ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Spatial models of tumour evolution

By Dakim K. Gaines
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpatiotemporal modelling of tumours detects at least two distinct models of cancer evolution and reveals the influence of necrosis in enhancing the metastatic potential in both models. Tumour cells gain fitness advantages from genetic alterations and environmental influences that equip them with the capabilities to invade and metastasize. The...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Physics World

Brain tumours spread by exploiting fundamental physics

New research in Germany shows that changes to the mechanical properties of cells can cause a brain tumour to become malignant. Josef Käs of the University of Leipzig and Ingolf Sack of the Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin and colleagues have shown that a brain tumour is a unique material and its spread is driven by physics as well as biomechanics. Using research conducted on tumours in living patients, they suggest that small changes to the elasticity of cells produce collective effects that impact the prognosis of a tumour.
CANCER
physicianspractice.com

The evolution of symptom checkers

Despite skepticism, AI symptom checkers improve healthcare. Patient symptom checking has been a common occurrence since the early days of the internet. Over time, this universal experience of “Googling” one’s symptoms has led to the development and improvement of clinically-validated symptom checking tools. Despite their broad acceptance and use by our patients, many of my physician colleagues remain hesitant toward their formal integration into the healthcare system.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Research and resource needs for understanding host immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines during aging

On 16 and 17 March 2021, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Aging convened a virtual workshop to discuss developments in SARS-CoV-2 research pertaining to immune responses in older adults, COVID-19 vaccines in both aged animals and older individuals, and to gain some perspective on the critical knowledge gaps that need addressing to establish scientific priorities for future research studies.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Modelling#Tumours#Access Options#B L D Jersmann#I J Kripke
Nature.com

Spatial discordances between mRNAs and proteins in the intestinal epithelium

The use of transcriptomes as reliable proxies for cellular proteomes is controversial. In the small intestine, enterocytes operate for 4 days as they migrate along villi, which are highly graded microenvironments. Spatial transcriptomics have demonstrated profound zonation in enterocyte gene expression, but how this variability translates to protein content is unclear. Here we show that enterocyte proteins and messenger RNAs along the villus axis are zonated, yet often spatially discordant. Using spatial sorting with zonated surface markers, together with a Bayesian approach to infer protein translation and degradation rates from the combined spatial profiles, we find that, while many genes exhibit proteins zonated toward the villus tip, mRNA is zonated toward the villus bottom. Finally, we demonstrate that space-independent protein synthesis delays can explain many of the mRNA"“protein discordances. Our work provides a proteomic spatial blueprint of the intestinal epithelium, highlighting the importance of protein measurements for inferring cell states in tissues that operate outside of steady state.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Death-Bringing 'Brain Tsunamis' Have Been Observed in Humans

Back in 2018, researchers were able to study the moment brain death becomes irreversible in the human body for the first time, observing the phenomenon in several Do Not Resuscitate patients as they died in hospital. For years, scientists have researched what happens to your brain when you die, but...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Full-bandwidth electrophysiology of seizures and epileptiform activity enabled by flexible graphene microtransistor depth neural probes

Mapping the entire frequency bandwidth of brain electrophysiological signals is of paramount importance for understanding physiological and pathological states. The ability to record simultaneously DC-shifts, infraslow oscillations (<0.1"‰Hz), typical local field potentials (0.1"“80"‰Hz) and higher frequencies (80"“600"‰Hz) using the same recording site would particularly benefit preclinical epilepsy research and could provide clinical biomarkers for improved seizure onset zone delineation. However, commonly used metal microelectrode technology suffers from instabilities that hamper the high fidelity of DC-coupled recordings, which are needed to access signals of very low frequency. In this study we used flexible graphene depth neural probes (gDNPs), consisting of a linear array of graphene microtransistors, to concurrently record DC-shifts and high-frequency neuronal activity in awake rodents. We show here that gDNPs can reliably record and map with high spatial resolution seizures, pre-ictal DC-shifts and seizure-associated spreading depolarizations together with higher frequencies through the cortical laminae to the hippocampus in a mouse model of chemically induced seizures. Moreover, we demonstrate the functionality of chronically implanted devices over 10"‰weeks by recording with high fidelity spontaneous spike-wave discharges and associated infraslow oscillations in a rat model of absence epilepsy. Altogether, our work highlights the suitability of this technology for in vivo electrophysiology research, and in particular epilepsy research, by allowing stable and chronic DC-coupled recordings.
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Researchers develop smart probe for early tumour diagnosis

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): As five-year relative survival rates differ greatly between cancer patients treated at early or later stages, hence early detection of tumours is of great importance to cancer therapy. Cathepsin B (CTSB) is considered a potential biomarker for the early diagnosis of cancers due to its...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Scientists find that the way tumours grow impacts their genetics

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute, UCL, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and The Institute of Cancer Research, London have developed a computer model to analyze how the way in which tumors grow affects their genetic makeup. Using this new model, they have identified links between tumor growth and...
CANCER
Nature.com

Impact of limb amputation and cisplatin chemotherapy on metastatic progression in mouse models of osteosarcoma

Development of animal models that accurately recapitulate human cancer is an ongoing challenge. This is particularly relevant in the study of osteosarcoma (OS), a highly malignant bone tumor diagnosed in approximately 1000 pediatric/adolescent patients each year. Metastasis is the leading cause of patient death underscoring the need for relevant animal models of metastatic OS. In this study, we describe how existing OS mouse models can be interrogated in a time-course context to determine the kinetics of spontaneous metastasis from an orthotopically implanted primary tumor. We evaluated four highly metastatic OS cell lines (3 human, 1 mouse) to establish a timeline for metastatic progression in immune deficient NSG mice. To discern the effects of therapy on tumor development and metastasis in these models, we investigated cisplatin therapy and surgical limb amputation at early and late timepoints. These data help define the appropriate observational periods for studies of metastatic progression in OS and further our understanding of existing mouse models. Efforts to advance the study of metastatic OS are critical for facilitating the identification of novel therapeutics and for improving patient survival.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genomic landscape of Epstein"“Barr virus-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue

Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV)-positive extranodal marginal zone lymphomas of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT lymphomas) were initially described in solid organ transplant recipients, and, more recently, in other immunodeficiency settings. The overall prevalence of EBV-positive MALT lymphomas has not been established, and little is known with respect to their genomic characteristics. Eight EBV-positive MALT lymphomas were identified, including 1 case found after screening a series of 88 consecutive MALT lymphomas with EBER in situ hybridization (1%). The genomic landscape was assessed in 7 of the 8 cases with a targeted high throughput sequencing panel and array comparative genomic hybridization. Results were compared to published data for MALT lymphomas. Of the 8 cases, 6 occurred post-transplant, 1 in the setting of primary immunodeficiency, and 1 case was age-related. Single pathogenic/likely pathogenic mutations were identified in 4 of 7 cases, including mutations in IRF8, BRAF, TNFAIP3, and SMARCA4. Other than TNFAIP3, these genes are mutated in <3% of EBV-negative MALT lymphomas. Copy number abnormalities were identified in 6 of 7 cases with a median of 6 gains and 2 losses per case, including 4 cases with gains in regions encompassing several IRF family or interacting genes (IRF2BP2, IRF2, and IRF4). There was no evidence of trisomies of chromosomes 3 or 18. In summary, EBV-positive MALT lymphomas are rare and, like other MALT lymphomas, are usually genetically non-complex. Conversely, while EBV-negative MALT lymphomas typically show mutational abnormalities in the NF-ÎºB pathway, other than the 1 TNFAIP3-mutated case, no other NF-ÎºB pathway mutations were identified in the EBV-positive cases. EBV-positive MALT lymphomas often have either mutations or copy number abnormalities in IRF family or interacting genes, suggesting that this pathway may play a role in these lymphomas.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Researchers develop groundbreaking ultrasound treatment that could destroy COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Since March 2020, more than 250 million people have tested positive COVID-19. Scientists around the world have scrambled to identify the best methods of preventing and treating the virus, from face coverings to vaccinations. Now, a recent study at MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has found that ultrasound vibrations may damage the structure of the coronavirus — creating a revolutionary response to the public health threat.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

The omicron variant may have developed in immunocompromised people, expert says

The omicron variant is becoming the most dominant coronavirus strain in the entire world — and now scientists are trying to figure out why it developed. Scientists in South Africa have started to investigate the “highly plausible hypothesis” that COVID-19 variants — like the omicron variant — got their start in people who were infected by COVID-19 but had immune systems weakened by other medical issues, such as untreated HIV, according to BBC News.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial attention in encoding letter combinations

Reading requires the correct identification of letters and letter positions within words. Selective attention is, therefore, required to select chunks of the text for sequential processing. Despite the extensive literature on visual attention, the well-known effects of spatial cues in simple perceptual tasks cannot inform us about the role of attention in a task as complex as reading. Here, we systematically manipulate spatial attention in a multi-letter processing task to understand the effects of spatial cues on letter encoding in typical adults. Overall, endogenous (voluntary) cue benefits were larger than exogenous (reflexive). We show that cue benefits are greater in the left than in the right visual field and larger for the most crowded letter positions. Endogenous valid cues reduced errors due to confusing letter positions more than misidentifications, specifically for the most crowded letter positions. Therefore, shifting endogenous attention along a line of text is likely an important mechanism to alleviate the effects of crowding on encoding letters within words. Our results help set the premise for constructing theories about how specific mechanisms of attention support reading development in children. Understanding the link between reading development and attention mechanisms has far-reaching implications for effectively addressing the needs of children with reading disabilities.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanisms and modulation of sepsis-induced immune dysfunction in children

Immunologic responses during sepsis vary significantly among patients and evolve over the course of illness. Sepsis has a direct impact on the immune system due to adverse alteration of the production, maturation, function, and apoptosis of immune cells. Dysregulation in both the innate and adaptive immune responses during sepsis leads to a range of phenotypes consisting of both hyperinflammation and immunosuppression that can result in immunoparalysis. In this review, we discuss components of immune dysregulation in sepsis, biomarkers and functional immune assays to aid in immunophenotyping patients, and evolving immunomodulatory therapies. Important research gaps for the future include: (1) Defining how age, host factors including prior exposures, and genetics impact the trajectory of sepsis in children, (2) Developing tools for rapid assessment of immune function in sepsis, and (3) Assessing how evolving pediatric sepsis endotypes respond differently to immunomodulation. Although multiple promising immunomodulatory agents exist or are in development, access to rapid immunophenotyping will be needed to identify which children are most likely to benefit from which therapy. Advancements in the ability to perform multidimensional endotyping will be key to developing a personalized approach to children with sepsis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pembrolizumab for HER2 gastric cancer

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Adding an anti-PD-1 antibody to first-line chemotherapy has been shown to improve survival in patients with advanced-stage HER2"“ gastric or gastro-oesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJ). Now, data from the ongoing phase III KEYNOTE-811 trial indicate that patients with HER2+ disease might also benefit from a similar strategy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association of genetic polymorphisms in IL-23R and IL-17A with the susceptibility to IgA nephropathy in a Chinese Han population

IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) is one of the most common causes of chronic kidney damage worldwide. Identifying new genetic factors associated with IgAN risk is of invaluable importance. To explore the association between polymorphisms of IL-23R and IL-17A and the susceptibility of IgAN, 164 IgAN patients and 192 healthy controls were genotyped for five SNPs in a Chinese Han population. A comparative analysis between genotype distributions, clinical indexes and pathological grades in the IgAN patients was also performed. The GG genotype and a G allele of rs7517847 were associated with a decreased IgAN risk (OR: 0.545; 95% CI: 0.299"“0.993; p"‰="‰0.046; OR: 0.730; 95% CI: 0.541"“0.984; p"‰="‰0.039) compared to the TT genotype and T allele respectively. Furthermore, the AA genotype of rs2275913 appeared to reduce the IgAN risk (OR: 0.405; 95% CI: 0.209"“0.786; p"‰="‰0.007) compared to the GG genotype. Consistently, individuals harboring an AA genotype had a lower IgAN risk (OR: 0.380; 95% CI: 0.211"“0.686; p"‰="‰0.001) under the recessive model. Our study demonstrated for the first time the significant associations of rs7517847 in IL-23R and rs2275913 in IL-17A with the risk of IgAN in Chinese Han.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Broadly neutralizing antibodies target a hemagglutinin anchor epitope

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) targeting epitopes of the influenza...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy