VNARs would be effective therapeutic agents against emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutants, including the Delta variant, and coronaviruses across multiple phylogenetic lineages. This study highlights the utility of VNARs as effective therapeutics against coronaviruses and may serve as a critical milestone for nearing a paradigm shift of the greater biologic landscape.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Neurokinin receptor mechanisms in forebrain medial septum modulate nociception in the formalin model of inflammatory pain

The present study has explored the hypothesis that neurokinin1 receptors (NK1Rs) in medial septum (MS) modulate nociception evoked on hind paw injection of formalin. Indeed, the NK1Rs in MS are localized on cholinergic neurons which have been implicated in nociception. In anaesthetized rat, microinjection of L-733,060, an antagonist at NK1Rs, into MS antagonized the suppression of CA1 population spike (PS) evoked on peripheral injection of formalin or on intraseptal microinjection of substance P (SP), an agonist at NK1Rs. The CA1 PS reflects the synaptic excitability of pyramidal cells in the region. Furthermore, microinjection of L-733,060 into MS, but not LS, attenuated formalin-induced theta activation in both anaesthetized and awake rat, where theta reflects an oscillatory information processing by hippocampal neurons. The effects of L-733,060 on microinjection into MS were nociceptive selective as the antagonist did not block septo-hippocampal response to direct MS stimulation by the cholinergic receptor agonist, carbachol, in anaesthetized animal or on exploration in awake animal. Interestingly, microinjection of L-733,060 into both MS and LS attenuated formalin-induced nociceptive flinches. Collectively, the foregoing novel findings highlight that transmission at NK1R provide an affective valence to septo-hippocampal information processing and that peptidergic transmission in the septum modulates nociceptive behaviours.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) uses angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as a binding receptor to enter cells via clathrin-mediated endocytosis (CME). However, receptors involved in other steps of SARS-CoV-2 infection remain largely unknown. Here, we found that metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 (mGluR2) is an internalization factor for SARS-CoV-2. Our results show that mGluR2 directly interacts with the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and that knockdown of mGluR2 decreases internalization of SARS-CoV-2 but not cell binding. Further, mGluR2 is uncovered to cooperate with ACE2 to facilitate SARS-CoV-2 internalization through CME and mGluR2 knockout in mice abolished SARS-CoV-2 infection in the nasal turbinates and significantly reduced viral infection in the lungs. Notably, mGluR2 is also important for SARS-CoV spike protein- and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus spike protein-mediated internalization. Thus, our study identifies a novel internalization factor used by SARS-CoV-2 and opens a new door for antiviral development against coronavirus infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adenosine restrains ILC2-driven allergic airway inflammation via A2A receptor

Although group 2 Innate Lymphoid Cells (ILC2s) play important roles in driving the pathogenesis of allergic airway inflammation, the molecular mechanisms regulating ILC2 responses remain to be fully elucidated. Adenosine signaling is emerging as an important factor to limit excessive inflammation and tissue damage, its role in ILC2-driven airway inflammation remains to be understood. Here we identify adenosine as a negative regulator of ILC2s and allergic airway inflammation. Elevation of adenosine was observed in lungs after protease papain challenge. Adenosine receptor A2A was abundantly expressed in lung ILC2s. The adenosine analog NECA significantly suppress ILC2s responses and relieved airway inflammation induced by IL-33 or papain. Conversely, blockage of adenosine synthesis by CD73 inhibitor APCP or deficiency of A2A aggravated murine airway inflammation. Adoptive transfer of ILC2s into immunodeficiency NCG mice demonstrated that the regulation of ILC2 by adenosine was cell intrinsic. Mechanistic studies showed that the effects of adenosine on ILC2s were associated with changes in transcriptional profiling, and the elevation of intracellular cAMP and resulted NF-ÎºB downregulation. These observations indicate that adenosine-A2A signaling is a negative regulator of ILC2s, which confers protection against airway inflammation and represents a novel therapeutic target for controlling asthma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Conformational dynamics of the Beta and Kappa SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins and their complexes with ACE2 receptor revealed by cryo-EM

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 Kappa and Beta variants with enhanced transmissibility and resistance to neutralizing antibodies has created new challenges for the control of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Understanding the structural nature of Kappa and Beta spike (S) proteins and their association with ACE2 is of significant importance. Here we present two cryo-EM structures for each of the Kappa and Beta spikes in the open and open-prone transition states. Compared with wild-type (WT) or G614 spikes, the two variant spikes appear more untwisted/open especially for Beta, and display a considerable population shift towards the open state as well as more pronounced conformational dynamics. Moreover, we capture four conformational states of the S-trimer/ACE2 complex for each of the two variants, revealing an enlarged conformational landscape for the Kappa and Beta S-ACE2 complexes and pronounced population shift towards the three RBDs up conformation. These results implicate that the mutations in Kappa and Beta may modify the kinetics of receptor binding and viral fusion to improve virus fitness. Combined with biochemical analysis, our structural study shows that the two variants are enabled to efficiently interact with ACE2 receptor despite their sensitive ACE2 binding surface is modified to escape recognition by some potent neutralizing MAbs. Our findings shed new light on the pathogenicity and immune evasion mechanism of the Beta and Kappa variants.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Riemannian geometry of resonant optical responses

The geometry of quantum states is well established as a basis for understanding the response of electronic systems to static electromagnetic fields, as exemplified by the theory of the quantum and anomalous Hall effects. However, it has been challenging to relate quantum geometry to resonant optical responses. The main obstacle is that optical transitions involve a pair of states, whereas existing geometrical properties are defined for a single state. As a result, a concrete geometric understanding of optical responses has so far been limited to two-level systems, where the Hilbert space is completely determined by a single state and its orthogonal complement. Here, we construct a general theory of Riemannian geometry for resonant optical processes by identifying transition dipole moment matrix elements as tangent vectors. This theory applies to arbitrarily high-order responses, suggesting that optical responses can generally be thought of as manifestations of the Riemannian geometry of quantum states. We use our theory to show that third-order photovoltaic Hall effects are related to the Riemann curvature tensor and demonstrate an experimentally accessible regime where they dominate the response.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Topological spintronics and magnetoelectronics

Topological electronic materials, such as topological insulators, are distinct from trivial materials in the topology of their electronic band structures that lead to robust, unconventional topological states, which could bring revolutionary developments in electronics. This Perspective summarizes developments of topological insulators in various electronic applications including spintronics and magnetoelectronics. We group and analyse several important phenomena in spintronics using topological insulators, including spin"“orbit torque, the magnetic proximity effect, interplay between antiferromagnetism and topology, and the formation of topological spin textures. We also outline recent developments in magnetoelectronics such as the axion insulator and the topological magnetoelectric effect observed using different topological insulators.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Finding genetically-supported drug targets for Parkinson's disease using Mendelian randomization of the druggable genome

International Parkinson's Disease Genomics Consortium (IPDGC),. Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative movement disorder that currently has no disease-modifying treatment, partly owing to inefficiencies in drug target identification and validation. We use Mendelian randomization to investigate over 3,000 genes that encode druggable proteins and predict their efficacy as drug targets for Parkinson's disease. We use expression and protein quantitative trait loci to mimic exposure to medications, and we examine the causal effect on Parkinson's disease risk (in two large cohorts), age at onset and progression. We propose 23 drug-targeting mechanisms for Parkinson's disease, including four possible drug repurposing opportunities and two drugs which may increase Parkinson's disease risk. Of these, we put forward six drug targets with the strongest Mendelian randomization evidence. There is remarkably little overlap between our drug targets to reduce Parkinson's disease risk versus progression, suggesting different molecular mechanisms. Drugs with genetic support are considerably more likely to succeed in clinical trials, and we provide compelling genetic evidence and an analysis pipeline to prioritise Parkinson's disease drug development.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

General construction and topological classification of crystalline flat bands

Exotic phases of matter can emerge from the interplay between strong electron interactions and non-trivial topology. Materials that have non-dispersing bands in their electronic band structure, such as twisted bilayer graphene, are prime candidates for strongly interacting physics. However, existing theoretical models for obtaining these 'flat bands' in crystals are often too restrictive for experimental realizations. Here we present a generic theoretical technique for constructing perfectly flat bands from bipartite crystalline lattices. Our prescription encapsulates and generalizes the various flat-band models in the literature and is applicable to systems with any orbital content, with or without spin"“orbit coupling. Using topological quantum chemistry, we build a complete topological classification in terms of symmetry eigenvalues of all the gapped and gapless flat bands. We also derive criteria for the existence of symmetry-protected band touching points between the flat and dispersive bands, and identify the gapped flat bands as prime candidates for fragile topological phases. Finally, we show that the set of all perfectly flat bands is finitely generated and construct the corresponding bases for all 1,651 Shubnikov space groups.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Identification and mechanism of G protein-biased ligands for chemokine receptor CCR1

Biased signaling of G protein-coupled receptors describes an ability of different ligands that preferentially activate an alternative downstream signaling pathway. In this work, we identified and characterized different N-terminal truncations of endogenous chemokine CCL15 as balanced or biased agonists targeting CCR1, and presented three cryogenic-electron microscopy structures of the CCR1"“Gi complex in the ligand-free form or bound to different CCL15 truncations with a resolution of 2.6"“2.9"‰Ã…, illustrating the structural basis of natural biased signaling that initiates an inflammation response. Complemented with pharmacological and computational studies, these structures revealed it was the conformational change of Tyr291 (Y2917.43) in CCR1 that triggered its polar network rearrangement in the orthosteric binding pocket and allosterically regulated the activation of Î²-arrestin signaling. Our structure of CCL15-bound CCR1 also exhibited a critical site for ligand binding distinct from many other chemokine"“receptor complexes, providing new insights into the mode of chemokine recognition.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural and functional diversity among agonist-bound states of the GLP-1 receptor

Recent advances in G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) structural elucidation have strengthened previous hypotheses that multidimensional signal propagation mediated by these receptors depends, in part, on their conformational mobility; however, the relationship between receptor function and static structures is inherently uncertain. Here, we examine the contribution of peptide agonist conformational plasticity to activation of the glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R), an important clinical target. We use variants of the peptides GLP-1 and exendin-4 (Ex4) to explore the interplay between helical propensity near the agonist N terminus and the ability to bind to and activate the receptor. Cryo-EM analysis of a complex involving an Ex4 analog, the GLP-1R and Gs heterotrimer revealed two receptor conformers with distinct modes of peptide"“receptor engagement. Our functional and structural data, along with molecular dynamics (MD) simulations, suggest that receptor conformational dynamics associated with flexibility of the peptide N-terminal activation domain may be a key determinant of agonist efficacy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Locus-specific induction of gene expression from heterochromatin loci during cellular senescence

Senescence is a fate-determined state, accompanied by reorganization of heterochromatin. Although lineage-appropriate genes can be temporarily repressed through facultative heterochromatin, stable silencing of lineage-inappropriate genes often involves the constitutive heterochromatic mark, histone H3 lysine 9 trimethylation (H3K9me3). The fate of these heterochromatic genes during senescence is unclear. In the present study, we show that a small number of lineage-inappropriate genes, exemplified by the LCE2 skin genes, are derepressed during senescence from H3K9me3 regions in fibroblasts. DNA FISH experiments reveal that these gene loci, which are condensed at the nuclear periphery in proliferative cells, are decompacted during senescence. Decompaction of the locus is not sufficient for LCE2 expression, which requires p53 and C/EBPÎ² signaling. NLRP3, which is predominantly expressed in macrophages from an open topologically associated domain (TAD), is also derepressed in senescent fibroblasts due to the local disruption of the H3K9me3-rich TAD that contains it. NLRP3 has been implicated in the amplification of inflammatory cytokine signaling in senescence and aging, highlighting the functional relevance of gene induction from 'permissive' H3K9me3 regions in senescent cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HELQ is a dual-function DSB repair enzyme modulated by RPA and RAD51

DNA double-stranded breaks (DSBs) are deleterious lesions, and their incorrect repair can drive cancer development1. HELQ is a superfamily 2 helicase with 3"² to 5"² polarity, and its disruption in mice confers germ cells loss, infertility and increased predisposition to ovarian and pituitary tumours2,3,4. At the cellular level, defects in HELQ result in hypersensitivity to cisplatin and mitomycin C, and persistence of RAD51 foci after DNA damage3,5. Notably, HELQ binds to RPA and the RAD51-paralogue BCDX2 complex, but the relevance of these interactions and how HELQ functions in DSB repair remains unclear3,5,6. Here we show that HELQ helicase activity and a previously unappreciated DNA strand annealing function are differentially regulated by RPA and RAD51. Using biochemistry analyses and single-molecule imaging, we establish that RAD51 forms a complex with and strongly stimulates HELQ as it translocates during DNA unwinding. By contrast, RPA inhibits DNA unwinding by HELQ but strongly stimulates DNA strand annealing. Mechanistically, we show that HELQ possesses an intrinsic ability to capture RPA-bound DNA strands and then displace RPA to facilitate annealing of complementary sequences. Finally, we show that HELQ deficiency in cells compromises single-strand annealing and microhomology-mediated end-joining pathways and leads to bias towards long-tract gene conversion tracts during homologous recombination. Thus, our results implicate HELQ in multiple arms of DSB repair through co-factor-dependent modulation of intrinsic translocase and DNA strand annealing activities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vibrational disorder and densification-induced homogenization of local elasticity in silicate glasses

We report the effect of structural compaction on the statistics of elastic disorder in a silicate glass, using heterogeneous elasticity theory with the coherent potential approximation (HET-CPA) and a log-normal distribution of the spatial fluctuations of the shear modulus. The object of our study, a soda lime magnesia silicate glass, is compacted by hot-compression up to 2 GPa (corresponding to a permanent densification of"‰~"‰5%). Using THz vibrational spectroscopic data and bulk mechanical properties as inputs, HET-CPA evaluates the degree of disorder in terms of the length-scale of elastic fluctuations and the non-affine part of the shear modulus. Permanent densification decreases the extent of non-affine elasticity, resulting in a more homogeneous distribution of strain energy, while also decreasing the correlation length of elastic heterogeneity. Complementary 29Si magic angle spinning NMR spectroscopic data provide a short-range rationale for the effect of compression on glass structure in terms of a narrowing of the Si"“O"“Si bond-angle and the Si"“Si distance.
CHEMISTRY

